Panthers Tracks: Front office changes, offseason schedule and NFL draft rewind

The 2021 NFL draft has come and gone, bringing 11 new players to the Carolina Panthers’ roster.

It was quite the three days with the Panthers trading back a record five times and passing on two of the quarterbacks in the class, along with many left tackles.

But all in all, the team walked away significantly deeper and with more talent at key positions. What a week it’s been.

TRIVIA!

1. The Panthers currently have the youngest roster in the NFL (average of 24.2). Who are the two youngest players born in 2000?

2. How many schools did the Panthers draft a player from for the first time in team history this year?

Keep reading for the answers.

PANTHERS’ 2021 NFL DRAFT PICKS

Day 1

Round 1, No. 8: CB Jaycee Horn, South Carolina

▪ Jaycee Horn traded football in the suburbs for inner-city Atlanta. He’s tough by choice

▪ Panthers select Jaycee Horn in NFL draft. Here’s why they took him over Justin Fields

▪ Jaycee Horn won’t sell a lot of tickets for Panthers, but he was a risk worth taking



▪ Jaycee Horn scouting report: Carolina Panthers get a starting corner in NFL draft



▪ Panthers were a pick too late for Penei Sewell and a year too early for Justin Fields

Day 2

Round 2, No. 59 overall (via trade with Browns): WR Terrace Marshall, LSU



▪ Carolina Panthers select Terrace Marshall in 2nd round of NFL draft



▪ Carolina Panthers draft scouting report: How good is former LSU WR Terrace Marshall?



▪ NFL analysts assess new Carolina Panthers wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr.

Round 3, No. 70 overall (via trade with Eagles): OT Brady Christensen, BYU



▪ Panthers get a tackle by selecting Brady Christensen of BYU in 3rd round of NFL draft

Round 3, No. 83 overall (via trade with Bears): TE Tommy Tremble, Notre Dame



▪ Carolina Panthers select Tommy Tremble 83rd overall in NFL draft

Day 3 — Check out more on the Day 3 draft picks

Round 4, No. 126 overall (via trade with Titans): RB Chuba Hubbard, Oklahoma State

▪ Chuba Hubbard became the first drafted player to agree to terms with his new team.

Round 5, No. 158 overall (via trade with Texans): DT Daviyon Nixon, Iowa

Round 5, No. 166 overall (via trade with Titans): CB Keith Taylor, Washington

Round 6, No. 193 overall: OL Deonte Brown, Alabama

Round 6, No. 204 overall (via trade with Texans): WR Shi Smith, South Carolina

▪ Shi Smith drafted, joins Jaycee Horn in staying close to home

Round 6, No. 222 overall: LS Thomas Fletcher, Alabama

Round 7, No. 232 overall (via trade with Titans): DT Phil Hoskins, Kentucky

Undrafted additions

After the conclusion of the draft, the Panthers also agreed to terms with five undrafted free agents, from a punter to a linebacker. Get to know those players as they prepare to take part in rookie minicamp.

Speaking of ...

Offseason training schedule

Rookie Minicamp: May 14-16

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 24-25, May 27, June 1-3, June 7-10

Mandatory Minicamp: June 15-17

To get ready, make sure you check out our updated depth chart with all of the new additions.

Front office update

The Panthers are in the process of interviewing candidates for the assistant general manager role. Virtual interviews have taken place with former linebacker and current Buffalo Bills director of player personnel Dan Morgan. Morgan previously worked with general manager Scott Fitterer in Seattle. Philadelphia Eagles assistant director of player personnel Ian Cunningham has also been interviewed.

Former pro scout and linebacker Luke Kuechly has resigned from his role with the team after about a year. Kuechly is taking some time away from football to enjoy himself.

Schedule release

The NFL will release the 2021 schedule at 8 p.m. Wednesday. The Panthers will release single-game tickets for purchase at 9 p.m.

Here are the opponents:

Home:

Atlanta Falcons

Minnesota Vikings

New England Patriots

New York Jets

Philadelphia Eagles

Tampa. Bay Buccaneers

New Orleans Saints

Washington Football Team

Away:

Atlanta Falcons

Buffalo Bills

Dallas Cowboys

Houston Texans

Miami Dolphins

New Orleans Saints

New York Giants

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Arizona Cardinals

DJ Moore

We caught up with wide receiver DJ Moore at an event he was holding to help at-risk Charlotte kids buy Mother’s Day gifts. He shared his thoughts on Sam Darnold, his fifth-year option getting picked up and what he may change his jersey number to.

PANTHERS TRACKS PODCAST

This week, we broke down our reactions to the 2021 NFL draft. What did we think the Panthers did well? Any lingering concerns? Check it out.

Subscribe on all podcast platforms including, Apple, Spotify, iHeart Radio, Stitcher, Google Play and more.

TRIVIA ANSWERS

1. Terrace Marshall Jr. and Tommy Tremble

2. Three — BYU, Oklahoma State, Kentucky