Panthers’ Luke Kuechly leaves game with his 3rd concussion in 3 seasons

More Videos

'Kneel-In' outside Bank of America Stadium 1:25

'Kneel-In' outside Bank of America Stadium

Pause
'Keep Pounding' theme set for Thursday's Panthers game against the Philadelphia Eagles 0:37

'Keep Pounding' theme set for Thursday's Panthers game against the Philadelphia Eagles

The Rev. Raymond Johnson on 'Kneel-In': We are standing up for America 0:32

The Rev. Raymond Johnson on 'Kneel-In': We are standing up for America

Charlotte's Malcolm Garland on purpose of 'Kneel-In' protests 0:36

Charlotte's Malcolm Garland on purpose of 'Kneel-In' protests

Panthers Cam Newton thinks it's funny to hear a 'female talk about routes' 1:07

Panthers Cam Newton thinks it's funny to hear a "female talk about routes"

Why Carolina Panthers players are eager for Sunday's opener at San Francisco 1:04

Why Carolina Panthers players are eager for Sunday's opener at San Francisco

Christian McCaffrey's first impressions on Luke Kuechly, life in the NFL 1:28

Christian McCaffrey's first impressions on Luke Kuechly, life in the NFL

Panthers coach Ron Rivera responds to questions about Cam Newton's sexist comments 0:36

Panthers coach Ron Rivera responds to questions about Cam Newton's sexist comments

Keeping the beat before the game 1:32

Keeping the beat before the game

Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly's impressions of Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz 1:10

Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly's impressions of Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz

  • Carolina Panthers Luke Kuechly back in concussion protocol

    Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly was injured during first-half action against the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday night. The injury has put Kuechly back into the concussion protocol. David Mayo replaced Kuechly and according to head coach Ron Rivera did some good things.

Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly was injured during first-half action against the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday night. The injury has put Kuechly back into the concussion protocol. David Mayo replaced Kuechly and according to head coach Ron Rivera did some good things. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly was injured during first-half action against the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday night. The injury has put Kuechly back into the concussion protocol. David Mayo replaced Kuechly and according to head coach Ron Rivera did some good things. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

Carolina Panthers

Panthers’ Luke Kuechly leaves game with his 3rd concussion in 3 seasons

By Joseph Person

jperson@charlotteobserver.com

October 12, 2017 9:55 PM

This one might not have played out as publicly as last season, but the latest concussion for Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly again left fans concerned and raised questions about Kuechly's long-term health.

Kuechly sustained his third concussion in as many seasons Thursday when he took a hit to the left side of his head in the first half against the Eagles.

Kuechly left the game with about five minutes left before halftime to be evaluated for a concussion. Midway through the third quarter, the Panthers announced Kuechly was in the concussion protocol.

Kuechly, 26, missed nine games the past two seasons with concussions and became the face of the NFL's concussion problem when he was carted off the field sobbing and struggling to catch his breath after getting hit against the Saints in another Thursday night game.

This time Kuechly ran off the field into the tunnel at Bank of America Stadium after doctors did an initial examination on the sideline.

Kuechly was injured on a LeGarrette Blount run inside the Panthers' 10 shortly after a Cam Newton interception.

Kuechly was taking on a block by pulling guard Brandon Brooks, whose left shoulder collided with Kuechly's head and neck.

Kuechly has been wearing an experimental device this season called a Q collar, which was designed to try to prevent brain injuries. Kuechly, the first NFL player to wear the device, has not talked about the Q collar or said much about concussions in general this season – other than to say he would not change the way he plays.

Backup linebacker David Mayo replaced Kuechly at middle linebacker, while many Panthers fans took to social media to express concern for Kuechly and urge him to retire.

Kuechly's first known brain injury in the NFL came in Week 1 of the 2015 season when he was hurt against Jacksonville and missed the next three games. Kuechly returned and played a huge part in the Panthers' march to Super Bowl 50.

He sustained his second concussion last year against the Saints and was in the concussion protocol for three games.

Kuechly was cleared with three regular-season games left. But with the team all but mathematically eliminated from playoff contention, the Panthers held Kuechly out the last three games – a decision Kuechly said he did not agree with.

Given the attention on concussions and the NFL's stricter protocol, Kuechly is almost certain to miss multiple games.

But the bigger issue has to be Kuechly's life after football, and those discussions need to start now.

Joseph Person: 704-358-5123, @josephperson

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

'Kneel-In' outside Bank of America Stadium 1:25

'Kneel-In' outside Bank of America Stadium

Pause
'Keep Pounding' theme set for Thursday's Panthers game against the Philadelphia Eagles 0:37

'Keep Pounding' theme set for Thursday's Panthers game against the Philadelphia Eagles

The Rev. Raymond Johnson on 'Kneel-In': We are standing up for America 0:32

The Rev. Raymond Johnson on 'Kneel-In': We are standing up for America

Charlotte's Malcolm Garland on purpose of 'Kneel-In' protests 0:36

Charlotte's Malcolm Garland on purpose of 'Kneel-In' protests

Panthers Cam Newton thinks it's funny to hear a 'female talk about routes' 1:07

Panthers Cam Newton thinks it's funny to hear a "female talk about routes"

Why Carolina Panthers players are eager for Sunday's opener at San Francisco 1:04

Why Carolina Panthers players are eager for Sunday's opener at San Francisco

Christian McCaffrey's first impressions on Luke Kuechly, life in the NFL 1:28

Christian McCaffrey's first impressions on Luke Kuechly, life in the NFL

Panthers coach Ron Rivera responds to questions about Cam Newton's sexist comments 0:36

Panthers coach Ron Rivera responds to questions about Cam Newton's sexist comments

Keeping the beat before the game 1:32

Keeping the beat before the game

Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly's impressions of Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz 1:10

Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly's impressions of Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz

  • 'Kneel-In' outside Bank of America Stadium

    Pastors and community leaders gathered to protest police brutality and economic disparities in Charlotte and across the country on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017, outside Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. The protest led up to the start of the Carolina Panthers vs Philadelphia Eagles game.

'Kneel-In' outside Bank of America Stadium

View More Video