July 4th keeps getting hotter in Charlotte. Here’s when we set a heat record.

In Charlotte, the average Fourth of July temperatures have been steadily increasing, according to data compiled by Climate Central. Contributed by Climate Central

In time for the weekend and the Independence Day holiday, starting Saturday there’s a four-day stretch in Charlotte’s weather forecast for sunny skies and warm temps. Monday, the Fourth of July, is projected at a high of 92 degrees.

Here’s a look back at the holiday’s past weather extremes.

In Charlotte, the hottest Fourth of July on record was in 1993, according to National Weather Service and analysis from Climate Central, a research organization made up of scientists and journalists. That year, it was 99 degrees. Another record-high was set three days later — 100 degrees on July 7, 1993, NWS records show.

The coolest July 4th on record in Charlotte — 55 degrees — goes all the way back to 1933, the Climate Central report found.

In data analyzed from 1970 to 2019, Charlotte has been steadily increasing its streaks of 90-degree-plus days and total number of days per year when the temp exceeds 95 degrees, the Observer reported Wednesday.

July heat has been steadily increasing over the years, and not just in Charlotte. Of the 246 locations Climate Central has surveyed, 91% have reported an increase in average July temperatures since 1970.

Additionally, 1989 was the rainiest 4th of July on record in Charlotte, Climate Central found. Rainfall that day amounted to 2.6 inches.

This year, though the weekend may start off rainy, it’s expected to be dry on Sunday and Monday, meteorologist Andrew Kimball of the NWS office in Greer, S.C.., previously told the Observer.

To celebrate the holiday, there are fireworks shows, parades, live music and more planned for this weekend. Here’s a full list of the biggest events.