Friday’s observations: Christian chasing history, competition; potential schedule includes CMS power

Charlotte Christian football coach Jason Estep is a little frustrated.

His team beat Charlotte Latin 41-7 Friday to improve to 8-0. The Knights, who won the N.C. Independent Schools Division I state championship last season, have won 18 straight games. This year, they have shut out six teams and average nearly 48 points per game while allowing just two.

So in most games this season, Estep’s starters don’t play past halftime. It’s very possible that other than a 6-0 win over Charlotte Catholic to start the season, the 2018 Knights won’t be forced to sweat much.

“We have beat people so bad,” Estep said, “that our guys aren’t getting touches and the games are over fast and we have a running clock. We have a good group of guys and so many weapons, but these guys don’t have the stats. And these guys would start anywhere in the city.”

Take quarterbackGarrett Shrader. Friday, he threw for two touchdowns, ran for two and caught a touchdown pass. Shrader had more than 350 total yards in not a full night’s work. He has thrown for more than 1,500 yards in what amounts to about four games.

Ditto many of his teammates.

Christian players and coaches will have to hope all-state voters will understand that Shrader, a Mississippi State recruit, and his talented teammates have had great seasons, even if their numbers don’t match up with some of their peers.

And to combat the lopsided games on Friday nights, Estep has switched up his practice regimen, having his Knights go after each other on Tuesdays and Wednesdays in full pads.

“We said all year that the best defense we are going to play all year is sitting in our locker room,” he said, “and I think our defense will say the same thing. There’s not a lot of things we haven’t prepared for because we see them in practice.”

Next season, the Knights will begin the first of a two-year contract with Gastonia’s Hunter Huss High, which has emerged as an unbeaten 3A public school power this season. There’s also a game with Georgia power Pace Academy, and Estep said the Knights are close to a two-year deal to play 4A regional power Hough, games that would be played at neutral sites, per Charlotte-Mecklenburg School rules.

“If we add Hough,” he said, “I think that’s a good schedule for us. We lose a lot of guys, not to say it’s rebuilding, but we have to replace a lot of guys.”

Of course, all of that is very 2019.

I’ve covered high schools in this area for 30 years and this potentially is the best private school team ever. But, despite the lack of competition, Christian needs to finish the season with a title. The Knights have a conference championship game with Providence Day next week and then two potential playoff games after that.

“I can’t answer that one because I’ll have (former players) all over me,” Estep responded when asked if this was the best Christian team he’s coached. “I’ll say this: We’re focused as a group and we’re very talented and very fast. For me to say it’s the best team? Maybe in three weeks I can give you that answer, but I don’t want to put the cart before the horse.”

Maybe he doesn’t want to say it, but if these Knights can go 3-0 and finish with a championship, not only would it be the best N.C. private school team of all time, Christian could very well slip into the Observer’s list of the best area teams of all-time, too.

Weddington High sophomore Will Shipley (who sports many Power 5 scholarship offers) talks Friday's win over Marvin Ridge.

Friday’s N.C./S.C. scores, how the Sweet 16 fared, next week’s schedule

Friday’s top performers

Weddington rolls past rival Marvin Ridge

Big second half helps Butler rout Hickory Ridge

Area stat leaders

Elevator

↑Ian Williams, Weddington: Made a 51-yard field goal for Weddington in a 45-7 win over Marvin Ridge. That is the fifth-longest kick in Union County history. Williams also had seven touchbacks on kickoffs and was perfect on six point-after-touchdown attempts.

↑Northwest Cabarrus: Beat Kannapolis Brown 58-27 Friday. Northwest tied its season high for points and beat the Wonders for the first time in 42 years. The Trojans (9-0) have the most wins at the school since 2007 and are two wins away from tying the school record set in 1976.

↑Central Cabarrus: Beat Concord 32-7 Friday to improve to 8-1. It’s only the third time Central has beaten the Spiders and the first time in 13 years.

↑Elijah Johnson, Hough: Showed off his ability to play multiple positions in Friday’s 42-27 win over North Meck. Hough coach Matthew Jenkins sat three players, including QB Kennique Bonner-Steward, for the first quarter for disciplinary reasons. Johnson was 3-for-5 passing for 83 yards and a score. Later, he caught four passes for 39 yards.

Friday’s Stars

Luke Binkley, SouthLake Christian: 16 tackles, 64 yards rushing and a touchdown in a 35-12 win over the Hickory Hawks.

Jayden Birchfield, Morganton Freedom: Threw for four touchdowns and ran for three in a 54-0 win over West Caldwell.

Elijah Burris, Mountain Island Charter: Ran 15 times for 244 yards and three touchdowns. A top 10 rusher nationally, Burris has more than 2,000 yards this season. Teammates Demetrius Washington (8-of-10 passing, 234 yards, three TDs) and Gabe Stephens (two catches, 104 yards, two TDs; 12 tackles, two sacks) also had big games.

Ryan Renshaw, Community School of Davidson: In a 28-21 win over Union Academy, Renshaw caught 11 passes for 182 yards and three scores.

Garrett Shrader, Charlotte Christian: 18-of-25 passing for 257 yards and two touchdowns in a 41-7 win over Charlotte Latin. Shrader had 95 yards rushing and two touchdowns, and he also caught a touchdown pass.

Will Shipley, Whitner Litton, Weddington: 21 carries for 119 yards and two touchdowns for sophomore running back Shipley in a 45-7 win over Marvin Ridge. QB Whitner Litton was 15-for-21 for 268 yards and two touchdowns.

Friday’s roundup

Myers Park 51, East Meck 7: Drake Maye completed 17-of-23 passes for 240 yards and four touchdowns in Mustangs’ win. Camden Partington had three sacks. Muhsin Muhammad caught six passes for 80 yards and a score, and Elijah Bowick caught six passes for 133 yards and two scores. At halftime, he was named homecoming king.

Vance 30, West Charlotte 7: Tied at 7 at halftime, Vance junior Jahlik Cooper ran for 125 of his 150 yards and two touchdowns in the second half. Sophomore Joe Morris had 85 yards rushing and score, and defensive lineman Nate Lynn had 2.5 sacks. Sophomore linebacker Power Echols finished with 15 tackles, two sacks and an interception.

Arden Christ School 21, Providence Day 14: Christ School (8-1) won its seventh straight game and ended Providence Day’s five-game win streak. Nick Shuler caught the game-winning pass from Kaedin Robinson in the fourth quarter, scoring after a Providence Day turnover. The Chargers -- who got two touchdown runs from Osita Ekwonu -- were stopped on downs in Christ School territory on their final drive.

Ardrey Kell 31, Berry 6: Ardrey Kell won its second straight game and improved to 3-6 overall and 3-1 in the SoMeck conference. That’s good for second place behind West Mecklenburg (6-1, 3-0).

Charlotte Country Day 45, Covenant Day 14: Country Day jumped out to a 17-0 lead and ended a two-game losing streak that saw the Bucs outcored 84-6. Country Day got 115 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 13 attempts from Rylan McLaurin. Sophomore QB Russell Tabor threw for 162 yards and two touchdowns.

Harding 20, South Meck 13: After an 0-7 start to the season, the Rams - the reigning N.C. 4A state champs - are making a playoff push late under interim coach Van Smith. Harding is 2-1 since Smith took over and are 2-7, 2-2 overall. A second place league finish is still possible.

Northside Christian 40, Hickory Grove 13: Caleb McDowell ran for three touhdowns and Malachi Rennix ran for two on a night when Northside had 446 yards total offense. McDowell ran six times for 182 yards. Rennis ran 11 times for 168.

Providence 34, Olympic 13: Providence (3-5, 2-1 SoMeck) hadn’t played since Sept. 28 but won its second straight game after starting 1-5.

Mooresville 38, Lake Norman 7: Hunter Deberadino threw two touchdown passes and ran for a score. Quamir Connor rushed 25 times for 125 yards in the win. Mooresville ended a two-game losing streak.

Photos from Hough-North Meck

North Mecklenburg coach Eric Morman watches his players arrive for Friday’s I-MECK 4A conference game at Hough. JASON E. MICZEK WWW.MICZEKPHOTO.COM

Hough’s Mario Love tosses 3-year-old Apollo Thompson in the air during warmups before facing North Meck at a high school football game at Hough. Laramie Thompson, Apollo’s father, is the Huskies’ wide receivers coach. JASON E. MICZEK WWW.MICZEKPHOTO.COM

Hough football coach Matthew Jenkins watches his Huskies warm up before facing North Mecklenburg at Hough Friday night. JASON E. MICZEK WWW.MICZEKPHOTO.COM

Hough’s Will Fording (2) gets his teammates pumped up before Friday’s 42-27 win over North Meck. JASON E. MICZEK WWW.MICZEKPHOTO.COM

Hough High quarterback Kennique Bonner-Steward warming up before facing North Meck on Friday at Hough. JASON E. MICZEK WWW.MICZEKPHOTO.COM

Hough High quarterback Kennique Bonner-Steward throws before facing North Meck on Friday. JASON E. MICZEK WWW.MICZEKPHOTO.COM

Hough High quarterback Kennique Bonner-Steward(12) leads the Huskies out to face North Meck on Friday. JASON E. MICZEK WWW.MICZEKPHOTO.COM

North Meck wide receiver Justin Olson gets an early touchdown against Hough in the first quarter of Friday’s football game. JASON E. MICZEK WWW.MICZEKPHOTO.COM

Hough quarterback Elijah Johnson, left, looks for running room against visiting North Meck on Friday. JASON E. MICZEK WWW.MICZEKPHOTO.COM

Hough ball carrier Kwesi Kyei-Fordjour (30) looks for running room against visting North Mecklenburg on Friday. JASON E. MICZEK WWW.MICZEKPHOTO.COM

Hough ball carrier Kwesi Kyei-Fordjour (30) looks for running room against North Meck on Friday. JASON E. MICZEK WWW.MICZEKPHOTO.COM

North Meck running back Fabian Duncan (4) looks for running room against Hough’s defense Friday night at Hough. JASON E. MICZEK WWW.MICZEKPHOTO.COM

North Meck quarterback Aaron Scott keeps the ball on a running play against Hough. JASON E. MICZEK WWW.MICZEKPHOTO.COM

North Meck’s William Watts, left, stops Hough receiver Nolan Groulx from making a touchdown catch in the end zone. JASON E. MICZEK WWW.MICZEKPHOTO.COM

North Mecklenburg coach Eric Morman shouts instructions to his players in Friday’s football game at Hough. JASON E. MICZEK WWW.MICZEKPHOTO.COM

North Meck quarterback Aaron Scott hands off to Fabian Duncan on Friday night at Hough. JASON E. MICZEK WWW.MICZEKPHOTO.COM

North Meck running back Fabian Duncan carries the ball for the Vikings in Friday’s high school football game at Hough. JASON E. MICZEK WWW.MICZEKPHOTO.COM

North Meck quarterback Aaron Scott fires a pass against Hough on Friday. JASON E. MICZEK WWW.MICZEKPHOTO.COM

North Meck wide receiver Justin Olson (2) tries to break away from Hough’s defense Friday night. JASON E. MICZEK WWW.MICZEKPHOTO.COM

North Meck running back Fabian Duncan moves the ball downfield while facing Hough during a prep football game at Hough High School Friday, October 19, 2018 in Cornelius, NC. Photo by JASON E. MICZEK - Special to the Observer JASON E. MICZEK WWW.MICZEKPHOTO.COM

Hough High quarterback Kennique Bonner-Steward hands the ball to a teammate in Friday’s game against North Mecklenburg. JASON E. MICZEK WWW.MICZEKPHOTO.COM