High School Sports

The Charlotte Observer 2019 prep football preview

New coach, same goal: Vance High football hunting state title

Despite losing star coach Aaron Brand to South Carolina, Vance High returns 13 starters all bent on returning to the NCHSAA 4AA state finals. Vance lost 9-7 to Wake Forest last December in its first appearance. In 2019, it desperately wants another. By
Up Next
Despite losing star coach Aaron Brand to South Carolina, Vance High returns 13 starters all bent on returning to the NCHSAA 4AA state finals. Vance lost 9-7 to Wake Forest last December in its first appearance. In 2019, it desperately wants another. By

Here is the 2019 Charlotte Observer prep football preview. Click below for more

Profiles/Commentary

shipley3.jpg
Weddington High’s Will Shipley has won five state titles in multiple sports at his school. He hopes to add a sixth in football this fall. Langston Wertz Jr. lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

Surprises, stars, State Champs: 10 burning questions about the upcoming season

Coming out of the mud, Vance chases another state title berth

Country Day’s state championship hero, Russell Tabor, living his dream

5-star Union County recruit Will Shipley to wait on college choice

How social media helped Hickory Ridge coach lose 100 pounds

Why Myers Park QB Drake Maye chose Alabama over UNC

In Gaston County, star RB Elijah Burris runs for history, rings before UNC

The first Charlotte Observer all-name team

Preseason Sweet 16

mallardcreekgeneric2019.jpg
Nationally ranked Mallard Creek will start the season No. 1 in the Charlotte Observer’s Sweet 16 high school football poll Jonathan Aguallo Special to the Observer

Mallard Creek starts the season at No. 1

County Previews, Predictions, Preseason Teams

IMG_0404.jpg
Shelby High’s Jack Hollifield is a major college recruit, just like his brother, Dax. But Jack said he isn’t a lock to go to the same ACC school his brother did Aubrey Hollifield Special to the Observer

2019 preseason Charlotte Observer all-star team

Mecklenburg County public schools

Mecklenburg County private schools

Alexander County

Anson County

Ashe County

Avery County

Burke County

Cabarrus County

Caldwell County

Catawba County

Cleveland County

Gaston County

Iredell County

Lincoln County

Richmond County

Rowan County

Rutherford County

South Carolina-area schools

Stanly County

Union County

Watauga County

Schedules

2019 team-by-team schedules

Videos

Social media helped Hickory Ridge coach drop 100

Country Day’s state championship hero, Russell Tabor, living his dream

Loaded with D1 talent, Vance High’s defense hopes to point the way to rings

The Call: Why did Drake Maye pick Alabama over UNC

In Gaston County, UNC recruit runs for history, rings

Shelby High’s Jack Hollifield wants to be better than his brother, Dax, a former prep All-American

  Comments  