Salads don’t have to be boring. Here are our 14 favorites in and around Charlotte.
Gone are the days when salads were thought of as an unwanted option for a side or an appetizer. Salads have evolved to full meals that are not only hearty enough to keep you full for most of the day but happen to be pretty flavorful and fun.
Charlotte has many options for tasty salads, with the most popular being the places that allow you to see the wonderful creation being prepared right before your eyes.
We’ve compiled a list that includes customer-facing concepts including Chopt, Crisp and Just Salad (which recently opened in SouthPark), as well as salads from some of Charlotte’s favorite restaurants.
Want to get slightly out of town? Five Points Public House is also worth mentioning, especially if you’re in Albemarle looking for a post-hike lunch.
(1) Chopt Creative Salad Co.
Multiple locations
Salad to order: The Crispy Chicken Ranch Salad includes panko fried chicken, pepper jack cheese, celery, Mama Lil’s spicy peppers, and Chopt lettuce blend with chimichurri ranch.
Price: $9.39
(2) Crisp
1412-F East Blvd.
320 S. Tryon St.
Salad to order: The Chinese Shrimp Salad includes marinated shrimp, sunflower kernels, spinach, cucumbers, red peppers, Chinese noodles and soy-ginger dressing.
Price: $11.75
(3) Fern, Flavors From The Garden
1419 East Blvd., Suite A
Salad to order: The Cuban Salad comes with baby kale and romaine, grilled corn, jalapeno, cherry tomatoes, pickled red onions, tostones and chimichurri vinaigrette.
Price: $13
(4) Five Points Public House
304 E. Main St, Albemarle
Salad to order: The Cobb Salad has mixed greens, avocado, diced eggs, diced tomatoes, chopped bacon, grilled chicken and bleu cheese crumbles with your choice of dressing.
Pro tip: Head there straight after hiking Morrow Mountain, like we did recently.
Price: $12.99
(5) Improper Pig
9855 Sandy Rock Place A
204 Main St., Suite 102, Fort Mill
Salad to order: The BBQ Salad has your choice of pulled pork, chicken or smoked tofu, mixed greens, pickled onions, roasted sweet potatoes, carrots and cheddar cheese with a honey mustard dressing.
Price: $11.99
(6) Just Salad
4425 Sharon Road, Suite 195
Salad to order: The Warm Chicken Thigh + Goat Cheese includes marinated chicken thigh, roasted sweet potatoes, arugula, goat cheese, roasted balsamic mushrooms, half fresh lemon and a drizzle of balsamic vinaigrette.
Price: $10.29
(7) Living Kitchen
2000 South Blvd., Suite 300
Salad to order: The Harvest Salad comes with your choice of arugula or spinach, avocado, cashew-basil cheese, caramelized pecans, pickled purple cabbage, sweet potato spirals, pear, sprouts and maple-mustard vinaigrette.
Price: $13
(8) The Mad Greek of Charlotte
5011 South Blvd
Salad to order: The Mad Greek Salad comes with cucumber, onions, tomato, feta cheese, olives, lettuce, green pepper and pepperoncini peppers.
Price: $9
(9) Margaux’s Wine Wine, Pizza & Market
316 Main St., Pineville
Salad to order: The Caprese Salad includes tomatoes, basil, mozzarella, extra virgin olive oil and balsamic glaze.
Price: $11
(10) Mama Ricotta’s
601 S. Kings Drive AA
Salad to order: The Tuscan Salad comes with romaine, diced roma tomatoes, fresh homemade mozzarella, kalamata olives and red onions tossed together with a splash of balsamic vinegar and extra virgin olive oil.
Price: Small $6.75; Full $11.50; Family $15.50
(11) Plant Joy
1801 N. Graham St. Ste 101
Salad to order: The Salad Du Jour — an option at Plant Joy that reflects the weekly menu at Nourish Charlotte — is on a bed of fluffy greens and comes with a new dressing and protein each week.
Price: $12
(12) Pasta & Provisions
4700 Park Road
1600 S. Mint St.
1528 Providence Road
Salad to order: The Kale Salad includes pine nuts, dried cranberries, house blend cheese, baby kale and a champagne vinaigrette.
Price: $8.50
Another salad to order: The Cobb Salad features chicken, bacon, gorgonzola, avocado, cherry tomatoes, hard-boiled egg, romaine and champagne vinaigrette.
Price: $9.50
(13) Rhino Deli & Market
1500 W. Morehead St., Suite E
400 S. Tryon St.
1414 S. Tryon St.
Salad to order: The Blueberry Feta has greens, feta, blueberries, celery, cucumbers, tomato and your choice of dressing.
Price: $8.99
