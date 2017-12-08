Prep Basketball Update: Friday’s schedule, weather postponements

Friday’s Featured Games
No. 7 Lincoln Charter (7-0) at No. 1 Cox Mill (4-0), Friday, 7:30: A great shot for 1A Lincoln Charter to prove it belongs among the state’s elite. Cox Mill has a tough two-day dip. On Saturday it plays at the Bojangles’ Bash at Columbia’s Ridge View High. Ridge View has made eight straight S.C. playoff appearances.
No. 5 Providence Day (8-3) vs. Montverde (Fla.) Academy (7-0), Sat, 2:15 a.m.: Montverde is the No. 2 ranked team in MaxPreps’ and USA Today’s national polls. The game will feature two players ranked in the top 30 nationally among seniors by ESPN: Chargers point guard Devon Dotson, a Kansas signee, is No. 26. Montverde’s RJ Barrett, the consensus No. 1 player, is heading to Duke. The game is the championship of the first China-US Youth Basketball Specatular in Beijing, China. Click here for more information.
Kings Mountain (3-3) at Shelby (2-3), Friday, 7:30: Traditional Cleveland County rivals are also traditional regional powers. Both schools are off to slow starts but both schools were missing key players who were on the football teams.
With some expected potential snowfall in the area Friday, which could create potentially hazardous roads Friday night, some area schools have moved games. Two schools, Morganton Freedom and Hickory will not play junior varsity games tonight to allow varsity games to begin earlier, so fans can get home earlier.
Arden Christ School at Cannon, ppd, Mon, Jan. 22
Atkins at North Iredell, ppd, date TBD
China Grove Carson at Kannapolis Brown, ppd, date TBD
Davidson Day at Carmel Christian, ppd, date TBD
East Rowan at Concord, ppd, Monday, Dec. 11
Langtree Charter at Queens Grant, ppd, date TBD
Mallard Creek at Lake Norman, ppd, Wed, Dec. 13
North Lincoln at Forest City Chase, ppd, date TBD
North Rowan at North Stanly, ppd, date TBD
Statesville at Alexander Central, ppd, Wed, Dec. 20
Watauga at Ashe County, ppd, Jan. 17
West Iredell at South Iredell, ppd, date TBD
Friday’s Schedule
Back Creek Christian at Lake Norman Christian
Bessemer City at Carolina International
Bunker Hill at Bandys
Carolina Day at Avery County (Boys only)
Central Academy at Union Academy
Central Cabarrus at West Rowan
Charlotte Catholic at Cuthbertson
Charlotte Christian vs. Pallotti High in Gonzaga (DC) Tournament (Boys), 3:15
Cherryville at West Lincoln
Christian Family Academy at Challenger
Columbia at Great Falls
Comenius at Arborbrook Christian
Covenant Day at East Rutherford
East Burke at Freedom, 4:30 (javee canceled)
East Lincoln at North Gaston
Forestview at South Point
Fort Mill at Indian Land
Fred T. Foard at St. Stephens
Garinger at Hickory Ridge
Gaston Christian at SouthLake Christian
Gaston Day at Northside Christian
Gray Stone Day at South Davidson
Hickory Christian at Pine Lake Prep (Girls only)
Hickory Grove at Metrolina Christian
Independence at East Mecklenburg
Kings Mountain at Shelby
Lancaster at Andrew Jackson
Lewisville at Buford
Lincoln Charter at Cox Mill
Lincolnton at Draughn
Maiden at South Caldwell
Marlboro County at Cheraw
Marvin Ridge at Piedmont
McBee at North Central
Mooresville at Hough
Myers Park at Rocky River
Nation Ford at Dorman
Newton Conover at Hickory, 5 p.m. (jayvee canceled)
North Hills Christian at United Faith
North Moore at Albemarle
North Raleigh Christian at Charlotte Latin
Northwest Cabarrus at Stuart Cramer
Olympic at South Mecklenburg
Patton at Mitchell
Piedmont Charter at East Gaston
Pinecrest at Richmond Senior
Porter Ridge at Butler
Providence at Harding
Providence Day in U.S./China International Youth Basketball Spectacular in Beijing, China
Rock Hill at South Pointe (SC)
R.S. Central at Hendersonville
St. Mary’s at Concord Cannon School (girls only)
Salisbury at Oak Grove
South Rowan at West Davidson
South Stanly at Uwharrie Charter
Statesville Christian at Wayne Country Day
Sugar Creek Charter at Highland Tech
Sun Valley at Parkwood
Vance at Hopewell
Weddington at Monroe
West Caldwell at Hibriten
West Charlotte at North Mecklenburg
West Mecklenburg at Ardrey Kell
Westminster Catawba at Concord First Assembly
York at Clover
York Prep at Chester (Girls
Millennium Financial Group Basketball Invitational
At Victory Christian
Elevation Prep vs. Oak Hill Academy (Boys), 3:30
Charlotte Christian vs. Central Pageland (Girls), 5
Cabarrus Charter at Victory Christian (Girls), 6:30
Charlotte Learning Academy at Victory Christian (Boys), 8
