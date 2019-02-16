Saturday’s roundup: No. 1 Charlotte Christian falls; VCC, Latin advance to Final 4

Elevator
↑Charlotte Latin: Hawks jumped on Metrolina Christian 23-10 in the first quarter and cruised to an 80-59 win in the N.C. Independent Schools quarterfinals. Randy Johnson had 19 points, five assists and five rebounds for the Hawks. David Felkner added 16 points, nine rebounds. Latin is going to the NCISAA Final Four for the first time since 2004.
↑Metrolina Athletic Boys All-Conference team: Demilade Adelekun, Gaston Day; Trey Benham, Concord First Assembly; Isaac Booth, Concord First Assembly; Stephen Clark, Metrolina Christian; John Crump, Gaston Day; Kasparas Gecas, SouthLake; Marley Gordon, Gaston Christian; Garrett Hien, Concord First Assembly; Jalen Hood-Schifino, Northside; Glenn Hubbard, Northside; Tate Johnson, Metrolina; Regin Larson, Hickory Grove; Peter Olatungi, Concord First Assembly; AJ Smith, Hickory Grove; Jaden Seymour Northside; Cheick Traore, Concord First Assembly
↑Metrolina Athletic Girls All-Conference team: Zykia Benjamin, Concord First Assembly; Hannah Bonisa, Gaston Christian; Payton Bowers, Hickory Grove; Imani Cherry, Hickory Grove; Zaria Clark, Gaston Day; Kayla Ganda, Hickory Grove; Megan Harding, Westminster Catawba; Olivia King, Gaston Day; Caroline McGee, Metrolina; Jada McMillan, Concord First Assembly; Anna Phibbs, Metrolina; Akiya Phillips, Northside; Portia Shouse, Gaston Day; Bailey Stinson, Concord First Assembly; Emily Walters, Metrolina; Salma Zayed, Concord First Assembly
↓Charlotte Christian: Knights, ranked No. 1 in the Observer’s Sweet 16, were upset in the NCISAA quarterfinals by Ardren Christ School 52-45 at home. Christ School (15-13) won its fifth straight game and ended the Knights’ 21-game win streak. Christian (27-2) is ranked No. 52 nationally by MaxPreps.
↑Victory Christian: The Kings (18-11), a No. 5 seed in the 1A playoffs, upset No. 4 United Faith (17-12) Saturday. Victory won 45-44.
Graham Calton, Charlotte Latin: 23 points and nine rebounds in a 80-59 win over Metrolina Christian. Charlotte Latin advanced to the NCISAA Final Four in Raleigh Friday and will play Ardren Christ School.
Donovan Gregory, Carmel Christian: team-high 23 points in an 87-67 win over Hickory Grove in the NCISAA 3A quarterfinals.
Jalen Hood-Schifino, Northside Christian: freshman had 19 points, 10 rebounds, five assists in a 77-53 win over High Point’s Westchester Country Day in the NCISAA quarterfinals.
Reigan Richardson, Concord Cannon girls: 22 points, 11 rebounds in a 48-47 loss to Providence Day.
Jaden Seymour, Northside Christian: 24 points, 13 rebounds in Westchester Country Day win.
Charlotte Christian’s Paul Hudson was named CISAA player of the year by the conference’s coaches. Hudson averaged 12 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks per game. He’ll play at Dartmouth for college.
Saturday’s NCISAA Capsules
ARDREN CHRIST SCHOOL 52, CHARLOTTE CHRISTIAN 45
CARMEL CHRISTIAN 87, HICKORY GROVE 67
CCS: 27 16 20 24 87
HGC: 13 18 17 19 67
CCS: DeAngelo Epps 15, Donovan Gregory 23, Jake Boggs 13, Myles Pierre 11, Myles Hunter 3, Chase Montgomery 2, Johnathan Murphy 6, Marten Maide 14
HGC: AJ Smith 29, Larson 18, Jackson 6, Holtzeclaw 6, Whitley 5, Henderson 3
CHARLOTTE LATIN 80, METROLINA CHRISTIAN 59
ACA 12 12 8 12 . 44
DDS 41 11 11 10
SB 3 8 7 4
DDS Mallorie Haines 7 3 27 Nevaeh Brown 8 1 22 Josie Wiles 4 2 10 Roberts 1 1 5 Otto 2 0 4 Wiles 1 0 3 Graham 1 0 2
SB Cardwell 1 2 11 GFeller 1 3 6 Held 1 3 5
Notables Junior Nevaeh Brown added 4 rebounds 5 assists 7 steals. DDS girls move on to the NCISAA state 2A semi-final round and will
face #4 seed 22-2 Wayne Country Day School in Raleigh Friday evening at Cary Academy. The win improves the DDS girls record to 19-4.
PROVIDENCE DAY GIRLS 48, CONCORD CANNON 47
Cannon School 47- Reigan Richardson 22, Sydney Wood 11, Zoe Edwards 10, Anna Galloway 2, Caroline Livingston 2
Providence Day 48- Kelson 17, Smith 9, Levitz 9, Owens 7, Godwin 4, Naod 2
Records: Cannon School 15-8
Providence Day 19-11
Notes: Reigan Richardson double double 22 points, 11 rebounds.
WAYNE COUNTRY DAY 66, DAVIDSON DAY 64,
DDS - 17 14 20 13= 64
WCD- 18 14 10 24= 66
DDS: Bryce Alfino 13, Brazil 6, Mark Breunig 11, CJ Huntley 10, Coble 6, Jackson Threadgill 18
WCD: Raven 7, Linwood Grandy 12, Whitfield 6, Jaden Cooper 27, Metcalf 4, Javon Outlaw 10
Records: Davidson Day Patriots: 20-5; Wayne Country Day 19-11
Game Notes: Tracy Whitfield scored a driving lay-up with four seconds remaining to give Wayne Country Day a two point lead. DDS’ Jackson Threadgill missed a long three point attempt as the buzzer sounded. Jaden Cooper led the Chargers with 27 points (including 5 threes). Threadgill led the Patriots with 18 points. The Patriots season ends with a 20-5 record. Wayne Country Day advances to next weekend’s NCISAA Final Four.
Country Day (42) 14 13 11 4
Greensboro Day (55) 15 13 9 18
Country Day - 42 Alex Tabor 16, McLaurin 9, R. Gillespie 9, Krisko 4, Williams 2, Browner 2
Greensboro Day - 55 Cam Hayes 13, Noah Dunn 11, Carson McCorkle 10, Josh Taylor 10, Inge 7, Fowler 4
Records: Country Day 18-12; Greensboro Day 28-5
NORTHSIDE CHRISTIAN 77, HIGH POINT WESTCHESTER COUNTRY DAY 53
Saturday’s SCHSL Capsules
FORT MILL NATION FORD 66, WADE HAMPTON 42
Nation Ford 22 14 12 18 -- 66
Wade Hampton 12 9 9 12 -- 42
NATION FORD 66 -- Sean McCabe 11, Heckaman 11, Smith 8, Graham 8, Shaman Alston 13, Chatham 5, Malik Bryant 10, Burnham 8
WADE HAMPTON 42 -- Nick Brenegran 11, Henderson 2, Bowens 8, Jack Edwards 11, Kirven 3, McCarter 7
