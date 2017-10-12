Panthers’ Luke Kuechly leaves game with his 3rd concussion in 3 seasons

More Videos 1:25 'Kneel-In' outside Bank of America Stadium Pause 0:37 'Keep Pounding' theme set for Thursday's Panthers game against the Philadelphia Eagles 0:32 The Rev. Raymond Johnson on 'Kneel-In': We are standing up for America 0:36 Charlotte's Malcolm Garland on purpose of 'Kneel-In' protests 1:07 Panthers Cam Newton thinks it's funny to hear a "female talk about routes" 1:04 Why Carolina Panthers players are eager for Sunday's opener at San Francisco 1:28 Christian McCaffrey's first impressions on Luke Kuechly, life in the NFL 0:36 Panthers coach Ron Rivera responds to questions about Cam Newton's sexist comments 1:32 Keeping the beat before the game 1:10 Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly's impressions of Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Carolina Panthers Luke Kuechly back in concussion protocol Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly was injured during first-half action against the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday night. The injury has put Kuechly back into the concussion protocol. David Mayo replaced Kuechly and according to head coach Ron Rivera did some good things. Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly was injured during first-half action against the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday night. The injury has put Kuechly back into the concussion protocol. David Mayo replaced Kuechly and according to head coach Ron Rivera did some good things. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

