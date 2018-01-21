Charlotte Catholic rising in Observer Sweet 16 poll

After winning five games in a row, Charlotte Catholic has moved to No. 5 in the Charlotte Observer’s Sweet 16 boys basketball poll.
The Cougars (13-3, 8-0) have a slight lead over Marvin Ridge (14-5, 8-1) in the Southern Carolinas conference.
Elsewhere in the poll, there’s plenty of shuffling but no new teams. That could change with a busy week that includes plenty of big games between ranked teams.
Sweet 16 Poll
Rk.
Team (Class)
Rec.
Prvs
1
North Mecklenburg (4A)
16-1
1
2
Independence (4A)
16-1
2
3
Concord Cox Mill (3A)
15-3
3
4
Butler (4A)
16-2
4
5
Charlotte Catholic (3A)
13-3
7
6
Rocky River (4A)
12-4
8
7
China Grove Carson (3A)
15-1
9
8
Marshville Forest Hills (2A)
15-2
5
9
Hickory (3A)
14-2
6
10
Morganton Freedom (3A)
16-6
11
11
Olympic (4A)
15-3
13
12
Charlotte Christian (IND)
16-6
10
13
Providence Day (IND)
18-9
12
14
Salisbury (2A)
13-2
14
15
Kings Mountain (3A)
13-4
16
16
Lincoln Charter (1A)
13-4
15
Dropped Out: None. Also receiving consideration: Hopewell (4A, 13-4); Marvin Ridge (3A, 14-5); Lincolnton (2A, 14-2); East Lincoln (2A, 14-4); Morganton Patton (2A, 13-5)
