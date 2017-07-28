Here’s what will be different when the PGA Championship comes to Charlotte

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:25 South End "Vision Plan" Takes Shape Pause 1:49 CharlotteUAV takes real estate to new heights 1:53 Rick Siskey Estate Auction 1:07 What's behind Charlotte's 'teardown' boom? 1:12 Johnny Fly Co. finds home in NoDa 1:03 Corvettes, a 1934 Mercedes, autographed guitars and a house of opulence all part of Siskey auction 1:18 This is what's new at a Walmart in Charlotte 1:03 NC to host 2018 World Equestrian Games 2:22 What people in Enderly Park think about gentrification 1:13 Earth Fare comes to Concord Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Every year millions of golf fans around the world watch the PGA Championship. We all are treated to a weekend of spectacular golf. But who prepares the course? Take a behind the scenes look at what Quail Hollow has been doing for years to prepare for a single weekend. Alex Kormann The Charlotte Observer

Every year millions of golf fans around the world watch the PGA Championship. We all are treated to a weekend of spectacular golf. But who prepares the course? Take a behind the scenes look at what Quail Hollow has been doing for years to prepare for a single weekend. Alex Kormann The Charlotte Observer