Wendy Parker
Wendy Parker

High School Sports

Prep Basketball Update: Friday’s schedule, weather postponements

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

December 08, 2017 11:50 AM

December 08, 2017

Friday’s Featured Games

No. 7 Lincoln Charter (7-0) at No. 1 Cox Mill (4-0), Friday, 7:30: A great shot for 1A Lincoln Charter to prove it belongs among the state’s elite. Cox Mill has a tough two-day dip. On Saturday it plays at the Bojangles’ Bash at Columbia’s Ridge View High. Ridge View has made eight straight S.C. playoff appearances.

No. 5 Providence Day (8-3) vs. Montverde (Fla.) Academy (7-0), Sat, 2:15 a.m.: Montverde is the No. 2 ranked team in MaxPreps’ and USA Today’s national polls. The game will feature two players ranked in the top 30 nationally among seniors by ESPN: Chargers point guard Devon Dotson, a Kansas signee, is No. 26. Montverde’s RJ Barrett, the consensus No. 1 player, is heading to Duke. The game is the championship of the first China-US Youth Basketball Specatular in Beijing, China. Click here for more information.

Kings Mountain (3-3) at Shelby (2-3), Friday, 7:30: Traditional Cleveland County rivals are also traditional regional powers. Both schools are off to slow starts but both schools were missing key players who were on the football teams.

Friday’s Area Postponements

With some expected potential snowfall in the area Friday, which could create potentially hazardous roads Friday night, some area schools have moved games. Two schools, Morganton Freedom and Hickory will not play junior varsity games tonight to allow varsity games to begin earlier, so fans can get home earlier.

Arden Christ School at Cannon, ppd, Mon, Jan. 22

Atkins at North Iredell, ppd, date TBD

China Grove Carson at Kannapolis Brown, ppd, date TBD

Davidson Day at Carmel Christian, ppd, date TBD

East Rowan at Concord, ppd, Monday, Dec. 11

Langtree Charter at Queens Grant, ppd, date TBD

Mallard Creek at Lake Norman, ppd, Wed, Dec. 13

North Lincoln at Forest City Chase, ppd, date TBD

North Rowan at North Stanly, ppd, date TBD

Statesville at Alexander Central, ppd, Wed, Dec. 20

Watauga at Ashe County, ppd, Jan. 17

West Iredell at South Iredell, ppd, date TBD

Friday’s Schedule

Back Creek Christian at Lake Norman Christian

Bessemer City at Carolina International

Bunker Hill at Bandys

Carolina Day at Avery County (Boys only)

Central Academy at Union Academy

Central Cabarrus at West Rowan

Charlotte Catholic at Cuthbertson

Charlotte Christian vs. Pallotti High in Gonzaga (DC) Tournament (Boys), 3:15

Cherryville at West Lincoln

Christian Family Academy at Challenger

Columbia at Great Falls

Comenius at Arborbrook Christian

Covenant Day at East Rutherford

East Burke at Freedom, 4:30 (javee canceled)

East Lincoln at North Gaston

Forestview at South Point

Fort Mill at Indian Land

Fred T. Foard at St. Stephens

Garinger at Hickory Ridge

Gaston Christian at SouthLake Christian

Gaston Day at Northside Christian

Gray Stone Day at South Davidson

Hickory Christian at Pine Lake Prep (Girls only)

Hickory Grove at Metrolina Christian

Independence at East Mecklenburg

Kings Mountain at Shelby

Lancaster at Andrew Jackson

Lewisville at Buford

Lincoln Charter at Cox Mill

Lincolnton at Draughn

Maiden at South Caldwell

Marlboro County at Cheraw

Marvin Ridge at Piedmont

McBee at North Central

Mooresville at Hough

Myers Park at Rocky River

Nation Ford at Dorman

Newton Conover at Hickory, 5 p.m. (jayvee canceled)

North Hills Christian at United Faith

North Moore at Albemarle

North Raleigh Christian at Charlotte Latin

Northwest Cabarrus at Stuart Cramer

Olympic at South Mecklenburg

Patton at Mitchell

Piedmont Charter at East Gaston

Pinecrest at Richmond Senior

Porter Ridge at Butler

Providence at Harding

Providence Day in U.S./China International Youth Basketball Spectacular in Beijing, China

Rock Hill at South Pointe (SC)

R.S. Central at Hendersonville

St. Mary’s at Concord Cannon School (girls only)

Salisbury at Oak Grove

South Rowan at West Davidson

South Stanly at Uwharrie Charter

Statesville Christian at Wayne Country Day

Sugar Creek Charter at Highland Tech

Sun Valley at Parkwood

Vance at Hopewell

Weddington at Monroe

West Caldwell at Hibriten

West Charlotte at North Mecklenburg

West Mecklenburg at Ardrey Kell

Westminster Catawba at Concord First Assembly

York at Clover

York Prep at Chester (Girls

Millennium Financial Group Basketball Invitational

At Victory Christian

Elevation Prep vs. Oak Hill Academy (Boys), 3:30

Charlotte Christian vs. Central Pageland (Girls), 5

Cabarrus Charter at Victory Christian (Girls), 6:30

Charlotte Learning Academy at Victory Christian (Boys), 8

