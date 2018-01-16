Providence Day’s Devon Dotson 1 of 4 Carolinas stars named McDonald’s All-Americans

In 2017, there were no N.C. boys’ basketball players in the McDonald’s All-America game. That was the first time since 2008 that had happened.
That will change this year.
Two N.C. boys’ players were named to the 2018 game: Providence Day’s Devon Dotson and Wilson Greenfield School’s Coby White. Spartanburg Day (S.C.) forward Zion Williamson was also named to the game, which will be played March 28 in Atlanta.
Dotson has signed with Kansas and White with North Carolina. Williamson will announce his decision on Saturday.
One N.C. girl was named to the team: Raleigh Neuse Christian’s Izabella Nicoletti, a 5-foot-10 guard who signed with Florida State.
More than 700 boys and girls players were nominated nationally, including 27 from North Carolina.
Dotson is the fourth Mecklenburg County player selected for the game and the first since West Charlotte High’s Kennedy Meeks in 2013.
Dotson, a 6-1 guard, averages 27.4 points, 8.3 rebounds and 4.7 assists for Providence Day, which was scheduled to play a CISAA conference game Tuesday night at Covenant Day School in Matthews.
“It feels amazing,” Dotson said. “It’s a dream come true. It’s a dream I’ve been pushing for since I could play basketball, and it’s just a blessing.”
For weeks, Dotson said, his coaches told him he might make the team. He stayed hopeful, even as his family gathered around the TV to watch the roster announcement on national television Tuesday afternoon.
When his name flashed on the screen, there was pandemonium in the Dotson’s family room.
“It was screams, claps and my mom shed a tear,” Dotson said. “So it was a great moment. I would put this up at the top (of things that have happened to me) from a high school basketball standpoint. Yeah, I can’t even put this into words. It’s just an amazing feeling.”
N.C. McDonald’s Boys All-Americans
Dominique Wilkins, Washington High (1979)
James Worthy, Gastonia Ashbrook (1979)
Michael Jordan, Wilmington Laney (1981)
Buzz Peterson, Asheville (1981)
Brad Daugherty, Swannanoa Owen (1982)
Curtis Hunter, Southern Durham (1982)
Keith Gatlin, Greenville Conley (1983)
Chris Washburn, Laurinburg Institute (1984)
Kenny Williams, Elizabeth City Northeastern (1988)
Rodney Rogers, Durham Hillside (1990)
Donald Williams, Garner (1991)
Jerry Stackhouse, Kinston/Oak Hill (1993)
Jeff McInnis, West Charlotte/Oak Hill (1993)
Antawn Jamison, Providence (1995)
Brendan Haywood, Greensboro Dudley (1997)
Tracy McGrady, Durham Mount Zion (1997)
Kris Lang, Gastonia Huss (1998)
Scooter Sherrill, West Rowan (2000)
Anthony Richardson, Raleigh Leesville Road (2001)
Shavlik Randolph, Raleigh Broughton (2002)
Eric Williams, Wake Forest-Rolesville (2002)
Chris Paul, West Forsyth (2003)
Mason Plumlee, Ardren Christ School (2009)
Ryan Kelly, Raleigh Ravenscroft (2009)
Reggie Bullock, Kinston (2010)
CJ Leslie, Raleigh Word of God (2010)
Marshall Plumlee, Arden Christ School (2011)
Rodney Purvis, Raleigh Upper Room Christian (2012)
Tyler Lewis, Forsyth Country Day/Oak Hill (2012)
Isaiah Hicks, Oxford Webb (2013)
Kennedy Meeks, West Charlotte (2013)
Theo Pinson, High Point Wesleyan (2014)
Brandon Ingram, Kinston (2015)
Bam Adebayo, High Point Christian (2016)
Devon Dotson, Providence Day (2018)
Coby White, Wilson Greenfield School (2018)
N.C. McDonald’s Girls All-Americans
Camille Little, Winston-Salem Carver (2003)
Chante’ Black, East Forsyth (2004)
Rashanda McCants, Asheville (2005)
Jessica Breland, Bertie (2005)
Joy Cheek, South Mecklenburg (2006)
Cetera Degraffenreid, Sylva Smoky Mountain (2007)
Cierra Burdick, Butler (2011)
Jatarie White, Providence Day (2014)
Stephanie Watts, Weddington (2015)
Janelle Bailey, Providence Day (2017)
Izabella Nicoletti, Raleigh Neuse Christian (2018)
2018 McDonald’s All-American Rosters
BOYS EAST TEAM
Name Pos Hgt Wgt High School (Location) College
R.J. Barrett SF 6’7” 200 Montverde Academy (Montverde, FL) Duke
Moses Brown C 7’1” 241 Archbishop Molloy High School (Briarwood, NY) Undecided
Darius Garland PG 6’2” 175 Brentwood Academy (Brentwood, TN) Vanderbilt
Louis King SF 6’6” 204 Hudson Catholic Regional High School (Jersey City, NJ) Oregon
Romeo Langford SG 6’6” 195 New Albany High School (New Albany, IN) Undecided
David McCormack C 6'10" 255 Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, VA) Kansas
E.J. Montgomery PF 6'10" 215 Wheeler High School (Marietta, GA) Undecided
Immanuel Quickley PG 6’3” 180 The John Carroll School (Bel Air, MD) Kentucky
Nazreon Reid PF 6’10” 240 Roselle Catholic High School (Roselle, NJ) LSU
Jalen Smith PF 6'9" 195 Mount St. Joseph High School (Baltimore, MD) Maryland
Coby White PG 6'3" 165 Greenfield School (Wilson, NC) North Carolina
Zion Williamson PF 6’6” 272 Spartanburg Day School (Spartanburg, SC) Undecided
BOYS WEST TEAM
Name Pos Hgt Wgt High School (Location) College
Darius Bazley PF 6’8” 195 Princeton High School (Cincinnati, OH) Syracuse
Bol Bol C 7’2” 220 Findlay Prep (Henderson, NV) Oregon
Jordan Brown C 6’10” 205 Prolific Prep (Napa, CA) Undecided
Devon Dotson PG 6'2" 175 Providence Day School (Charlotte, NC) Kansas
Quentin Grimes SG 6’4” 204 The Woodlands College Park H.S. (The Woodlands, TX) Kansas
Keldon Johnson SG 6’6” 205 Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, VA) Kentucky
Tre Jones PG 6’2” 183 Apple Valley High School (Apple Valley, MN) Duke
Nassir Little SF 6’7” 215 Orlando Christian Prep (Orlando, FL) North Carolina
Reggie Perry PF 6'8" 239 Thomasville High School (Thomasville, GA) Mississippi St.
Jahvon Quinerly PG 6'1" 160 Hudson Catholic Regional High School (Jersey City, NJ) Undecided
Cameron Reddish SF 6’7” 203 Westtown School (West Chester, PA) Duke
Simisola Shittu PF 6’9” 220 Vermont Academy (Saxtons River, VT) Vanderbilt
GIRLS EAST TEAM
Name Pos Hgt High School (Location) College
Shakira Austin F 6’5” Riverdale Baptist School (Upper Marlboro, MD) Maryland
Jenna Brown PG 5’10” The Lovett School (Atlanta, GA) Stanford
Amira Collins P 6’3” Paul VI Catholic High School (Fairfax, VA) Tennessee
Emily Engstler W 6’2” St. Francis Preparatory School (Fresh Meadows, NY) Syracuse
Destanni Henderson PG 5’8” Fort Myers High School (Fort Myers, FL) South Carolina
Jazmine Massengill PG 6’0” Hamilton Heights Christian Academy (Chattanooga, TN) Tennessee
Valencia Myers P 6’3 Solon High School (Solon, OH) Florida State
Olivia Nelson-Ododa P 6’4” Winder-Barrow High School (Winder, GA) Connecticut
Izabela Nicoletti G 5’10” Neuse Christian Academy (Raleigh, NC) Florida State
Jordan Nixon PG 5’8” The Mary Louis Academy (Jamaica Estates, NY) Notre Dame
Sedona Prince P 6’7” Liberty Hill High School (Liberty Hill, TX) Texas
Madison Williams W 5’10” Trinity Valley School (Fort Worth, TX) Oklahoma
GIRLS WEST TEAM
Name Pos Hgt High School (Location) College
Elizabeth Balogun W 6’0” Hamilton Heights Christian Academy (Chattanooga, TN) Georgia Tech
Charli Collier F 6’5” Barbers Hill High School (Mont Belvieu, TX) Texas
Aquira DeCosta W 6’2” Saint Mary's High School (Stockton, CA) Baylor
Elizabeth Dixon F 6’3” Ridgeway High School (Memphis, TN) Georgia Tech
Queen Egbo P 6’3” Travis High School (Richmond, TX) Baylor
McKenzie Forbes W 6’0” Folsom High School (Folsom, CA) California
Katlyn Gilbert PG 5’10” Heritage Christian High School (Dyer, IN) Notre Dame
Zarielle Green G 6’0” Duncanville High School (Duncanville, TX) Tennessee
Catherine Reese F 6’2” Cypress Woods High School (Cypress, TX) Arizona
Honesty Scott-Grayson PG 5’10” Riverdale Baptist School (Upper Marlboro, MD) Baylor
NaLyssa Smith F 6’2” East Central High School (San Antonio, TX) Baylor
Christyn Williams G 5’11” Central Arkansas Christian School (North Little Rock, AR) Connecticut
