April 13, 2017 3:32 PM

Cox Mill’s Wendell Moore Jr. named first-team sophomore All-American

By Langston Wertz Jr.

Cox Mill sophomore wing Wendell Moore Jr. has been named a first-team MaxPreps sophomore All-American.

Moore, 6-foot-6, averaged 25 points, 9.2 rebounds and 3.9 assists for Cox Mill, which won the N.C. 3A state championship. Moore was named to the Associated Press all-state team, the Observer’s All-Region team and was the N.C. Basketball Coaches Association state player of the year.

One other player from the Carolinas made the MaxPreps All-American team: Southwest Guilford point guard Keyshaun Langley, who has committed to Virginia Tech. Langley led the Cowboys to the N.C. 4A state championship, averaging 15 points, 4.2 assists and three rebounds.

