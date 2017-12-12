Tuesday’s Boys HS Roundup: Gaston Day slams Zion Williamson-less Spartanburg Day

Elevator
↑Charlotte Latin: the Hawks beat Christ The King 65-25 to win their third straight game and improve to 4-4. Jack Felkner (13 points, eight rebounds) led Latin, which faces No. 14 Charlotte Catholic Monday night on the road.
↑Myers Park, Cannon School: Myers Park upset No. 3 Butler Tuesday. Counting conference tournament games, Butler had won 23 straight against Southwestern 4A teams in non-playoff games. Cannon upset nationally ranked Greensboro Day on the road.
↑Ardrey Kell free throw shooting: the Knights, No. 15 in the Sweet 16, made 15-of-17 free throws in the second half to help beat rival South Mecklenburg 71-65. Navy recruit David Kasanganay had 23 to lead the Knights. Donte Wiggins had 20 for South. Ardrey Kell is 7-1 overall, 3-0 in the SoMeck conference.
↑Kam Cooke, Mershaun Shabazz, Vance: Cougars’ duo sparked a 22-14 fourth quarter rally to beat Mooresville 72-70. Cooke finished with 18 points, five assists, three steals and two rebounds. Shabazz had 19 points.
↑Hunter Tyson, Unionville Piedmont: 6-8 Clemson recruit had 28 points, 10 rebounds in a 69-43 win over Monroe. Teammate Trip Fesmire had nine points, eight rebounds.
MJ Armstrong, Gaston Day: made 12-of-20 shots, including 4-of-6 from 3-point range, to score a team-high 31 points in a 92-62 win over Spartanburg Day. Armstrong, an unsigned senior, had four rebounds, three assists and a steal.
Konrad Christian, Community School of Davidson: 6-9 senior forward had 16 points, nine rebounds, five blocks, four assists and a steal in limited action during a 83-42 win over Piedmont Charter. Christian played in front of coaches from Kenyon (OH) College and Gettysburg (PA).
Jairus Hamilton, Cannon School: 21 points, 12 rebounds in a 60-57 overtime win over Greensboro Day. Greensboro Day was ranked No. 10 nationally by MaxPreps.
Andra’ McKee, Jamarius Burton, Matthew Smith, Raja Milton, Independence: The Patriots, No. 8 in the Sweet 16, ran past Porter Ridge 90-41 and got big games from McKee (16 points, seven assists, five rebounds, five steals); Burton (15 points, 15 rebounds, four assists); and Smith (18 points, eight rebounds, four steals, two blocks). Coaches from Coastal Carolina were in to see Burton.
Caleb McReed, Myers Park: game-high 37 points in a 77-72 upset of No. 3 Butler. McReed is a 6-foot-2 junior guard. He finished the game with two four-point plays (fouled while making a 3-pointer) plus a steal and a layup to prevent Butler a chance to tie at the end of the game. Myers Park was up 53-36 in the third quarter before Raquan Brown (18 points) and DJ Little (14) began hitting shots for the Bulldogs. Myers Park improved to 5-3 overall, 2-1 in the Southwestern 4A. Butler is 5-1, 1-1
Tuesday’s Sweet 16 Rewind
No. 2 North Mecklenburg 79, Hopewell 54: Tristan Maxwell had 23 points to lead the Vikings to an easy win. North Meck led 24-3 after the first quarter. Brice Williams had 22 for Hopewell. In two quarters of play, North Meck junior Jae’Lyn Withers had 13 points, 16 rebounds and six blocks.
No. 6 Morganton Freedom 64, East Burke: Freedom (4-0) held East Burke to three points in the first quarter and just six in the second half. Fletcher Abee had 17 and Jakari Dula 13 for the Patriots, who play at home against Hickory St. Stephens Friday.
No. 10 Rocky River 97, Hickory Ridge 69: Sophomore Jaden Springer had 31 points, 11 rebounds in an easy win. Darlinstone Dunbar added 17 points, 10 rebounds, four blocks and Marcus Evans had 13 points, seven rebounds and four steals. Darian Bell had 15 for Hickory Ridge.
No. 14 Charlotte Catholic 90, Monroe Parkwood 44: Matt Ciccone had 20 points and Sean Rogan 17 in an easy win. Catholic outscored Parkwood 9-1 in the fourth quarter.
No. 16 Concord Cannon 60, Greensboro Day 57, OT: Cannon (6-4) won its third straight game and upset the Bengals (12-1) on the road, one of the toughest places to win in North Carolina. Qon Murphy (19 points, six assists) and Alon Parker (14 points) had big games for Cannon. Tripp Greene had 18 and Clemson recruit John Newman 16 for Greensboro Day.
Tuesday’s Roundup
Carmel Christian 84, Hickory Grove 70: Donovan Gregory had 30 points to help Carmel (11-0) remain unbeaten, heading into a Friday home showdown with Gaston Day (9-2). Austin Hadden had 23 and Regin Larson 11 for Hickory Grove (6-4).
Gaston Day 92, Spartanburg Day 62: Top five national recruit Zion Williamson was going to be the featured attraction in this battle between state powers, but Williamson did not make the trip from Spartanburg for the game, nursing an ankle/foot injury. He’s only played in two games this season. Without him, Spartanburg Day (3-3) couldn’t hang with Gaston Day. Quan McCluney had 22 points, five rebounds and three steals. Nate Hinton had 14 points, 12 assists, four rebounds and three steals. John Crump had 13 points, four assists, and Demi Adelekun added 10 points and 11 rebounds.
Hough 64, Lake Norman 40: Hough allowed Lake Norman 17 points in the first quarter and then just 23 total after that. The Huskies (6-2, 3-0 IMeck) have won three straight and play arch rival North Meck (8-1, 3-0) for first place in the I-MECK Friday. In the win Tuesday, Cooper Crawford had 15 points, Damon Early 12 and Beau Maye 10. Luke Robinson had 10 for Lake Norman (4-3, 0-2).
West Charlotte 72, Mallard Creek 53: Cartier Jernigan and Patrick Williams combined for 52 points. West Charlotte trailed 29-27 at halftime, but outscored Mallard Creek 45-24 in the second half. Kyle Austin led Mallard Creek with 13.
Wednesday’s Schedule
No. 7 Lincoln Charter at No. 1 Cox Mill, 7:30 p.m.: It’s a battle of the reigning N.C. 1A state champs from Lincoln Charter against the reigning N.C. 3A state champs. Cox Mill is ranked No. 10 in national public school poll, and is top 25 in MaxPreps national poll of public and private school teams. So it’s a chance for Lincoln Charter -- which beat reigning N.C. 4A state champ Southwest Guilford (5-1) in overtime last month -- to prove it belongs among the state’s elite.
