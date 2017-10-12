Panthers’ Luke Kuechly leaves game with his 3rd concussion in 3 seasons

This one might not have played out as publicly as last season, but the latest concussion for Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly again left fans concerned and raised questions about Kuechly's long-term health.
Kuechly sustained his third concussion in as many seasons Thursday when he took a hit to the left side of his head in the first half against the Eagles.
Kuechly left the game with about five minutes left before halftime to be evaluated for a concussion. Midway through the third quarter, the Panthers announced Kuechly was in the concussion protocol.
Kuechly, 26, missed nine games the past two seasons with concussions and became the face of the NFL's concussion problem when he was carted off the field sobbing and struggling to catch his breath after getting hit against the Saints in another Thursday night game.
This time Kuechly ran off the field into the tunnel at Bank of America Stadium after doctors did an initial examination on the sideline.
Kuechly was injured on a LeGarrette Blount run inside the Panthers' 10 shortly after a Cam Newton interception.
Kuechly was taking on a block by pulling guard Brandon Brooks, whose left shoulder collided with Kuechly's head and neck.
Kuechly has been wearing an experimental device this season called a Q collar, which was designed to try to prevent brain injuries. Kuechly, the first NFL player to wear the device, has not talked about the Q collar or said much about concussions in general this season – other than to say he would not change the way he plays.
Backup linebacker David Mayo replaced Kuechly at middle linebacker, while many Panthers fans took to social media to express concern for Kuechly and urge him to retire.
Kuechly's first known brain injury in the NFL came in Week 1 of the 2015 season when he was hurt against Jacksonville and missed the next three games. Kuechly returned and played a huge part in the Panthers' march to Super Bowl 50.
He sustained his second concussion last year against the Saints and was in the concussion protocol for three games.
Kuechly was cleared with three regular-season games left. But with the team all but mathematically eliminated from playoff contention, the Panthers held Kuechly out the last three games – a decision Kuechly said he did not agree with.
Given the attention on concussions and the NFL's stricter protocol, Kuechly is almost certain to miss multiple games.
But the bigger issue has to be Kuechly's life after football, and those discussions need to start now.
