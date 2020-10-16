Panthers Tracks: The inevitable risks of playing in a pandemic threaten to slow Carolina

Arguably the most important factor to making the NFL playoffs this season, for any team, is one that doesn’t involve skill, or experience.

But rather who is going to be the most disciplined team while playing a game amid a pandemic.

It was inevitable that without a bubble-like environment similar to the NBA and WNBA, players would contract COVID-19. While there are a lot of restrictions around the facilities as the league tries to do everything it can to mitigate the virus, players are still allowed to go home, or wherever they choose, increasing the risk that someone can get it.

And even if you’re a team that does everything right, as the Panthers suggest they have, it still can show up at your doorstep, as it did Wednesday when a Falcons player was placed on the COVID-19/reserve list for reportedly testing positive.

The player, Marlon Davidson, played 12 snaps in Sunday’s game against the Panthers. He made contact with at least six Panthers players, according to film analysis by The Observer, including right guard John Miller on five plays, left tackle Russell Okung on three plays, center Matt Paradis on two plays, left tackle Taylor Moton on two plays, left guard Chris Reed on one play and backup lineman Trent Scott on three special teams plays.

As a result, the Panthers entered an intensive protocol out of an abundance of caution. That meant they had to wear Personal Protective Equipment at practice, including face masks or face shields, and were forced to do all of their team meetings on Zoom.

“Obviously, you don’t want a situation happening like with Tennessee and the Vikings and them shutting down the facilities,” Reed, who tested positive in September, said. “But initially I had already contracted it and moved on, so I wasn’t as worried about me. Obviously, there’s a small chance, so I was a little worried. But I’m good, and hopefully it doesn’t spread.”

At Tennessee, an outbreak occurred where more than 20 team members tested positive. The Titans were forced to postpone two games because of the outbreak.

In New England, Cam Newton tested positive before the Patriots game against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Patriots struggled in the passing game and lost 26-10. Then after the game, Patriots All-Pro cornerback Stephon Gilmore tested positive, increasing the risk that he exposed others during the game.

“You can do everything right. You can wear masks. You cannot go out, you cannot do some stuff, and all of a sudden you’ve got it,” Reed said Thursday. “It’s just the way it is. You get mad at the situation and frustrated because you feel like it’s not your fault, but also it’s your responsibility to not spread it.”

The Panthers remained in intensive protocol Thursday and are still waiting on the results of the COVID tests they must take every day. Fortunately, the Panthers have not placed any player on the COVID/reserve list since that game.

“With that situation, I’m concerned with everybody,” Panthers coach Matt Rhule said. “We’re trying to take all of our precautions on our end, but I’m just taking it day-by-day, and seeing our tests as they get back and making sure we’re smart on our end.”

— Jonathan M. Alexander

