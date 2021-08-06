Where can you find the best brunch in Charlotte? Here’s what our readers recommend.

Hungry for brunch? The Golden Owl Tavern’s Buttermilk Fried Chicken & Waffles features chicken thighs, peach chili chutney and honey atop a buckwheat waffle ($16).

As we head toward the weekend, we’ve got brunch on the mind. There’s no better way to spend a Saturday or Sunday than to sleep in a little, then roll out of bed and head to one of the best restaurants in Charlotte for a bite to eat.

We’re picturing plates stacked with chicken and waffles, luscious French toast and creative eggs Benedict — oh, and throw in a mimosa.

To find the best brunch spots in Charlotte, we looked back into our archives and asked CharlotteFive readers to help us narrow down the best restaurants and dishes to order. at those spots. Here’s what we found.

Location: 2517 Distribution St., Charlotte, NC 28203

Neighborhood: South End

Menu

What to try: CharlotteFive reader Meredith Smith recommends the vegan Lions Mane and Waffle, featuring a fried lion’s mane mushroom, a crispy waffle and spicy syrup ($14).

What to know: Brunch hours at the vegetarian-focused restaurant are Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. You can make reservations, or order takeout or delivery online, or call 704-659-0799.

Alchemy’s Lion’s Mane and Waffle is a vegan option for breakfast or brunch ($14). Mark Hagerty/@mghagerty

Location: 1218-A E. 36th St. Charlotte, NC 28205

Neighborhood: NoDa

Menu

What to try: CharlotteFive reader Nikki Wolfe said, “I switch it up a lot. Shrimp n grits, avocado toast are two of my favs.” The Shrimp & Grits features Geechie Boy white cheddar grits, a lowcountry roux and andouille ($19.50), while Artisan’s Avocado Toast includes a fresh avocado and tomato salad on a toasted butter croissant ($10).

What to know: Brunch is served Sunday from 10:30 a.m-3 p.m. Dine in or call 980-209-9168.

The Artisan’s Palate’s Artisan’s Avocado Toast is served on a toasted butter croissant ($10). Tess Palladino/The Artisan's Palate

Location: 4310 Sharon Road, Suite W01, Charlotte, NC 28211

Neighborhood: SouthPark

Menu

What to try: Food blogger Enrique Berry has previously recommended the chicken and waffles ($14) to CharlotteFive. You can also get them on the $28 prixe fixe menu, which includes three courses — and you can add on mimosas or sangrias for $6.

What to know: You can make a reservation online, or order for pickup or delivery via DoorDash or call 980-699-6220.

Location: 6700 Fairview Road, Charlotte, NC 28210

Neighborhood: SouthPark

Menu

What to try: CharlotteFive reader Alex Jenkins recommended this spot for “the best benedicts — bar none. That’s my favorite meal and vibe.” Among the luxurious options are the Benedict Monte — featuring a croissant, smoked ham, two eggs, tomato, asparagus and hollandaise ($15) — and the Smoked Salmon Benedict — topped with spinach, smoked salmon, eggs and hollandaise ($17.) The folks at Charlotte Itinerary also recommended the Chicken & Wild Mushroom Crepes ($15).

What to know: You can make reservations online at this French bakery and bistro, or place an order for pickup. You can also call 704-552-1116. It’s closed on Monday.

Location: 4001 Yancey Road, Charlotte, NC 28217

Neighborhood: South End/LoSo

Menu

What to order: Chef Alyssa’s is well known for its brunch pop-ups. CharlotteFive reader Emily Finamore Hadziahmetovic said, “We love brunch @chefalyssaclt! ”

What to know: Brunch is temporarily on hold at Chef Alyssa’s Kitchen, but it will be back as a pop-up this fall. Watch the restaurant’s social media for updates.

Enjoy a stuffed French toast from Chef Alyssa’s Kitchen at a fall pop-up. Courtesy of Chef Alyssa’s Kitchen

Location: 821 W. 1st St., Charlotte, NC 28202

Neighborhood: Third Ward/Uptown

Menu

What to order: CharlotteFive reader Rachel gave props to the Sugar Crusted French Toast, with whipped ricotta, fresh fruit and maple syrup ($7/$12).

What to know: This is your weekday brunch spot — the restaurant is an extension of Charlotte Rescue Mission’s addiction recovery program, and it’s closed on Saturday and Sunday. Dine in, order online or call 980-237-2147.

Location: 135 New Bern Street Retail A, Charlotte, NC 28209

Neighborhood: Sedgefield/South End area

Menu

What to order: Pair a mimosa ($8) with a Brunch Burger on a warm brioche roll ($12) or the French toast, topped with sweet whipped lemon ricotta, blueberry compote, powdered sugar and pure Vermont maple syrup ($12).

What to know: This restaurant — which was among CharlotteFive reader Lauren Gibson’s picks — offers brunch every day, so you don’t have to wait for the weekend. You can order takeout online or call 704-370-9696.

Location: 3150 US-21, Fort Mill, SC 29715

Neighborhood: Regent Park/Fort Mill

Menu

What to order: CharlotteFive reader Ellen Levine said, “Everything is so good including their blueberry pancakes ($10), BLTs, ($10) potatoes, ($5) grits ($4) and a smoked salmon dish that’s amazing!” The Smoked Salmon Bagel comes with pickled onions. deviled egg aioli and arugula on an everything bagel ($12).

What to know: Brunch is served Monday-Friday, 7-11:00 a.m.; Saturday 9 a.m.-1 p.m.; and Sunday 9 a.m.-2p.m. Dine in or call 803-802-1711.

Location: 9041 Robert D Snyder Road, Charlotte, NC 28262

Neighborhood: University City South

Menu

What to order: Try the Fried Chicken & Waffles (pictured above, $16), featuring a peach chili chutney, or House Smoked Bacon Benedict ($14).

What to know: Brunch is available Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. You can make reservations online or call 704-417-0400.

Golden Owl Tavern’s House Smoked Bacon Benedict comes with Carolina Home Fries ($14). Courtesy of Golden Owl Tavern

Location: 165 Brumley Ave. NE, Concord, NC 28025

Neighborhood: Concord

Menu

What to order: CharlotteFive reader Ali Gavin said the shrimp and grits ($14) are “the best in town.”

What to know: Order for takeout or delivery online from chef Michael Bowling’s restaurant inside Southern Strain Brewing, or call 704-218-9823. You can also order online from Hot Box’s food truck. Watch the website for details on locations and times.

Hot Box’s Shrimp & Grits offer creamy comfort. Courtesy of Hot Box Next Level Kitchen

Location: 300 S. Tryon St., Charlotte, NC 28202

Neighborhood: Uptown

Menu

What to order: “La Belle Helene is going to have the brunch menu that I would want to eat,” Top Chef alum Jamie Lynch said in a statement about the newly reopened French spot’s weekend brunch. (He’s the chef-partner and created the menu with 5th Street Group Regional Culinary Director Sherief Shawky.) Look for decadent options such as the Salade Royale Helene, with bib lettuce, lobster, avocado, asparagus and tomato topped with truffle vinaigrette (market price).

What to know: Brunch is offered Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m.-4 p.m. You can make a reservation online for in-person dining.

Location: 1906 Commonwealth Ave., Charlotte, NC 28205

Neighborhood: Commonwealth/near Plaza Midwood

Location: 5610 Carnegie Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28209

Neighborhood: Barclay Downs/SouthPark

Menu: Legion Brewing Plaza Midwood/Legion Brewing SouthPark

What to order: CharlotteFive writer DeAnna Taylor has previously recommended the Hot Chicken Biscuit ($10). You’ll also find a selection of breakfast bowls to dig into (price varies).

What to know: You can dine in for Sunday Brunch or order online for carryout from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Legion Brewing Plaza Midwood location, and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Legion Brewing SouthPark location. Also keep a watch on its new Trolley Barn Fermentory and Food Hall at Atherton Mill.

Legion Brewing’s Plaza Midwood and SouthPark locations serve Sunday brunch. DeAnna Taylor CharlotteFive

Location: 2820 Selwyn Ave., Charlotte, NC 28209

Neighborhood: Myers Park

Menu

What to order: This spot recommended by CharlotteFive reader Ezra Leak has a rotating menu, so you’ll find something new on each visit.

What to know: Call 704-496-9908 or pop over for dine-in service.

Location: 1320 S. Church St., Suite 400, Charlotte, NC 28203

Neighborhood: Gold District/South End

Menu

What to order: The Biscuit and Gravy ($6) offers a choice of sausage gravy, chocolate gravy or bacon jam. Pair that with two eggs ($3) and fruit salad ($6) for a balanced meal that feels like a treat.

What to know: CharlotteFive reader Haley Haberman recommended the restaurant, which offers online ordering for pickup and delivery.

Location: 800 E. 35th St., Charlotte, NC 28205

Neighborhood: NoDa

Menu

What to order: The Shakshuka is two poached eggs on top of a paprika, red chili and garlic tomato sauce, topped with feta, red onions and cilantro microgreens, and served with charred bread ($12). CharlotteFive reader Megan Sload Whiting also recommended the Chicken & the Egg, with chicken tenders, aged white cheddar, a poached Egg, microgreens and chipotle Cheerwine sauce, served on a Southern buttermilk biscuit ($10).

What to know: This restaurant also recommended by CharlotteFive reader Caroline Miller and Randall Kale is currently only open for online ordering and carryout on Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. (Bonus: You can have a weekend brunch in your pajamas.)

Local Loaf’s Shakshuka ($12) offers a brunch dish that’s something different from your average bennies or waffles. Courtesy of Local Loaf

Location: 327 S. Tryon St, Charlotte, NC 28202

Neighborhood: Uptown

Menu

What to order: The hickory grilled American Wagyu flank steak with smashed fingerling potatoes and scrambled eggs ($28) is a decadent brunch. And you can add a sweet corn, bacon and Maine lobster hash ($9).

What to know: This spot recommended by CharlotteFive reader and local musician Harvey Cummings offers brunch on Saturday from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and Sunday from 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m.

Location: 110 Perrin Place, Charlotte, NC 28207

Neighborhood: Eastover

Menu

What to try: The vegetable frittata, with roasted summer squash, zucchini, peperonata, heirloom grape tomatoes and pickled red onion ($16) is vegetarian and gluten free.

What to know: CharlotteFive reader Cassie said, “I’ve never gotten the same thing twice, but everything I’ve gotten has been very good.” Brunch is available Saturday and Sunday until 3 p.m., and you can order online or call 704-900-8535 for takeout.

Location: 5349 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy Suite 100, Charlotte, NC 28277

Neighborhood: Raintree/Ballantyne

Menu

What to order: Try out the “Pop Tart” of the week ($6) at this spot recommended by CharlotteFive reader Blaze Davis, who noted that mimosa flights are available, too.

What to know: Brunch is available Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. You can also order online or call 980-339-5610 for curbside pickup.

Location: 125 Remount Road, Charlotte, NC 28203

Neighborhood: South End

Menu

What to order: The menu changes frequently at this cozy spot featuring natural wines. CharlotteFive writer Clayton Sealey has recommended the tartines (flavors and prices vary).

What to know: There’s no online reservations or ordering, and no listed phone number. But watch their Instagram for special events and menu tweaks from chef Kentrell French.

Stable Hand’s Hummus Tartine. Clayton Sealey

Location: 1601 Central Ave., Charlotte, NC 28205

Neighborhood: Plaza Midwood

Menu

What to try: CharlotteFive reader Rodney James recommends the Bunny Rancheros, with two eggs, black beans, home fries and your choice of chorizo, pork sausage, soysage or chipotle chicken topped with a pepper jack queso, guacamole, salsa verde and sour cream ($9.95) or the weekends-only Billy Jack Grits, with bacon, sausage and shrimp with green peppers and cheddar cheese ($16.95).

What to know: It’s closed Monday and Tuesday, but you can brunch the rest of the week. Dine in or call 704-332-3663 for takeout.

