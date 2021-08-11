School mask policies vary widely across Charlotte region. Here’s a look.

Public and private schools across Mecklenburg, Gaston, Union, York and Iredell counties have each made their own decisions regarding COVID-19 policies as the school year approaches.

In state and federal recommendations that adults and children alike wear a mask indoors — and get vaccinated against the virus if possible — health officials have said such safety protocols will ultimately reduce infections and allow classrooms to operate without quarantine interruptions. An outbreak in a school just outside Charlotte, already, led officials there to reverse their initial decision that masks would be optional for students.

Still, pushback from some parents who don’t want their child mandated to wear a mask has contributed to many schools leaving the issue optional.

Here’s where local schools stand requiring masks in light of increased COVID-19 spread.

Charlotte, Mecklenburg County

CMS public schools requires masks regardless of vaccination status.

Charlotte Preparatory School and Charlotte Country Day School are requiring all students aged three and up to wear masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status. Charlotte Preparatory’s website cites health conditions, the rate of infection even among vaccinated individuals and guidelines set by the CDC as the reasoning behind this requirement.

Charlotte Latin is requiring masks for all students and staff.

Davidson Day School requires masks indoors for all students and faculty. Masks are also required when social distancing cannot be maintained outside during recess and arrival/dismissal procedures.

Guidepost Montessori requires students to wear masks during the school day. The school’s website says children are taught how to use a face mask while also modeling the behavior educators want to see.

Our Lady of the Assumption has instructed all K-12 students to wear masks when they arrive at school for COVID-19 screening. After the school day begins, pre-K to 5th grade students will not be required to wear a mask as long as social distancing measures are in place.

Providence Day School is requiring masks of everyone indoors and on buses. Masks are not required in outdoor settings. Social distancing where possible, plus COVID symptom screenings, will be enforced.

Gaston County

Public schools will not require masks in the classroom.

Gaston Day School will require students, faculty and visitors to wear masks when school begins. According to the school’s website, the administration will re-evaluate the mask policy on or around September 1.

St. Michael the Archangel Catholic School will seat students three feet apart from each other and require the children, faculty and staff to wear masks indoors.

Mooresville, Iredell County

Mooresville Graded School District originally determined that masks would be optional for students. However, after 80 students were forced into quarantine within the four days school was back in session, the district chose to reverse its policy and require masks for all students.

Iredell-Statesville is not requiring masks.

Union County

Public schools will not require masks.

Metrolina Christian Academy’s website states that masks are optional for students and staff, but are highly encouraged for those with pre-existing heart conditions.

Thales Academy in Waxhaw has declared masks optional for students. After parents were made aware of a Kindergarten-age student diagnosed with COVID-19, Thales released a message to parents that informed them quarantining was also optional.

York County, S.C.

Public schools in South Carolina are not allowed to mandate masks. Rock Hill Schools leaders have said they strongly encourage the use of masks by everyone indoors.

St. Anne School is currently requiring masks to be worn in the classroom but plans to re-evaluate mask policies as the academic year progresses.

Village Montessori and Preparatory is requiring any unvaccinated adult who enters the school building to wear a mask. As of today, the school’s website does not have any updated information regarding mask policies for students.

Westminster Catawba Christian School will not require students, faculty or staff to wear masks when school begins on August 17.