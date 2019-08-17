High School Sports
The Charlotte Observer 2019 prep football preview
New coach, same goal: Vance High football hunting state title
Here is the 2019 Charlotte Observer prep football preview. Click below for more
Profiles/Commentary
Surprises, stars, State Champs: 10 burning questions about the upcoming season
Coming out of the mud, Vance chases another state title berth
Country Day’s state championship hero, Russell Tabor, living his dream
5-star Union County recruit Will Shipley to wait on college choice
How social media helped Hickory Ridge coach lose 100 pounds
Why Myers Park QB Drake Maye chose Alabama over UNC
In Gaston County, star RB Elijah Burris runs for history, rings before UNC
The first Charlotte Observer all-name team
Preseason Sweet 16
Mallard Creek starts the season at No. 1
County Previews, Predictions, Preseason Teams
2019 preseason Charlotte Observer all-star team
Mecklenburg County public schools
Mecklenburg County private schools
Schedules
Videos
