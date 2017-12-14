Boys Sweet 16: Whole lot of shakin’ goin’ on, but Cox Mill still No. 1

There’s a lot of shuffling going on in this week’s Charlotte Observer boys basketball Sweet 16, but not at the top.
Concord Cox Mill, which has beaten several top 10 teams already this season, remains at No. 1, followed by North Mecklenburg, which nearly beat a national top 10 team, Huntington Prep, last Saturday, despite playing without starting senior point guard Vaud Worthy (knee).
Elsewhere, there are no new schools ranked, but many teams are the move, including Hickory’s boys, up four spots to No. 9 and Concord Cannon School’s boys, up to No. 10 from No. 16 after beating nationally ranked Greensboro Day at Greensboro Day Tuesday.
Links to more content
Never miss a local story.
Previews of Friday’s key games, plus a complete area schedule
Wednesday’s Roundup: Cox Mill holds off Lincoln Charter, #BIG5 performers, more
Wednesday’s boys, girls high school basketball capsules
Sweet 16 Boys Basketball Poll
Rk.
Team (Class)
Rec.
Prvs.
1
Concord Cox Mill (3A)
6-0
1
2
North Mecklenburg (4A)
8-1
2
3
Providence Day (IND)
8-4
5
4
Independence (4A)
6-0
8
5
Butler (4A)
6-1
3
6
Morganton Freedom (3A)
4-0
6
7
Charlotte Christian (IND)
7-3
4
8
Lincoln Charter (1A)
6-1
7
9
Hickory (3A)
4-0
13
10
Concord Cannon School (IND)
6-4
16
11
Rocky River (4A)
5-2
10
12
Charlotte Catholic (3A)
5-1
14
13
Ardrey Kell (4A)
7-1
15
14
Marshville Forest Hills (2A)
4-1
9
15
Fort Mill Nation Ford (5A)
5-1
12
16
East Rutherford (2A)
5-1
12
Dropped Out: None. Also receiving consideration: Belmont South Point (2A, 8-1); Charlotte Country Day (IND, 8-3); China Grove Carson (3A, 6-0); Harding (4A, 8-3); Hough (4A, 6-2); North Gaston (3A, 6-1); Olympic (4A, 4-2); Rock Hill South Pointe (4A, 6-1); Salisbury (2A, 5-0); South Iredell (3A, 5-1)
Note: Eligible teams in the Observer’s coverage do not allow athletes to reclassify after ninth grade and must be a member of the N.C. High School Athletic Association of the N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association.
▪ The girls basketball Sweet 16 appears Monday online and in Tuesday’s print editions. To see the most recent girls poll, click here.
Comments