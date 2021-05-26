Meet the N.C. Super Team: The best high school football players in North Carolina

For the first time, The Charlotte Observer and News & Observer are naming The Super Team, the all-state collection of the best players in North Carolina.

Since the ‘80s, The Associated Press has named what has been recognized as the official all-state team for North Carolina. This year, the AP announced it was not naming the team. It also did not name all-state girls and boys basketball teams.

The Observer and News & Observer released Super Teams for boys and girls basketball earlier this month. The Observer has also named Mr. and Ms. Basketball in North Carolina since the early ‘80s, and this year it added the N.C. High School Heisman for the top player in the state.

Today, we name our version of all-state.

Meet the high school football Super Team.

Players and coach of the year

Vance High running back Daylan Smothers is the N.C. Offensive Player of the Year. Smothers had 1,333 yards rushing, 14 touchdowns and led the Cougars to a second straight N.C. 4AA state championship.

He was named championship game MVP.

His coach, Glenwood Ferebee, is the state Coach of the Year.

The Defensive Player of the Year is Kings Mountain senior Javari Rice-Wilson, who had 45 tackles and 23 sacks this season.

Wilson and Smothers were both finalists for the N.C. High School Heisman Award along with Rolesville quarterback Byrum Brown. Smothers, a sophomore, won the award, handed out on The Observer’s streaming show “Talking Preps.”

FIRST TEAM OFFENSE

QB: Byrum Brown, Rolesville, 6-3, 190, Jr.: Threw for 1,879 yards, 20 TDs; ran for 602 yards, 10 TDs. Northern Athletic offensive POY

RB: Daylan Smothers, Vance, 5-11, 175, Soph.: Ran 145 times for 1,333 yards, 14 TDs for two-time N.C. 4AA state champs. Caught 13 passes for 201 yards, two TDs. NC High School Heisman award winner.

RB: Hezekia Newby, Eastern Guilford, 6-0, 204, Sr.: Ran 126 times for 1,401 yards and 18 touchdowns. Mid-Piedmont 3A offensive player of the year was selected for East-West all-star game.

OL: Yousef Mugharbil, Murphy, 6-5, 330, Sr.: Florida signee is four-star national recruit that is No. 16 offensive guard nationally by 247 Sports. He picked Florida over Louisville, Tennessee and Penn State.

OL: Jessiah Henderson, Rolesville, 6-5, 305, Jr.: All-conference tackle has offers from Central Michigan, Alabama A&M, plus interest from NCSU, Appalachian State, Charlotte.

OL: Colby Smith, Rockingham County, 6-8, 320, Sr.: Auburn signee is a top position recruit nationally by 247 Sports. Considered a four-star recruit.

OL: Jaleel Davis, Richmond Senior, 6-5, 307, Sr.: N.C. State recruit anchored the line for N.C. class 4A power.

OL: Rylan Vann, Cary, 6-1, 275, Sr.: N.C. State commit didn’t allow a sack all year and had 14 knockdowns. Plus 29 tackles, 2 sacks on defense.

TE: Bryson Nesbit, South Mecklenburg, 6-6, 240, Sr.: 31 catches for 400 yards and five TDs in six games. UNC recruit named SoMECK 7 offensive player of the year.

WR: Rodney McDay, TC Roberson, 6-1, 180, Sr.: had 69 catches for 924 yards and 16 touchdowns.

WR: Shaleak Knotts, Monroe, 6-3, 185, Jr.: Five-star national recruit caught 34 passes for 607 yards and seven TDs. Had 55 tackles, 3 INTs on defensive. Southern Carolina offensive player of the year.

KR: Mehki Wall, Greensboro Dudley, 5-10, 165, Jr.: had 31 catches for 459 yards and five TDs, and he averaged 25.6 yards on 15 returns.

ATH: Breon Pass, Reidsville, 6-0, 175, Sr.: N.C. State basketball recruit led his team to a third straight NC 2A state title. Finished career with 2,194 receiving yards, 48 scores.

FIRST TEAM DEFENSE

DL: Javari Rice-Wilson, Kings Mountain, 5-11, 235, Sr.: Had 45 tackles with 29 of them for a loss of yardage. He had 23 sacks and was named Big South 3A defensive player of the year. NC High School Heisman finalist.

DL: Curtis Neal, Hough, 6-1, 290, Jr.: 31 tackles, five sacks and 12 tackles for a loss despite constant double-teaming. Four-star national recruit has dozens of Power 5 offers.

DL: Eli Hall, Crest, 6-4, 270, Jr: Big South all-conference star had 40 tackles, six sacks, 19 QB hurries and nine tackles for loss. Hall has more than 30 Division I offers.

DL: Travis Shaw, Grimsley, 6-6, 330, Jr.: 84 tackles, five sacks, 16 QB hurries for N.C. 4A state champs. The No. 9 overall recruit in the class of 2022 nationally by 247 and No. 1 in North Carolina.

LB: Jacorrey Bible, Rolesville, 6-3, 190, Jr.: 60 tackles, 13 sacks and three caused fumbles; named Eastern defensive MOP from the N.C. 4AA state championship game.

LB: Jalon Walker, Salisbury, 6-2, 220, Jr: Georgia recruit is ranked No. 47 nationally, No. 4 OLB recruit in class of 2022. Had 97 tackles, eight sacks this season.

LB/DL: Malaki Hamrick, Shelby, 6-4, 205, Jr: North Carolina recruit had 55 tackles, five sacks and 11 tackles for loss for the N.C. 2A power.

DB: Omari Philyaw, Myers Park, 5-10, 180, Jr.: 43 total tackles, three interceptions, two sacks and six pass breakups. Philyaw also had two blocked kicks for the N.C 4AA regional finalist.

DB: Isaiah Crowell, East Forsyth, 6-0, 180, Jr.: Multiple Power 5 offers; had 75 tackles and an interception this season.

DB: Jaxon King, Hoggard, 6-1, 185, Jr.: Safety scored several defensive touchdowns and was named MEC conference defensive player of the year.

DB: Noah Hartford, Pinecrest, 6-2, 205, Jr: Sandhills 4A all-conference pick had five interceptions, including a pick-6 in a first-round playoff game with Apex Friendship.

P: Eddie Czaplicki, Providence, 6-1, 190, Sr.: Arizona State recruit is ranked among the nation’s top-10 kickers and punters. Shrine Bowl pick averaged 45.9 yards per punt this season. Also kicked 51-yard field goal.

PR/ATH: Jake Snapp, Butler, 5-11, 185, Sr.: All-Southwestern 4A pick had two punt return touchdowns and also had 35 catches for 663 yards, 12 TDs and 21 carries for 136 yards and two scores.

SECOND TEAM OFFENSE

QB: Brody Whitson, TC Roberson, 5-11, 190, Sr.

RB: Omarion Hampton, Cleveland, 6-0, 215, Jr.

RB: Tate Carney, Dave County, 5-11, 190, Jr.

OL: Jared Wilson, West Forsyth, 6-4, 325, Sr.

OL: Leo Arredondo, Butler, 6-2, 285, Sr.

OL: Jackson Lewis, Hibriten, 6-2, 240, Sr.

OL: Will Hart, Porter Ridge, 6-2, 275, Jr.

OL: Blake Davis, Kings Mountain, 6-2, 290, Sr.

TE: Benji Gosnell, East Surry, 6-4, 220, Jr.

WR: Lance Patterson, Mount Tabor, 5-11, 160, Jr.

WR: Kamron Hoover, Havelock, 5-10, 165, Sr.

K: William Boyd, Asheville, 6-1, 195, Sr.

KR: Jadon Robinson, Mountain Island Charter, 5-9, 160, Sr.

ATH: Alonza Barnett, Grimsley, 6-0, 193, Jr.

SECOND TEAM DEFENSE

DL: Zeek Biggers, West Rowan, 6-6, 330, Sr.

DL: Trey Robinson, Cleveland, 6-0, 220, Sr.

DL: Kaevon Freshwater, Northeastern, 6-3, 225, Jr.

LB: Torren Wright, AL Brown, 6-3, 215, Jr.

LB: Jabrill McNeill, Sanderson, 6-4, 235, Sr.

LB: Albert Redd, Glenn, 6-3, 210, Jr.

LB: Carter Wyatt, West Brunswick, 6-2, 215, Jr.

DB: Caleb Curtain, Grimsley, 6-2, 185, Sr.

DB: Jaden Robinson, Reidsville, 6-0, 160, Sr.

DB: Noah Gist, Lexington, 6-2, 205, Soph.

DB: Keyshawn Monk, Cleveland, 6-0, 175, Jr.

P: Todd Pledger, Mountain Island Charter, 6-8, 185, Sr.

PR: Albert Fleming, Olympic, 6-1, 170, Jr.