What you need to know about the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow

Charlotte will soon host its first-ever golf major when the PGA Championship is held Aug. 7-13 at Quail Hollow Club.
If you’re planning on going, here’s what you’ll need to know to make the most of the historic event.
▪ The basics: The event runs Aug. 7-13 at Quail Hollow Club, 3700 Gleneagles Road, with tournament play taking place Aug. 10-13.
▪ Tickets: Thursday-Sunday tickets have been sold out for months, but Monday and Tuesday practice rounds are still available at www.pgachampionship.com. Each ticketed adult can bring four “juniors” (ages 17 and younger) for free. The junior tickets can be picked up at the main spectator entrance.
Those with a military affiliation – active duty, retirees, reserve and national guard – can also attend for free and bring a guest. Present a military ID at the main spectator entrance.
The PGA of America and PrimeSport have an official ticket exchange at https://www.primesport.com/d/pga-championship-tickets for fans looking to buy tickets on the secondary market. You can also check ticket resellers such as StubHub.
▪ Transportation: Surrounded by neighborhoods, Quail Hollow doesn’t have any on-site parking except for golfers and their caddies. That means people who want to drive to the event have to park at off-site lots and take a shuttle.
That’s similar to the Wells Fargo Championship, also held at Quail Hollow, but some of the PGA lots will be in different locations. And you have to order a $15 pass at pgachampionship.com ahead of time for each day.
Depending on the day, the PGA lots are at Bojangles’ Coliseum, Carowinds amusement park and Ballantyne Corporate Park. Unlike the Wells Fargo tournament, there is not an uptown shuttle.
Ticket holders can also ride the Lynx Blue Line for free to the Sharon Road West stop, where free shuttles will be available. The tournament has also arranged a lot where Uber drivers can pick up and drop off fans. If you live close, another option is to walk or ride your bike.
For those flying into town, Charlotte Douglas International Airport is expecting a busy week around the tournament, which is at the height of the late-summer travel season anyway, officials said. But airport officials aren’t expecting any impacts to travelers or to the airport’s operations.
“If needed, we will have extra staff on hand to assist with the increased activity,” a spokesperson said.
▪ Fan guide: Do’s and don’ts are outlined in a fan guide available at this shortened web link: bit.ly/2vb95y5. Mobile phones are allowed with some restrictions. Fans will go through metal detectors before they enter. Backpacks and drawstring bags aren’t allowed, but bags no bigger than 10 inches by 10 inches by 10 inches are permitted.
▪ Weather: The average high temperature in Charlotte in August is 87.5 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Fans are advised to dress properly for the heat, drink lots of fluids and wear sunscreen. The course will also have plenty of concessions stands, hydration stations and misting fans.
▪ How it compares with the Wells Fargo Championship: The PGA will be played on the same course as the Wells Fargo Championship, but expect lots of differences.
The crowds will be more robust, with the PGA expected to draw more than 40,000 fans on some days – compared with about 35,000 at the Wells Fargo. The course has undergone significant work, including the relocation or modification of four holes. And a green fence surrounds the perimeter of the course, making it tougher to ogle the upscale homes lining the fairways.
▪ Merchandise: The tournament will sell shirts, hats and other swag from a massive 45,000 square-foot shop. For those who want a sneak preview, it will be open to the public Aug. 5 and 6. No tickets are required, and parking and shuttle service will be available from Charlotte Catholic High School, 7702 Pineville-Matthews Road. The shuttles will run from 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. both days.
▪ The golfers: Every year the tournament boasts of having the strongest field in golf, with most of the top 100 players teeing off. Jordan Spieth will be in the spotlight this year because if he wins the PGA Championship he would become just the sixth golfer to win all four major tournaments, known as a Career Grand Slam.
Other big names expected to join Spieth include Jason Day, Dustin Johnson and Rory McIlroy. Tee times will be published Friday Aug. 4.
▪ The purse: The purse for the PGA will be announced during the week of the championship, but in 2016, it was $10 million, with the winner taking home $1.8 million.
▪ Television: CBS and TNT will provide 28 hours of live coverage.
Staff writer Ely Portillo contributed
Rick Rothacker: 704-358-5170, @rickrothacker
