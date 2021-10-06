Latino residents driving NC’s population growth. Will new political maps split them up?

The 2020 Census showed that in the last decade, North Carolina’s massive population growth — enough to earn the state a new, 14th seat in the U.S. House of Representatives — was driven by new Latino residents more than any other group.

So with Latinos the biggest force behind North Carolina’s recent growth, many in that community are advocating for the ongoing redistricting process at the state legislature to include them this year.

They want assurances that, through the way the state’s new political maps are drawn, Latino voters will have a better chance in the next decade to make their voices heard — at least in certain areas of the state where they have the largest numbers.

“We don’t have the resources our community needed for many reasons,” said Ivan Almonte, a Mexican-American activist in Durham who led a group of Latino residents to a recent public hearing on redistricting. “So I was encouraged to say to people, ‘You need access to fair housing, you need access to health care, you need your voice to be heard.’”

From 2010 to 2020 North Carolina added 318,000 new Hispanic residents and 88,000 new white residents, a nearly 4 to 1 ratio. In that same period, the state also added 88,000 new Black residents, 133,000 new Asian residents and 251,000 who identify as multiracial.

Afternoon Observer Everything you need to know about the day's news in Charlotte, direct to your inbox Monday-Friday. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Although more than 10% of North Carolinians are Hispanic now, only one of the 170 state lawmakers is Hispanic, and none of the state’s congressional delegation is.

So as the Republican-led legislature works in the coming days and weeks to draw new political maps for the next decade, one large question will be how to address the new data that shows the state has become less rural and more diverse.

Where could maps affect Latino voters most?

The legislature conducted several rounds of redistricting in the last decade, including as late as 2019, but all those maps were based on old 2010 population data. That’s required by law, and it meant that even in 2019 lawmakers had to essentially disregard the previous nine years’ worth of growth and change. But the new maps being drawn now must use the 2020 data, which has given Latino activists hope.

Almonte, for instance, said he has lived in Durham for over 20 years but this is the first time he has seen a concerted effort by local Latinos to put pressure on redistricting.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

And Durham is one of the places in North Carolina where a Latino-heavy district might be most likely, if lawmakers choose to do so, said at least one outside expert.

A political scientist from the University of West Georgia whose research revolves around Latinos in Southern politics, J. Salvador Peralta, said North Carolina’s counties with the largest percentages of Hispanic residents — and Hispanic voters — tend to be rural, agricultural communities. But those rural places might not be the areas most likely to lead to heavily Hispanic districts that could elect Hispanic politicians.

Because all political districts must have similar populations and those rural areas are small, they will have to be combined with other nearby communities that don’t necessarily have the same kind of Hispanic population. Instead, Peralta said, the most likely places to see any potential districts with a large Latino influence would be Charlotte or Durham, the two cities with the largest Hispanic populations.

Almonte said that with Durham’s Latino population growing, they can better pressure politicians to listen to them — but that gets harder if their community gets split up in the new maps, instead of being kept together.

“We have neighborhoods that are 90% Latino where crime is high, the landlords are intimidating people, but you don’t see politicians there,” he said. “They might come during an election, but after it’s over they disappear.”

Peralta said there are two reasons why the urban areas might be the most likely places for districts friendly to Hispanic voters. One, the population density makes it easier. Two, there are also political considerations to be made.

Hispanic voters do lean Democratic, he said, but they’re less strongly Democratic than Black voters. A large number are unaffiliated voters. So Republican lawmakers in charge of redistricting could make inroads back into urban areas where they have been struggling politically, he said, by giving Hispanic voters more of a voice in one or two districts — and then convincing them to support Republicans, and maybe flip a seat.

“I actually think that’s exactly what’s going to come up in this next round of redistricting,” Peralta said. “If there’s one tactic that comes up, it’s not going to be packing and cracking. It’s going to be divide and conquer. The assumption is that Latinos and African Americans will see eye-to-eye given their situation and socioeconomic status. But that doesn’t necessarily happen. And it can be that other sides drive that, to grow the divide.”

NC’s new 14th US House seat

Peralta was focusing on state legislative races in talking about the potential for Latino-heavy districts in urban areas like Durham or Charlotte. At the congressional level, it’s a different question.

While the Latino population is booming, it’s still almost certainly still too small and spread out for lawmakers to draw a congressional district with mostly Hispanic residents. Districts for the state legislature are relatively small since there are more seats, but the congressional districts will have more than 700,000 people each.

At the same time, North Carolina is getting an extra seat in the U.S. House of Representatives this year, moving from 13 seats to 14 seats due to the state’s fast growth from 2010 to 2020.

That means North Carolina will have an extra vote in Congress and more influence in presidential elections, because of the Electoral College.

So if the state is going to get a new 14th seat in large part because of the booming Hispanic population, could at least one of the 14 districts reflect that? A group led by former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder, a Democrat who served under then-President Barack Obama, says that’s something lawmakers should consider.

And they have an idea of where it could go, too.

Lekha Shupek, the North Carolina director for an affiliate of Holder’s National Democratic Redistricting Committee, highlighted an area on the outskirts of the Triangle, to the south and west, with a combination of bedroom-community suburbs and more rural farming and manufacturing communities.

“Placing the new, 14th Congressional district in the Research Triangle area, including Southern Wake, Lee, Harnett, Chatham and Alamance Counties, could potentially create a competitive district and greater partisan balance in the congressional delegation and bring these Latino/Hispanic communities together,” Shupek wrote in an email.

Asked about whether lawmakers will consider the Latino population of districts when drawing any new maps, a spokesman for Senate leader Phil Berger, Pat Ryan, said that “the legislature will draw fair and legal maps.”

For more North Carolina government and politics news, listen to the Under the Dome politics podcast from The News & Observer and the NC Insider. You can find it at link.chtbl.com/underthedomenc or wherever you get your podcasts.