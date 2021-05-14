High School Sports

NCHSAA, NCISAA state championship central: live scores, results, schedule

Bri Holt (15) of Heritage celebrates along her teammates, Hayley Boyles (9), Jessica Cannon, second from left, Braelyn Francher, second from right and Fain Buete, center-back, after scoring the last penalty kick. The Heritage Huskies played the Pinecrest Patriots in a girls soccer game that counted for the NCHSAA 4A Championship on May 25, 2019.
Bri Holt (15) of Heritage celebrates along her teammates, Hayley Boyles (9), Jessica Cannon, second from left, Braelyn Francher, second from right and Fain Buete, center-back, after scoring the last penalty kick. The Heritage Huskies played the Pinecrest Patriots in a girls soccer game that counted for the NCHSAA 4A Championship on May 25, 2019. Fabian Radulescu newsobserver.com

Here are pairings and scores for the N.C. High School Athletic Association girls soccer and softball playoffs, and the NC Independent Schools spring playoffs.

NCHSAA Playoffs

GIRLS’ SOCCER

(all championship matches at Greensboro Grimsley High)

Class 4A

Friday’s state championship

Myers Park (17-0-1) vs. Pinecrest (13-1-1), 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Saturday’s state championship

Cox Mill (17-0-1) vs. Chapel Hill (12-0), 6 p.m.

Class 2A

Saturday’s state championship

Lake Norman Charter (18-0) vs. Carrboro (13-2-1), 11 a.m.

Class 1A

Saturday’s state championship

Community School of Davidson (17-0) vs. Franklin Academy (12-0), 2:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Class 4A

State championship series

(at North Davidson High)

East Forsyth (18-0) vs. Hoggard (18-0)

Game 1: 8 p.m. Friday

Game 2: 1 p.m. Saturday

Game 3 (if needed); 7 p.m. Saturday

Class 3A

State championship series

(at North Davidson High)

Alexander Central (15-3) vs. Southern Alamance (16-2)

Game 1: 5 p.m. Friday

Game 2: 10 a.m. Saturday

Game 3 (if needed): 4 p.m. Saturday

Class 2A

State championship series

(at Davie County High)

West Stanly (18-0) vs. South Granville (14-0)

Game 1: 5 p.m. Friday

Game 2: 10 a.m. Saturday

Game 3 (if needed): 4 p.m. Sunday

Class 1A

State championship series

(at Davie County High)

South Stanly (15-2) vs. Camden County (13-0)

Game 1: 8 p.m. Friday

Game 2: 1 p.m. Saturday

Game 3 (if needed): 7 p.m. Saturday

NCISAA Playoffs

Class 4A

Championship series (best-of-3)

Wesleyan Christian (16-4) at Charlotte Christian (20-6)

Game 1: 7 p.m. Friday

Game 2: noon Saturday

Game 3 (if needed): 2:30 p.m. Saturday

Class 3A

Championship series (best-of-3)

High Point Christian (20-4) at Hickory Grove Christian (26-2)

Game 1: 4:30 p.m. Friday

Game 2: noon Saturday

Game 3 (if needed): 2:30 p.m. Saturday

Class 2A

Championship series (best-of-3)

The Burlington School (11-8) at Wayne Country Day (17-1)

Game 1, Friday; games 2-3, Saturday

Class 1A

Championship series (best-of-3)

Kerr-Vance Academy (11-7) at Sanford Grace Christian (20-0)

Game 1: 4 p.m. Friday

Game 2: 1 p.m. Saturday

Game 3 (if needed): 4 p.m. Saturday

BOYS’ LACROSSE

Division 1

Saturday’s championship

Christ School (14-1) at Providence Day (17-1), 11 a.m.

Division 2

Saturday’s championship

Cape Fear Academy (10-1) at Forsyth Country Day (12-1), 4

GIRLS’ LACROSSE

Saturday’s championship

Charlotte Country Day (14-6) at Charlotte Latin (15-1), 11:30 a.m.

GIRLS’ SOCCER

Saturday’s championships

Class 4A

Charlotte Latin (16-2) at Providence Day (18-0), 5

Class 3A

Forsyth Country Day (12-3) at Cary Christian (12-1-1)

Class 2A

St. Thomas More (14-2-1) at Hickory Christian (16-0-1), 4

Class 1A

Christ Covenant (8-1) at Greenfield School (19-2), 1

SOFTBALL

Class 4A

Championship series (best-of-3)

Charlotte Christian (15-1) at Cannon School (16-1)

Game 1: 4:30 p.m. Friday

Game 2: noon Saturday

Game 3 (if needed): 2 p.m. Saturday

Class 3A

Championship series (best-of-3)

Forsyth Country Day (13-3) at High Point Christian (11-5)

Game 1: 3 p.m. Friday

Game 2: noon Saturday

Game 3 (if needed): 2 p.m. Saturday

Class 2A

Championship series (best-of-3)

Rocky Mount Academy (9-2) at Wayne Christian (18-0)

Game 1: 5 p.m. Friday

Game 2: noon Saturday

Game 3 (if needed): 2:30 p.m. Saturday

Class 1A

Championship series (best-of-3)

Cape Fear Christian (8-2) at Halifax Academy (12-3)

Game 1: 5 p.m. Friday

Game 2: noon Saturday

Game 3 (if needed): 2:30 p.m. Saturday

BOYS’ TENNIS

Division 1

Saturday’s championship

Greensboro Day (15-1) vs. Charlotte Country Day (16-0)

Division 2

Saturday’s championship

Forsyth Country Day (15-2) at Cape Fear Academy (15-0), 11 a.m.

Division 3

Saturday’s championship

Gaston Day (12-3) at Rocky Mount Academy (19-0), 10 a.m.

  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service