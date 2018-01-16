Providence Day guard Devon Dotson, who has signed with Kansas, will play in the McDonald’s All-America game on March 28 in Atlanta.
High School Sports

Providence Day’s Devon Dotson 1 of 4 Carolinas stars named McDonald’s All-Americans

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

January 16, 2018 03:27 PM

In 2017, there were no N.C. boys’ basketball players in the McDonald’s All-America game. That was the first time since 2008 that had happened.

That will change this year.

Two N.C. boys’ players were named to the 2018 game: Providence Day’s Devon Dotson and Wilson Greenfield School’s Coby White. Spartanburg Day (S.C.) forward Zion Williamson was also named to the game, which will be played March 28 in Atlanta.

Dotson has signed with Kansas and White with North Carolina. Williamson will announce his decision on Saturday.

One N.C. girl was named to the team: Raleigh Neuse Christian’s Izabella Nicoletti, a 5-foot-10 guard who signed with Florida State.

More than 700 boys and girls players were nominated nationally, including 27 from North Carolina.

Dotson is the fourth Mecklenburg County player selected for the game and the first since West Charlotte High’s Kennedy Meeks in 2013.

Dotson, a 6-1 guard, averages 27.4 points, 8.3 rebounds and 4.7 assists for Providence Day, which was scheduled to play a CISAA conference game Tuesday night at Covenant Day School in Matthews.

“It feels amazing,” Dotson said. “It’s a dream come true. It’s a dream I’ve been pushing for since I could play basketball, and it’s just a blessing.”

For weeks, Dotson said, his coaches told him he might make the team. He stayed hopeful, even as his family gathered around the TV to watch the roster announcement on national television Tuesday afternoon.

When his name flashed on the screen, there was pandemonium in the Dotson’s family room.

“It was screams, claps and my mom shed a tear,” Dotson said. “So it was a great moment. I would put this up at the top (of things that have happened to me) from a high school basketball standpoint. Yeah, I can’t even put this into words. It’s just an amazing feeling.”

N.C. McDonald’s Boys All-Americans

Dominique Wilkins, Washington High (1979)

James Worthy, Gastonia Ashbrook (1979)

Michael Jordan, Wilmington Laney (1981)

Buzz Peterson, Asheville (1981)

Brad Daugherty, Swannanoa Owen (1982)

Curtis Hunter, Southern Durham (1982)

Keith Gatlin, Greenville Conley (1983)

Chris Washburn, Laurinburg Institute (1984)

Kenny Williams, Elizabeth City Northeastern (1988)

Rodney Rogers, Durham Hillside (1990)

Donald Williams, Garner (1991)

Jerry Stackhouse, Kinston/Oak Hill (1993)

Jeff McInnis, West Charlotte/Oak Hill (1993)

Antawn Jamison, Providence (1995)

Brendan Haywood, Greensboro Dudley (1997)

Tracy McGrady, Durham Mount Zion (1997)

Kris Lang, Gastonia Huss (1998)

Scooter Sherrill, West Rowan (2000)

Anthony Richardson, Raleigh Leesville Road (2001)

Shavlik Randolph, Raleigh Broughton (2002)

Eric Williams, Wake Forest-Rolesville (2002)

Chris Paul, West Forsyth (2003)

Mason Plumlee, Ardren Christ School (2009)

Ryan Kelly, Raleigh Ravenscroft (2009)

Reggie Bullock, Kinston (2010)

CJ Leslie, Raleigh Word of God (2010)

Marshall Plumlee, Arden Christ School (2011)

Rodney Purvis, Raleigh Upper Room Christian (2012)

Tyler Lewis, Forsyth Country Day/Oak Hill (2012)

Isaiah Hicks, Oxford Webb (2013)

Kennedy Meeks, West Charlotte (2013)

Theo Pinson, High Point Wesleyan (2014)

Brandon Ingram, Kinston (2015)

Bam Adebayo, High Point Christian (2016)

Devon Dotson, Providence Day (2018)

Coby White, Wilson Greenfield School (2018)

N.C. McDonald’s Girls All-Americans

Camille Little, Winston-Salem Carver (2003)

Chante’ Black, East Forsyth (2004)

Rashanda McCants, Asheville (2005)

Jessica Breland, Bertie (2005)

Joy Cheek, South Mecklenburg (2006)

Cetera Degraffenreid, Sylva Smoky Mountain (2007)

Cierra Burdick, Butler (2011)

Jatarie White, Providence Day (2014)

Stephanie Watts, Weddington (2015)

Janelle Bailey, Providence Day (2017)

Izabella Nicoletti, Raleigh Neuse Christian (2018)

2018 McDonald’s All-American Rosters

BOYS EAST TEAM

Name Pos Hgt Wgt High School (Location) College

R.J. Barrett SF 6’7” 200 Montverde Academy (Montverde, FL) Duke

Moses Brown C 7’1” 241 Archbishop Molloy High School (Briarwood, NY) Undecided

Darius Garland PG 6’2” 175 Brentwood Academy (Brentwood, TN) Vanderbilt

Louis King SF 6’6” 204 Hudson Catholic Regional High School (Jersey City, NJ) Oregon

Romeo Langford SG 6’6” 195 New Albany High School (New Albany, IN) Undecided

David McCormack C 6'10" 255 Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, VA) Kansas

E.J. Montgomery PF 6'10" 215 Wheeler High School (Marietta, GA) Undecided

Immanuel Quickley PG 6’3” 180 The John Carroll School (Bel Air, MD) Kentucky

Nazreon Reid PF 6’10” 240 Roselle Catholic High School (Roselle, NJ) LSU

Jalen Smith PF 6'9" 195 Mount St. Joseph High School (Baltimore, MD) Maryland

Coby White PG 6'3" 165 Greenfield School (Wilson, NC) North Carolina

Zion Williamson PF 6’6” 272 Spartanburg Day School (Spartanburg, SC) Undecided

BOYS WEST TEAM

Name Pos Hgt Wgt High School (Location) College

Darius Bazley PF 6’8” 195 Princeton High School (Cincinnati, OH) Syracuse

Bol Bol C 7’2” 220 Findlay Prep (Henderson, NV) Oregon

Jordan Brown C 6’10” 205 Prolific Prep (Napa, CA) Undecided

Devon Dotson PG 6'2" 175 Providence Day School (Charlotte, NC) Kansas

Quentin Grimes SG 6’4” 204 The Woodlands College Park H.S. (The Woodlands, TX) Kansas

Keldon Johnson SG 6’6” 205 Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, VA) Kentucky

Tre Jones PG 6’2” 183 Apple Valley High School (Apple Valley, MN) Duke

Nassir Little SF 6’7” 215 Orlando Christian Prep (Orlando, FL) North Carolina

Reggie Perry PF 6'8" 239 Thomasville High School (Thomasville, GA) Mississippi St.

Jahvon Quinerly PG 6'1" 160 Hudson Catholic Regional High School (Jersey City, NJ) Undecided

Cameron Reddish SF 6’7” 203 Westtown School (West Chester, PA) Duke

Simisola Shittu PF 6’9” 220 Vermont Academy (Saxtons River, VT) Vanderbilt

GIRLS EAST TEAM

Name Pos Hgt High School (Location) College

Shakira Austin F 6’5” Riverdale Baptist School (Upper Marlboro, MD) Maryland

Jenna Brown PG 5’10” The Lovett School (Atlanta, GA) Stanford

Amira Collins P 6’3” Paul VI Catholic High School (Fairfax, VA) Tennessee

Emily Engstler W 6’2” St. Francis Preparatory School (Fresh Meadows, NY) Syracuse

Destanni Henderson PG 5’8” Fort Myers High School (Fort Myers, FL) South Carolina

Jazmine Massengill PG 6’0” Hamilton Heights Christian Academy (Chattanooga, TN) Tennessee

Valencia Myers P 6’3 Solon High School (Solon, OH) Florida State

Olivia Nelson-Ododa P 6’4” Winder-Barrow High School (Winder, GA) Connecticut

Izabela Nicoletti G 5’10” Neuse Christian Academy (Raleigh, NC) Florida State

Jordan Nixon PG 5’8” The Mary Louis Academy (Jamaica Estates, NY) Notre Dame

Sedona Prince P 6’7” Liberty Hill High School (Liberty Hill, TX) Texas

Madison Williams W 5’10” Trinity Valley School (Fort Worth, TX) Oklahoma

GIRLS WEST TEAM

Name Pos Hgt High School (Location) College

Elizabeth Balogun W 6’0” Hamilton Heights Christian Academy (Chattanooga, TN) Georgia Tech

Charli Collier F 6’5” Barbers Hill High School (Mont Belvieu, TX) Texas

Aquira DeCosta W 6’2” Saint Mary's High School (Stockton, CA) Baylor

Elizabeth Dixon F 6’3” Ridgeway High School (Memphis, TN) Georgia Tech

Queen Egbo P 6’3” Travis High School (Richmond, TX) Baylor

McKenzie Forbes W 6’0” Folsom High School (Folsom, CA) California

Katlyn Gilbert PG 5’10” Heritage Christian High School (Dyer, IN) Notre Dame

Zarielle Green G 6’0” Duncanville High School (Duncanville, TX) Tennessee

Catherine Reese F 6’2” Cypress Woods High School (Cypress, TX) Arizona

Honesty Scott-Grayson PG 5’10” Riverdale Baptist School (Upper Marlboro, MD) Baylor

NaLyssa Smith F 6’2” East Central High School (San Antonio, TX) Baylor

Christyn Williams G 5’11” Central Arkansas Christian School (North Little Rock, AR) Connecticut

