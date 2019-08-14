Officer who shot, killed Danquirs Franklin will not be charged, district attorney says

Full body camera video shows what happened after the shooting of Danquirs Franklin GRAPHIC CONTENT: Watch the full body camera of Officer Wende Kerl who shot and killed Danquirs Franklin at Burger King on Beatties Ford Road on March 25, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK GRAPHIC CONTENT: Watch the full body camera of Officer Wende Kerl who shot and killed Danquirs Franklin at Burger King on Beatties Ford Road on March 25, 2019.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer Wende Kerl will not be charged in connection with the death of Danquirs Franklin at a northwest Charlotte Burger King in March, Mecklenburg County District Attorney Spencer Merriweather announced Wednesday morning.

Kerl shot Franklin multiple times, according to police and the 27-year-old Charlotte man’s autopsy.

Kerl, who was hired by CMPD in 1995, had been on administrative leave and then administrative assignment since the shooting.

In a video recorded by her body camera, Franklin seemed to be lowering a gun toward the ground when Kerl shot him. She was responding to 911 calls about a man with a gun behaving in a threatening way at Burger King.

