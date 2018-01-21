Charlotte Catholic head coach Mike King has his team rising in the Observer’s Sweet 16 poll
Charlotte Catholic rising in Observer Sweet 16 poll

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

January 21, 2018 10:19 PM

After winning five games in a row, Charlotte Catholic has moved to No. 5 in the Charlotte Observer’s Sweet 16 boys basketball poll.

The Cougars (13-3, 8-0) have a slight lead over Marvin Ridge (14-5, 8-1) in the Southern Carolinas conference.

Elsewhere in the poll, there’s plenty of shuffling but no new teams. That could change with a busy week that includes plenty of big games between ranked teams.

Sweet 16 Poll

Rk.

Team (Class)

Rec.

Prvs

1

North Mecklenburg (4A)

16-1

1

2

Independence (4A)

16-1

2

3

Concord Cox Mill (3A)

15-3

3

4

Butler (4A)

16-2

4

5

Charlotte Catholic (3A)

13-3

7

6

Rocky River (4A)

12-4

8

7

China Grove Carson (3A)

15-1

9

8

Marshville Forest Hills (2A)

15-2

5

9

Hickory (3A)

14-2

6

10

Morganton Freedom (3A)

16-6

11

11

Olympic (4A)

15-3

13

12

Charlotte Christian (IND)

16-6

10

13

Providence Day (IND)

18-9

12

14

Salisbury (2A)

13-2

14

15

Kings Mountain (3A)

13-4

16

16

Lincoln Charter (1A)

13-4

15

Dropped Out: None. Also receiving consideration: Hopewell (4A, 13-4); Marvin Ridge (3A, 14-5); Lincolnton (2A, 14-2); East Lincoln (2A, 14-4); Morganton Patton (2A, 13-5)

