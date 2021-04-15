Salads don’t have to be boring. Here are our 14 favorites in and around Charlotte.

The Cobb Salad from Pasta & Provisions is an ideal spring salad.

Gone are the days when salads were thought of as an unwanted option for a side or an appetizer. Salads have evolved to full meals that are not only hearty enough to keep you full for most of the day but happen to be pretty flavorful and fun.

Charlotte has many options for tasty salads, with the most popular being the places that allow you to see the wonderful creation being prepared right before your eyes.

We’ve compiled a list that includes customer-facing concepts including Chopt, Crisp and Just Salad (which recently opened in SouthPark), as well as salads from some of Charlotte’s favorite restaurants.

Want to get slightly out of town? Five Points Public House is also worth mentioning, especially if you’re in Albemarle looking for a post-hike lunch.

Multiple locations

Salad to order: The Crispy Chicken Ranch Salad includes panko fried chicken, pepper jack cheese, celery, Mama Lil’s spicy peppers, and Chopt lettuce blend with chimichurri ranch.

Price: $9.39

Chopt’s menu includes light favorites, Chopt classics, warm bowls and global street food salads. Chopt Creative Salad Co.

1412-F East Blvd.

320 S. Tryon St.

Salad to order: The Chinese Shrimp Salad includes marinated shrimp, sunflower kernels, spinach, cucumbers, red peppers, Chinese noodles and soy-ginger dressing.

Price: $11.75

1419 East Blvd., Suite A

Salad to order: The Cuban Salad comes with baby kale and romaine, grilled corn, jalapeno, cherry tomatoes, pickled red onions, tostones and chimichurri vinaigrette.

Price: $13

Fern’s Cuban Salad is one of three salads on its menu. Shelby Engborg

304 E. Main St, Albemarle

Salad to order: The Cobb Salad has mixed greens, avocado, diced eggs, diced tomatoes, chopped bacon, grilled chicken and bleu cheese crumbles with your choice of dressing.

Pro tip: Head there straight after hiking Morrow Mountain, like we did recently.

Price: $12.99

9855 Sandy Rock Place A

204 Main St., Suite 102, Fort Mill

Salad to order: The BBQ Salad has your choice of pulled pork, chicken or smoked tofu, mixed greens, pickled onions, roasted sweet potatoes, carrots and cheddar cheese with a honey mustard dressing.

Price: $11.99

4425 Sharon Road, Suite 195

Salad to order: The Warm Chicken Thigh + Goat Cheese includes marinated chicken thigh, roasted sweet potatoes, arugula, goat cheese, roasted balsamic mushrooms, half fresh lemon and a drizzle of balsamic vinaigrette.

Price: $10.29

The Warm Chicken Thigh and Goat Cheese Salad at Just Salad is packed with flavor. Courtesy of Just Salad

2000 South Blvd., Suite 300

Salad to order: The Harvest Salad comes with your choice of arugula or spinach, avocado, cashew-basil cheese, caramelized pecans, pickled purple cabbage, sweet potato spirals, pear, sprouts and maple-mustard vinaigrette.

Price: $13

5011 South Blvd

Salad to order: The Mad Greek Salad comes with cucumber, onions, tomato, feta cheese, olives, lettuce, green pepper and pepperoncini peppers.

Price: $9

316 Main St., Pineville

Salad to order: The Caprese Salad includes tomatoes, basil, mozzarella, extra virgin olive oil and balsamic glaze.

Price: $11

601 S. Kings Drive AA

Salad to order: The Tuscan Salad comes with romaine, diced roma tomatoes, fresh homemade mozzarella, kalamata olives and red onions tossed together with a splash of balsamic vinegar and extra virgin olive oil.

Price: Small $6.75; Full $11.50; Family $15.50

1801 N. Graham St. Ste 101

Salad to order: The Salad Du Jour — an option at Plant Joy that reflects the weekly menu at Nourish Charlotte — is on a bed of fluffy greens and comes with a new dressing and protein each week.

Price: $12

The Salad Du Jour is an option at Plant Joy that reflects the weekly menu at Nourish Charlotte. The dish connects the two sister brands. Salad pictured: Tandoori Tofu salad with Curry Vinaigrette. Jordan Allen Images

4700 Park Road

1600 S. Mint St.

1528 Providence Road

Salad to order: The Kale Salad includes pine nuts, dried cranberries, house blend cheese, baby kale and a champagne vinaigrette.

Price: $8.50

Another salad to order: The Cobb Salad features chicken, bacon, gorgonzola, avocado, cherry tomatoes, hard-boiled egg, romaine and champagne vinaigrette.

Price: $9.50

1500 W. Morehead St., Suite E

400 S. Tryon St.

1414 S. Tryon St.

Salad to order: The Blueberry Feta has greens, feta, blueberries, celery, cucumbers, tomato and your choice of dressing.

Price: $8.99

