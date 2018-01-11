Panthers to hire Norv Turner as new offensive coordinator

More Videos

Here's what Panthers coach Ron Rivera said about dismissals, Mike Shula 1:15

Here's what Panthers coach Ron Rivera said about dismissals, Mike Shula

Pause
Who will be the next owner of the Panthers? 1:56

Who will be the next owner of the Panthers?

Panthers Ron Rivera did not get an explanation on the intentional-grounding call 0:29

Panthers Ron Rivera did not get an explanation on the intentional-grounding call

Panthers Cam Newton explains his injury 0:34

Panthers Cam Newton explains his injury

Ron Rivera talks about how new coaches might help quarterback Cam Newton 1:05

Ron Rivera talks about how new coaches might help quarterback Cam Newton

Ex- Carolina Panthers WR Ted Ginn Jr.: This week has been a blessing 0:34

Ex- Carolina Panthers WR Ted Ginn Jr.: This week has been a blessing

Carolina Panthers leave dejected after falling to New Orleans in NFL wild-card playoff 0:56

Carolina Panthers leave dejected after falling to New Orleans in NFL wild-card playoff

Panthers coach Ron Rivera talks to media after players clean out lockers 2:20

Panthers coach Ron Rivera talks to media after players clean out lockers

Here's what Mike Shula said the last time he spoke with the media 1:18

Here's what Mike Shula said the last time he spoke with the media

How the Panthers stay focused through the current situation 1:52

How the Panthers stay focused through the current situation

  • Ron Rivera talks about how new coaches might help quarterback Cam Newton

    Ron Rivera, head coach of the Carolina Panthers, talks earlier this week about how new coaches could help Cam Newton's game. (The Carolina Panthers will hire Norv Turner as offensive coordinator and Scott Turner as quarterbacks, a source told the Observer on Thursday evening.)

Ron Rivera, head coach of the Carolina Panthers, talks earlier this week about how new coaches could help Cam Newton's game. (The Carolina Panthers will hire Norv Turner as offensive coordinator and Scott Turner as quarterbacks, a source told the Observer on Thursday evening.) John D. Simmons jsimmons@charlotteobserver.com
Ron Rivera, head coach of the Carolina Panthers, talks earlier this week about how new coaches could help Cam Newton's game. (The Carolina Panthers will hire Norv Turner as offensive coordinator and Scott Turner as quarterbacks, a source told the Observer on Thursday evening.) John D. Simmons jsimmons@charlotteobserver.com

Carolina Panthers

Panthers to hire Norv Turner as new offensive coordinator

By Joseph Person And Jourdan Rodrigue

jperson@charlotteobserver.com

jrodrigue@charlotteobserver.com

January 11, 2018 06:37 PM

The Carolina Panthers will hire Norv Turner as their offensive coordinator, a source told the Observer on Thursday evening. Turner’s son Scott will also be hired as the team’s quarterbacks coach.

On Monday, the Panthers announced that they had fired offensive coordinator Mike Shula and quarterbacks coach Ken Dorsey, both of whom had been in their respective positions since 2013.

Rivera said in a press conference later that day that he and interim general manager Marty Hurney had “a plan in place” to fill the positions, and that whoever did so would have to have a “different perspective.”

Despite being out of football for a year after resigning from his post as the Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator in 2016, Turner’s name seemed to fit into the conversation regarding potential replacements for Shula almost immediately.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Turner is not a young, flashy name coming to Charlotte to breathe life into a largely stagnant offense, but he has deep ties with Rivera.

Turner, 65, was the head coach of the San Diego Chargers when he hired Rivera and the two worked together for four years from 2007-10. Rivera spent the last three of those years as defensive coordinator.

Turner also has two family members on Rivera’s staff: His brother, Ron, is an offensive consultant, while his nephew, Cameron, is the assistant quarterbacks coach.

Scott Turner was the quality-control coach at Carolina during Rivera’s first two years (2011-12). He then spent the 2014-16 seasons as the quarterbacks coach at Minnesota, where his dad was the offensive coordinator. He was most recently on Michigan’s staff.

The Panthers want to maximize the ability of quarterback Cam Newton while he’s in his prime years. Newton, 28, is coming off two of the worst seasons of his career in terms of passer rating, and had shoulder surgery last offseason to repair a partially torn rotator cuff.

Clearly, Rivera hopes Turner, who helped develop talented quarterbacks like Phillip Rivers and Troy Aikman, can help.

Rivera said Monday that the team will keep utilizing the zone-read and power-run concepts in which Newton has found a lot of success. But continuing Newton’s development – as well as the development and efficient use of dynamic back Christian McCaffrey – is a key goal for the Panthers’ offensive staff moving forward.

Joseph Person: 704-358-5123, @josephperson

Jourdan Rodrigue: 704-358-5071, @jourdanrodrigue

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Here's what Panthers coach Ron Rivera said about dismissals, Mike Shula 1:15

Here's what Panthers coach Ron Rivera said about dismissals, Mike Shula

Pause
Who will be the next owner of the Panthers? 1:56

Who will be the next owner of the Panthers?

Panthers Ron Rivera did not get an explanation on the intentional-grounding call 0:29

Panthers Ron Rivera did not get an explanation on the intentional-grounding call

Panthers Cam Newton explains his injury 0:34

Panthers Cam Newton explains his injury

Ron Rivera talks about how new coaches might help quarterback Cam Newton 1:05

Ron Rivera talks about how new coaches might help quarterback Cam Newton

Ex- Carolina Panthers WR Ted Ginn Jr.: This week has been a blessing 0:34

Ex- Carolina Panthers WR Ted Ginn Jr.: This week has been a blessing

Carolina Panthers leave dejected after falling to New Orleans in NFL wild-card playoff 0:56

Carolina Panthers leave dejected after falling to New Orleans in NFL wild-card playoff

Panthers coach Ron Rivera talks to media after players clean out lockers 2:20

Panthers coach Ron Rivera talks to media after players clean out lockers

Here's what Mike Shula said the last time he spoke with the media 1:18

Here's what Mike Shula said the last time he spoke with the media

How the Panthers stay focused through the current situation 1:52

How the Panthers stay focused through the current situation

  • Ron Rivera talks about how new coaches might help quarterback Cam Newton

    Ron Rivera, head coach of the Carolina Panthers, talks earlier this week about how new coaches could help Cam Newton's game. (The Carolina Panthers will hire Norv Turner as offensive coordinator and Scott Turner as quarterbacks, a source told the Observer on Thursday evening.)

Ron Rivera talks about how new coaches might help quarterback Cam Newton

View More Video