High School Sports
NCHSAA, NCISAA state championship central: live scores, results, schedule
Here are pairings and scores for the N.C. High School Athletic Association girls soccer and softball playoffs, and the NC Independent Schools spring playoffs.
NCHSAA Playoffs
GIRLS’ SOCCER
(all championship matches at Greensboro Grimsley High)
Class 4A
Friday’s state championship
Myers Park (17-0-1) vs. Pinecrest (13-1-1), 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Saturday’s state championship
Cox Mill (17-0-1) vs. Chapel Hill (12-0), 6 p.m.
Class 2A
Saturday’s state championship
Lake Norman Charter (18-0) vs. Carrboro (13-2-1), 11 a.m.
Class 1A
Saturday’s state championship
Community School of Davidson (17-0) vs. Franklin Academy (12-0), 2:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Class 4A
State championship series
(at North Davidson High)
East Forsyth (18-0) vs. Hoggard (18-0)
Game 1: 8 p.m. Friday
Game 2: 1 p.m. Saturday
Game 3 (if needed); 7 p.m. Saturday
Class 3A
State championship series
(at North Davidson High)
Alexander Central (15-3) vs. Southern Alamance (16-2)
Game 1: 5 p.m. Friday
Game 2: 10 a.m. Saturday
Game 3 (if needed): 4 p.m. Saturday
Class 2A
State championship series
(at Davie County High)
West Stanly (18-0) vs. South Granville (14-0)
Game 1: 5 p.m. Friday
Game 2: 10 a.m. Saturday
Game 3 (if needed): 4 p.m. Sunday
Class 1A
State championship series
(at Davie County High)
South Stanly (15-2) vs. Camden County (13-0)
Game 1: 8 p.m. Friday
Game 2: 1 p.m. Saturday
Game 3 (if needed): 7 p.m. Saturday
NCISAA Playoffs
Class 4A
Championship series (best-of-3)
Wesleyan Christian (16-4) at Charlotte Christian (20-6)
Game 1: 7 p.m. Friday
Game 2: noon Saturday
Game 3 (if needed): 2:30 p.m. Saturday
Class 3A
Championship series (best-of-3)
High Point Christian (20-4) at Hickory Grove Christian (26-2)
Game 1: 4:30 p.m. Friday
Game 2: noon Saturday
Game 3 (if needed): 2:30 p.m. Saturday
Class 2A
Championship series (best-of-3)
The Burlington School (11-8) at Wayne Country Day (17-1)
Game 1, Friday; games 2-3, Saturday
Class 1A
Championship series (best-of-3)
Kerr-Vance Academy (11-7) at Sanford Grace Christian (20-0)
Game 1: 4 p.m. Friday
Game 2: 1 p.m. Saturday
Game 3 (if needed): 4 p.m. Saturday
BOYS’ LACROSSE
Division 1
Saturday’s championship
Christ School (14-1) at Providence Day (17-1), 11 a.m.
Division 2
Saturday’s championship
Cape Fear Academy (10-1) at Forsyth Country Day (12-1), 4
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
Saturday’s championship
Charlotte Country Day (14-6) at Charlotte Latin (15-1), 11:30 a.m.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Saturday’s championships
Class 4A
Charlotte Latin (16-2) at Providence Day (18-0), 5
Class 3A
Forsyth Country Day (12-3) at Cary Christian (12-1-1)
Class 2A
St. Thomas More (14-2-1) at Hickory Christian (16-0-1), 4
Class 1A
Christ Covenant (8-1) at Greenfield School (19-2), 1
SOFTBALL
Class 4A
Championship series (best-of-3)
Charlotte Christian (15-1) at Cannon School (16-1)
Game 1: 4:30 p.m. Friday
Game 2: noon Saturday
Game 3 (if needed): 2 p.m. Saturday
Class 3A
Championship series (best-of-3)
Forsyth Country Day (13-3) at High Point Christian (11-5)
Game 1: 3 p.m. Friday
Game 2: noon Saturday
Game 3 (if needed): 2 p.m. Saturday
Class 2A
Championship series (best-of-3)
Rocky Mount Academy (9-2) at Wayne Christian (18-0)
Game 1: 5 p.m. Friday
Game 2: noon Saturday
Game 3 (if needed): 2:30 p.m. Saturday
Class 1A
Championship series (best-of-3)
Cape Fear Christian (8-2) at Halifax Academy (12-3)
Game 1: 5 p.m. Friday
Game 2: noon Saturday
Game 3 (if needed): 2:30 p.m. Saturday
BOYS’ TENNIS
Division 1
Saturday’s championship
Greensboro Day (15-1) vs. Charlotte Country Day (16-0)
Division 2
Saturday’s championship
Forsyth Country Day (15-2) at Cape Fear Academy (15-0), 11 a.m.
Division 3
Saturday’s championship
Gaston Day (12-3) at Rocky Mount Academy (19-0), 10 a.m.
Comments