Jerk chicken, oxtail and more: New Charlotte restaurant will serve Jamaican cuisine

Crav’n Caribbean is known for its creative oxtail dishes.

Things are about to get a little spicier in Charlotte as Crav’n Caribbean takes up residence in the City Kitch ghost kitchen space. Serving authentic Jamaican fare, Crav’n Caribbean is the latest ethnic cuisine to take off in the Queen City in a year where heritage culinary experiences are taking center stage.

Owner and chef Carlos Abrahams moved to Charlotte in 2019 to follow his dream — serving up the Jamaican food that he enjoyed as a child. Born and raised in Kingston, Jamaica, Abrahams credits watching his mom, Jean, cook as his inspiration.

Crav’n Caribbean is going commercial with chef Carlos Abrahams at the helm. Courtesy of Carlos Abrahams

“My mom operated a restaurant growing up, and my dad owned a bar in Jamaica — still does — so I was around the industry a lot as a kid,” Abrahams said. “But I didn’t take cooking seriously until after I got out of the Marine Corps and I would cook for my wife. She would hype me up, someone would try it and like it, and it’s just grown from there.”

With the space in The City Kitch, Crav’n Caribbean will offer both takeout and delivery options, expanding on its current pre-order and private chef offerings. Fan favorites including creative oxtail and jerk chicken dishes will be available, along with other Jamaican dishes.

“The benefit of a commercial space is that I can bring in a whole new mix of authentic and fusion dishes,” Abrahams said. He hopes to continue to grow the business and one day be able to open a food truck and a restaurant in Charlotte.

Crav’n Kitchen serves up fusion dishes like jerk chicken cheesesteaks. Courtesy of Carlos Abrahams

The West End area has been booming recently with the addition of places like Backdrop Coffee, Summit Seltzer and the newly revamped The Batch House. It is also the future home of the new Midnight Mulligan brewery and the much loved Lucky Dog Bark and Brew.

Crav’n Caribbean will be available at The City Kitch beginning in July, and it will operate Thursdays through Sundays.

Temporary location: 9545 Pinnacle Drive Charlotte, NC 28262

Neighborhood: University City North

Permanent location: Inside The City Kitch at 2200 Thrift Road, Charlotte, NC, 28208

Neighborhood: Wesley Heights

Instagram: @cravncaribbean