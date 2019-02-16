High School Sports

Saturday’s roundup: No. 1 Charlotte Christian falls; VCC, Latin advance to Final 4

By Langston Wertz Jr.

February 16, 2019 10:36 PM

Elevator

Charlotte Latin: Hawks jumped on Metrolina Christian 23-10 in the first quarter and cruised to an 80-59 win in the N.C. Independent Schools quarterfinals. Randy Johnson had 19 points, five assists and five rebounds for the Hawks. David Felkner added 16 points, nine rebounds. Latin is going to the NCISAA Final Four for the first time since 2004.

Metrolina Athletic Boys All-Conference team: Demilade Adelekun, Gaston Day; Trey Benham, Concord First Assembly; Isaac Booth, Concord First Assembly; Stephen Clark, Metrolina Christian; John Crump, Gaston Day; Kasparas Gecas, SouthLake; Marley Gordon, Gaston Christian; Garrett Hien, Concord First Assembly; Jalen Hood-Schifino, Northside; Glenn Hubbard, Northside; Tate Johnson, Metrolina; Regin Larson, Hickory Grove; Peter Olatungi, Concord First Assembly; AJ Smith, Hickory Grove; Jaden Seymour Northside; Cheick Traore, Concord First Assembly

Metrolina Athletic Girls All-Conference team: Zykia Benjamin, Concord First Assembly; Hannah Bonisa, Gaston Christian; Payton Bowers, Hickory Grove; Imani Cherry, Hickory Grove; Zaria Clark, Gaston Day; Kayla Ganda, Hickory Grove; Megan Harding, Westminster Catawba; Olivia King, Gaston Day; Caroline McGee, Metrolina; Jada McMillan, Concord First Assembly; Anna Phibbs, Metrolina; Akiya Phillips, Northside; Portia Shouse, Gaston Day; Bailey Stinson, Concord First Assembly; Emily Walters, Metrolina; Salma Zayed, Concord First Assembly

Charlotte Christian: Knights, ranked No. 1 in the Observer’s Sweet 16, were upset in the NCISAA quarterfinals by Ardren Christ School 52-45 at home. Christ School (15-13) won its fifth straight game and ended the Knights’ 21-game win streak. Christian (27-2) is ranked No. 52 nationally by MaxPreps.

Victory Christian: The Kings (18-11), a No. 5 seed in the 1A playoffs, upset No. 4 United Faith (17-12) Saturday. Victory won 45-44.

Saturday’s #BIG5 Top Performers

Graham Calton, Charlotte Latin: 23 points and nine rebounds in a 80-59 win over Metrolina Christian. Charlotte Latin advanced to the NCISAA Final Four in Raleigh Friday and will play Ardren Christ School.

Donovan Gregory, Carmel Christian: team-high 23 points in an 87-67 win over Hickory Grove in the NCISAA 3A quarterfinals.

Jalen Hood-Schifino, Northside Christian: freshman had 19 points, 10 rebounds, five assists in a 77-53 win over High Point’s Westchester Country Day in the NCISAA quarterfinals.

Reigan Richardson, Concord Cannon girls: 22 points, 11 rebounds in a 48-47 loss to Providence Day.

Jaden Seymour, Northside Christian: 24 points, 13 rebounds in Westchester Country Day win.

Charlotte Christian star named CISAA player of the year

Charlotte Christian’s Paul Hudson was named CISAA player of the year by the conference’s coaches. Hudson averaged 12 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks per game. He’ll play at Dartmouth for college.

First Team
Paul Hudson , Charlotte Christian (POY)
Jaden Bradley, Cannon
JC Tharrington, Charlotte Christian
Randy Johnson, Charlotte Latin
Alex Tabor, Charlotte County Day


Second Team
Cyncier Harrison, Providence Day
DJ Nix, Cannon
Efosa U-edosomwan, Charlotte Christian
Rylan McLaurin, Charlotte Country Day
Seth Bennett, Charlotte Christian

Saturday’s NCISAA Capsules

ARDREN CHRIST SCHOOL 52, CHARLOTTE CHRISTIAN 45

CHRIST SCHOOL - 13 15 10 14 - 52
CHARLOTTE CHRISTIAN - 18 4 7 16 - 45


CHRIST SCHOOL - Radmun 2, Austin 9, Berry 7, Thompson 13, Halvorsen 11, Green 2, Ajogbor 4, Wiznitzer 4.


CHARLOTTE CHRISTIAN - Seth Bennett 9, Efosa U-Edosomwan 13, Hudson 8, Lash 10, Tharrington 5.


RECORDS: CHARLOTTE CHRISTIAN: 27-2 (10-0 CISAA)


CARMEL CHRISTIAN 87, HICKORY GROVE 67


CCS: 27 16 20 24 87

HGC: 13 18 17 19 67



CCS: DeAngelo Epps 15, Donovan Gregory 23, Jake Boggs 13, Myles Pierre 11, Myles Hunter 3, Chase Montgomery 2, Johnathan Murphy 6, Marten Maide 14



HGC: AJ Smith 29, Larson 18, Jackson 6, Holtzeclaw 6, Whitley 5, Henderson 3

CHARLOTTE LATIN 80, METROLINA CHRISTIAN 59

MC 10 14 13 22--59
CL 23 12 26 19--80


MC--Stephen Clark 17, Stowe Griffin 14, Owens 9, Mason 8, T. Johnson 5, C.Johnson 5, Daigle 1
CL--Graham Calton 23, Randy Johnson 19, David Felkner 16, Smith 8, Clements 4, Brouse 4, Haughton 2, Lloyd 2, Hull 2


Records: Latin 16-9, Metrolina 22-11


Game Notes: Charlotte Latin won in the quarterfinals of the NCISAA state tournament Saturday evening 80-59. The Hawks were led by Graham Calton 23 pts. and 9 rebounds, Randy Johnson 19 pts., 5 assists, and 5 rebounds and David Felkner had 16 pts. and 9 rebounds. The Hawks advanced to the Final Four next weekend in Raleigh and will play Christ School at 5:00 on Friday. Metrolina senior Stephen Clark 17pts, 4rbs, 3blks, 1stl in his final game.


CONCORD FIRST ASSEMBLY 55, ASHEVILLE CHRISTIAN 44


ACA 12 12 8 12 . 44

CFA 18 . 9 10 18 55


ACA: Mills 6, Brown 8, Harper 10, McKinney 13, Walker-Crawford 2, Harris 5


CFA: Latta 1, Eli Cupples 6, Garrett Hien 6, Trae Benham 12 Isaac Boothe 11, Derrick Butler 6, Peter Olatunji 4, Cheick Traore 9


Notable: CFA Record 27-5; #2 CFA advances to State Semi Finals in Raleigh.


DAVIDSON DAY GIRLS 73, SALEM BAPTIST 22


DDS 41 11 11 10

SB 3 8 7 4



DDS Mallorie Haines 7 3 27 Nevaeh Brown 8 1 22 Josie Wiles 4 2 10 Roberts 1 1 5 Otto 2 0 4 Wiles 1 0 3 Graham 1 0 2

SB Cardwell 1 2 11 GFeller 1 3 6 Held 1 3 5



Notables Junior Nevaeh Brown added 4 rebounds 5 assists 7 steals. DDS girls move on to the NCISAA state 2A semi-final round and will

face #4 seed 22-2 Wayne Country Day School in Raleigh Friday evening at Cary Academy. The win improves the DDS girls record to 19-4.



PROVIDENCE DAY GIRLS 48, CONCORD CANNON 47

Cannon School 47- Reigan Richardson 22, Sydney Wood 11, Zoe Edwards 10, Anna Galloway 2, Caroline Livingston 2



Providence Day 48- Kelson 17, Smith 9, Levitz 9, Owens 7, Godwin 4, Naod 2



Records: Cannon School 15-8

Providence Day 19-11



Notes: Reigan Richardson double double 22 points, 11 rebounds.

WAYNE COUNTRY DAY 66, DAVIDSON DAY 64,

DDS - 17 14 20 13= 64

WCD- 18 14 10 24= 66

DDS: Bryce Alfino 13, Brazil 6, Mark Breunig 11, CJ Huntley 10, Coble 6, Jackson Threadgill 18

WCD: Raven 7, Linwood Grandy 12, Whitfield 6, Jaden Cooper 27, Metcalf 4, Javon Outlaw 10

Records: Davidson Day Patriots: 20-5; Wayne Country Day 19-11

Game Notes: Tracy Whitfield scored a driving lay-up with four seconds remaining to give Wayne Country Day a two point lead. DDS’ Jackson Threadgill missed a long three point attempt as the buzzer sounded. Jaden Cooper led the Chargers with 27 points (including 5 threes). Threadgill led the Patriots with 18 points. The Patriots season ends with a 20-5 record. Wayne Country Day advances to next weekend’s NCISAA Final Four.



GREENSBORO DAY 55, CHARLOTTE COUNTRY DAY 42



Country Day (42) 14 13 11 4

Greensboro Day (55) 15 13 9 18



Country Day - 42 Alex Tabor 16, McLaurin 9, R. Gillespie 9, Krisko 4, Williams 2, Browner 2



Greensboro Day - 55 Cam Hayes 13, Noah Dunn 11, Carson McCorkle 10, Josh Taylor 10, Inge 7, Fowler 4



Records: Country Day 18-12; Greensboro Day 28-5

NORTHSIDE CHRISTIAN 77, HIGH POINT WESTCHESTER COUNTRY DAY 53

Northside Christian Academy 24 17 24 12 77
Westchester Country Day 9 21 4 19 53


Northside: Jalen Hood Schfino 19, Jaden Seymour 24, Marion-Holmes 9, Solomon Tucker 10, Hubert 3, Hubbard III 7,
Rollerman 2, Hauser 1, Melde 2


Westchester: Sadler 12, Nick Brown 23, Pomero 6, Weil 3, Brigmon 3, Patterson 5


Notable: Northside advances to NCISAA 2A Final Four on Friday vs TBD @ Cary High School. Northside was led by Jaden Seymour 24 Pts 13 Reb and Jalen Hood Schfino 19 Pts 10 Reb 5 Assts

Saturday’s SCHSL Capsules

FORT MILL NATION FORD 66, WADE HAMPTON 42

Nation Ford 22 14 12 18 -- 66

Wade Hampton 12 9 9 12 -- 42

NATION FORD 66 -- Sean McCabe 11, Heckaman 11, Smith 8, Graham 8, Shaman Alston 13, Chatham 5, Malik Bryant 10, Burnham 8

WADE HAMPTON 42 -- Nick Brenegran 11, Henderson 2, Bowens 8, Jack Edwards 11, Kirven 3, McCarter 7

Langston Wertz Jr.

Langston Wertz Jr. is an award-winning sports journalist who has worked at the Observer since 1988. He’s covered everything from Final Fours and NFL to video games and Britney Spears. Wertz -- a West Charlotte High and UNC grad -- is the rare person who can answer “Charlotte,” when you ask, “What city are you from.”

