Charlotte Observer Logo
Charlottefive Logo

Local Arts

Fall Arts Guide: Charlotte groups move on with lots of stories to share, despite COVID

Kiki Nicole’s residency at Goodyear Arts was delayed a year due to the pandemic, but the wait was worth it. Being outside of home provided a sense of freedom. “I could feel creative again because my brain was working in a different atmosphere that encouraged being creative,” they said.
Kiki Nicole’s residency at Goodyear Arts was delayed a year due to the pandemic, but the wait was worth it. Being outside of home provided a sense of freedom. “I could feel creative again because my brain was working in a different atmosphere that encouraged being creative,” they said. Nicole Driscoll

READ MORE

Fall Arts stories 2021

The Observer’s annual Fall Arts Guide checks out how people in diverse arts and culture groups weathered COVID, and what they are looking forward to next.

Expand All
Fall Arts Guide: Charlotte groups move on with lots of stories to share, despite COVID

Fall Arts Guide: Charlotte groups move on with lots of stories to share, despite COVID
Symphony musicians got creative in COVID downtime, find joy in returning to the stage

Symphony musicians got creative in COVID downtime, find joy in returning to the stage

It’s time for the Observer’s annual look at the fall arts season, as organizations plan to move forward despite the resurgence of COVID-19 in the Charlotte region.

Mask mandates have returned. Some shows already have been canceled because of the coronavirus while others were postponed.

More than a year into the pandemic, the impact of COVID-19 continues to keep a grip on the arts just as it does on most all other aspects of life in the area. Yet there’s optimism in the mix too.

So we reached out to people in Charlotte’s diverse arts and culture community to see how they’ve weathered the pandemic and what their hopes are as more folks return to performances, museums, galleries and other familiar venues and events.

We’ll tell you their stories over the next three weeks. This includes the Charlotte Symphony’s principal flute, Victor Wang, who spoke of how COVID-19 forced him to rethink priorities in his life. The pandemic delayed artist Kiki Nicole’s residency at Goodyear Arts for a year, but Nicole greatly appreciated gaining studio space for the first time.

Afternoon Observer

Everything you need to know about the day's news in Charlotte, direct to your inbox Monday-Friday.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

And Alex Aguilar at Children’s Theatre of Charlotte saw the coronavirus upend his work with the company, until his career took an unexpected turn.

There are many more stories coming up, and we look forward to sharing them with you. Now, on with the show.

More arts coverage

Want to see more stories like this? You can join our Facebook group, “Inside Charlotte Arts,” at https://www.facebook.com/groups/insidecharlottearts/

Related stories from Charlotte Observer
Profile Image of Adam Bell
Adam Bell
Award-winning journalist Adam Bell has worked for The Charlotte Observer since 1999 in a variety of reporting and editing roles. He currently is the business editor and the arts editor. The Philly native and U.Va. grad also is a big fan of cheesesteaks and showtunes.
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service

Fall Arts stories 2021

The Observer’s annual Fall Arts Guide checks out how people in diverse arts and culture groups weathered COVID, and what they are looking forward to next.

Back to Story