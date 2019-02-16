Friday’s Roundup: No. 8 Independence stops No. 14 Myers Park, wins league title

Elevator
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Charlotte Observer
#ReadLocal
↑North Meck JV/varsity: Wonder why the Vikings’ varsity is always good? The junior varsity beat Lake Norman 84-62 Friday to win its 74th straight game. North’s JV has been unbeaten and conference champs for four straight seasons. North Meck’s varsity won 100-69 Friday to win the varsity conference title.
↑Butler: Bulldogs beat East Meck 69-56 to improve to 19-5, 12-2 in the Southwestern 4A. Butler ties Independence for the league title and has won the conference four of the past five years.
↑Independence: after losing three of its past six games, the Patriots got back on track, limiting Myers Park to eight points in the second and third quarters of a 57-44 win that gave Indy a share of the Southwestern 4A title. Raja Milton (11 points, four assists, three rebounds, three steals) and Andra McKee (14 points, six rebounds) had big games for the Patriots. Sophomore Drake Maye had 22 for the Mustangs.
↑Community School of Davidson: beat Carolina International 78-49 on Senior Night to win the first conference title (PAC7) in school history. Senior Brandon Ellington scored 16 points to become the school’s all-time leading scorer and senior PG Sage Alexander was honored for scoring his 1,000th career point.
↑Jackson Gabriel, Lincoln Charter: after making 11 3-point shots and going for 42 points on Wednesday, Gabriel made his 451st career 3-point shot Friday to become the state’s all-time career leader.
Quick Links
Friday’s boys basketball capsules
Friday’s girls roundup: #BIG5, capsules, Sweet 16, more
NCISAA state quarterfinal pairings, SC High School League Playoff Update
NCISAA all-star game rosters released, game details; local stars heavily repped on roster
NBA gifts West Charlotte with locker room makeovers, memorable day
Westminster Catawba hires new boys coach. Can Ed Addie finally make it a winner?
Friday’s #BIG5 Top Performers
Fletcher Abee, Morganton Freedom: game-high 36 points in an 89-42 win over rival Marion McDowell. Freedom (23-1, 14-0) is the Northwestern 3A/4A regular-season champions.
R.J. Black, Vance: after Hough’s Jackson Bissett made a 3-pointer to give Hough a 44-42 lead with 3.8 seconds left, Black hit a 3 from the top of the key at the buzzer to win. He finished with nine points.
Ahmad McKnight, Queens’ Grant: 13 points, 16 rebounds, three blocks in a 75-25 win over Bradford Prep.
Matthew Smith, Independence: 14 points, 11 rebounds, four blocks, steal in a 57-44 win over Myers Park in the Southwestern 4A championship game.
Patrick Williams, West Charlotte: Florida State recruit had 24 points, eight rebounds, five assists and three blocks in a win over Hopewell that secured the No. 2 seed in the I-MECK 4A.
Comments