Tuesday’s roundup: West Charlotte springs upset at North Meck

Elevator
↑Callahan Reed, Lake Norman Charter: 11 assists in Tuesday’s win over North Lincoln. With 168 career assists, Reed, a sophomore, is second in school history. Reed has played 33 games. Nick Worthy (class of ‘16) has 339 and ranks first in school history.
↑West Charlotte: Ranked No. 9 in the Sweet 16, the Lions (13-5, 7-2 I-MECK) upset No. 3 North Meck (16-2, 8-1) on the road Tuesday to re-enter the league title race. The Lions outscored North Meck 25-18 in the first quarter and 52-30 in the first half. West Charlotte avenged a 85-78 loss at home to North Meck earlier this season.
↑Jackson Gabriel, Lincoln Charter: In an 86-44 win over Piedmont Charter, Gabriel had 23 points, five rebounds, four assists and two steals. He made 5-of-8 3-point shots and now has made 420 3-point shots in his career.
↑Jessica Timmons, North Mecklenburg: had 36 points in a 61-52 win over West Charlotte and now has 1,076 career points in her sophomore season. She averages 23 points, 8.6 rebounds, three assists and two assists and is on pace to break the school scoring mark of the legendary Andrea Stinson.
Tuesday’s #BIG5 Top Performers
Garrett Hien, Concord First Assembly: junior had 24 points, 11 rebounds, two steals in a 68-53 win over Hickory Grove. Hickory Grove sophomore A.J. Smith had 23 points.
DeMarcus Johnson, Pine Lake Prep: 30 points in an 87-60 win over Langtree Charter. Johnson scored his 1,000th career point in the game.
Jah’Quez Sanders, Queens Grant: 22 points, six rebounds, five assists in a 57-45 win over Union Academy.
Patrick Williams, West Charlotte: Had 23 of his game-high 30 points in the first half. He also had 12 rebounds, four blocks and three assists in the North Meck upset. Williams, a McDonald’s All-American nominee, has signed with Florida State.
Christie Zawacki, Arborbrook Christian: 30 points, 14 rebounds, four steals, three blocks in a 63-24 win over Rock Hill Northwestern. Zawacki grabbed her 1,000th career rebound in the win.
