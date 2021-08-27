Charlotte looks outside the city for its first arts and culture officer

Charlotte has hired an inaugural arts and culture officer, who is charged with devising sustainable funding streams for the city’s arts ecosystem.

Priya Sircar, former director of arts for the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation in Miami, will fill the position and begin working on Sept. 13, city officials said in a statement Friday.

In her new role, Sircar will be tasked with developing a cultural plan for Charlotte, including sustainable funding, the city said. She will work with individual artists and creatives, arts organizations, community members, corporate and nonprofit partners, and elected officials to accomplish this plan.

“Over the past few years, I’ve gotten to know Charlotte as not only one of the largest and fastest growing cities in the United States, but also as one of the most creative,” Sircar said in the statement. “I am thrilled to work with this dynamic community on creating a new, comprehensive cultural plan that will serve current and future Charlotteans.”

The City of Charlotte named Priya Sircar, former director of arts for the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation in Miami, as its first arts and culture officer on August 27, 2021. Courtesy of City of Charlotte

Afternoon Observer Everything you need to know about the day's news in Charlotte, direct to your inbox Monday-Friday. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Sircar will have an annual salary of $150,000, a city spokesperson told the Observer.

Even before the coronavirus pandemic hit, artists groups and creatives had to contend with Charlotte’s failed sales tax referendum in 2019, which could have generated $22.5 million for the local arts sectors.

The arts and culture officer, a three-year role, is part of the City Council’s larger upheaval for arts funding. The city had received 111 applications for the job between June 22 and July 16, the Observer previously reported.

In this year’s budget, Charlotte bucked a decades-long model of relying on the Arts & Science Council as a pass-through funding agency. Instead, Charlotte is using a blend of public funding, matched by private sector donations, for its annual arts allocation.

The city tapped the Foundation for the Carolinas to dole out grants to artists groups.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Charlotte’s arts and culture officer — with the help of a soon-to-be-created board of advisors — would figure out a longer-term funding plan. The officer will create a “framework for a sustainable and thriving community from emerging artists to established, legacy institutions,” the city had said in the job listing.

The arts and culture officer will report directly to City Manager Marcus Jones.

“We are excited to welcome Priya and her family to Charlotte and I’m thrilled to get to work with one of the top arts professionals in the country,” Jones said. “Priya brings an exceptional level of knowledge and passion to this position and that is going to benefit the entire arts community here in Charlotte.”