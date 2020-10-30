Charlotte Christian’s ‘Home Run Hitter’ gives Knights chance at Providence Day redemption

Charlotte Christian’s Henry Rutledge, center, is congratulated by his teammates following his 85-yard touchdown run during second quarter action against Country Day at Charlotte Christian School on Friday, October 30, 2020. The teams were competing in the Big South 4A semifinals. jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

Charlotte Christian has a home run hitter in senior tailback Henry Rutledge.

No matter where the Knights are on the field, no matter the down and distance, Rutledge is the biggest threat in the N.C. private school leagues to score.

Charlotte Country Day, for example, had him pretty well bottled up early in Friday’s Big South 4A semifinal game. It looked like the Bucs, chasing a big upset, might take a 14-7 halftime lead.

But with less than a minute left, Christian quarterback Matthew Tuomala handed the ball off to Rutledge at the Knights’ 15. Really, Knights coach Jason Estep was probably already trying to figure out what he would tell his team to motivate them in the halftime locker room.

Rutledge, though, had other plans.

“I just saw a huge hole,” he said. “I bounced it outside because (his linemen) had sealed the edge. So the rest was history. I used my speed and took it to the house.”

His scoring run covered 85 yards and Country Day never really recovered. Charlotte Christian scored 24 straight points and went on to win 31-21. And Rutledge finished with an enviable stat line: 24 carries, 295 yards, two touchdowns.

“Even when I think they have enough guys in there to stop him, he still makes a couple guys miss,” Estep said. “He’s a great kid to coach and a great player.”

Rutledge and Charlotte Christian (3-1) will now play Providence Day (4-0) in the Big South 4A conference tournament championship game. It’ll be a rematch of Providence Day’s emotional 32-28 win at Charlotte Christian that ultimately delivered the regular-season conference championship.

Providence Day had not beaten Charlotte Christian in nine years, and the Knights can’t wait for Round 2 next Friday.

“I think us, Country Day and Providence Day are three of the best teams in the state,” Estep said. “So I don’t know what happens (when playoffs seedings come out) but (Country Day) should be part of that conversation in my opinion. But we obviously circled Providence Day again because we didn’t throw our best punch and we were frustrated by that. I know they’ll be ready, too, so we’ll see what happens.”

And make no mistake, the home run hitter will be ready for his encore, too. Rutledge ran for 209 yards and two scores in the first game — and he had two touchdowns called back.

“We want revenge,” Rutledge said. “I’m looking forward to it. And I’m sure they’re looking forward to it. I’m trying to get that second chance.”

Friday’s #BIG5 Top Performers

Nickel Fields, Providence Day: 16 rushes for 160 yards and a score in a 37-20 win over Charlotte Latin in the Big South 4A semifinals.

Spencer Mermans, Charlotte Country Day: Sophomore defensive end had a big game for the Buccaneers against Charlotte Christian. He had two tackles for lost yardage and a pair of sacks.

Daniel Nelson, Covenant Day: threw game-winning 71-yard pass in win over Hickory Grove (see below). He completed 11-of-19 passes for 236 yards and three touchdowns. Receiver Weston Shoudy had five catches for 127 yards.

Russell Tabor, Charlotte Country Day: The Bucs’ senior quarterback completed 19-of-36 passes for 168 yards and two touchdowns.

Grant Tucker, Charlotte Christian: A sophomore, Tucker led a defense that held the Buccaneers to less than 100 yards of total offense in the second half. He had two tackles for lost yardage, two pass breakups and an interception.

Friday’s Rewind

Covenant Day 28, Hickory Grove 26: Covenant Day rallied for the win after Daniel Nelson hit Weston Shoudy with a 71-yard scoring pass with 2:29 to play. Hickory Grove outgained Covenant Day 400-385, led by QB Jordan Adams (8 of 14 for 109 yards, two touchdowns) and running back Sean Dickey (33 carries, 194 yards, touchdown). On defense, Covenant Day’s CJ Smith had 8.5 tackles and Jonathan Martin had 7.5.

Providence Day 37, Charlotte Latin 20: Providence Day, the regular-season Big South 4A champion, withstood a serious upset attempt from Charlotte Latin (0-4) at home in Friday’s conference tournament semifinal. Latin led 6-0 and was tied 13-13 well into the game. In the fourth quarter, Latin was down 23-20 and had the ball before the Chargers, getting a strong performance from sophomore JT Smith, scored two touchdowns to put it away. Providence Day will host Charlotte Christian on Friday in the tournament finals.