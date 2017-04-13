Cox Mill’s Wendell Moore Jr. named first-team sophomore All-American

Cox Mill sophomore wing Wendell Moore Jr. has been named a first-team MaxPreps sophomore All-American.
Moore, 6-foot-6, averaged 25 points, 9.2 rebounds and 3.9 assists for Cox Mill, which won the N.C. 3A state championship. Moore was named to the Associated Press all-state team, the Observer’s All-Region team and was the N.C. Basketball Coaches Association state player of the year.
LINK: Why Cox Mill’s Wendell Moore Jr. has coaches flocking to Concord
LINK: Spartanburg Day’s Zion Williamson named junior All-America player of the year
One other player from the Carolinas made the MaxPreps All-American team: Southwest Guilford point guard Keyshaun Langley, who has committed to Virginia Tech. Langley led the Cowboys to the N.C. 4A state championship, averaging 15 points, 4.2 assists and three rebounds.
Comments