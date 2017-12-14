UNC recruit Leaky Black and Concord Cox Mill remain No. 1 in the Observer’s Sweet 16 boys basketball poll
UNC recruit Leaky Black and Concord Cox Mill remain No. 1 in the Observer’s Sweet 16 boys basketball poll Jonathan Aguallo, Special to the Observer
UNC recruit Leaky Black and Concord Cox Mill remain No. 1 in the Observer’s Sweet 16 boys basketball poll Jonathan Aguallo, Special to the Observer

High School Sports

Boys Sweet 16: Whole lot of shakin’ goin’ on, but Cox Mill still No. 1

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

December 14, 2017 11:38 AM

There’s a lot of shuffling going on in this week’s Charlotte Observer boys basketball Sweet 16, but not at the top.

Concord Cox Mill, which has beaten several top 10 teams already this season, remains at No. 1, followed by North Mecklenburg, which nearly beat a national top 10 team, Huntington Prep, last Saturday, despite playing without starting senior point guard Vaud Worthy (knee).

Elsewhere, there are no new schools ranked, but many teams are the move, including Hickory’s boys, up four spots to No. 9 and Concord Cannon School’s boys, up to No. 10 from No. 16 after beating nationally ranked Greensboro Day at Greensboro Day Tuesday.

Links to more content

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Previews of Friday’s key games, plus a complete area schedule

Wednesday’s Roundup: Cox Mill holds off Lincoln Charter, #BIG5 performers, more

Wednesday’s boys, girls high school basketball capsules

Sweet 16 Boys Basketball Poll

Rk.

Team (Class)

Rec.

Prvs.

1

Concord Cox Mill (3A)

6-0

1

2

North Mecklenburg (4A)

8-1

2

3

Providence Day (IND)

8-4

5

4

Independence (4A)

6-0

8

5

Butler (4A)

6-1

3

6

Morganton Freedom (3A)

4-0

6

7

Charlotte Christian (IND)

7-3

4

8

Lincoln Charter (1A)

6-1

7

9

Hickory (3A)

4-0

13

10

Concord Cannon School (IND)

6-4

16

11

Rocky River (4A)

5-2

10

12

Charlotte Catholic (3A)

5-1

14

13

Ardrey Kell (4A)

7-1

15

14

Marshville Forest Hills (2A)

4-1

9

15

Fort Mill Nation Ford (5A)

5-1

12

16

East Rutherford (2A)

5-1

12

Dropped Out: None. Also receiving consideration: Belmont South Point (2A, 8-1); Charlotte Country Day (IND, 8-3); China Grove Carson (3A, 6-0); Harding (4A, 8-3); Hough (4A, 6-2); North Gaston (3A, 6-1); Olympic (4A, 4-2); Rock Hill South Pointe (4A, 6-1); Salisbury (2A, 5-0); South Iredell (3A, 5-1)

Note: Eligible teams in the Observer’s coverage do not allow athletes to reclassify after ninth grade and must be a member of the N.C. High School Athletic Association of the N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association.

▪ The girls basketball Sweet 16 appears Monday online and in Tuesday’s print editions. To see the most recent girls poll, click here.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Harding High wins state 4A football championship: Coach dances

    Harding High battled Scotland County in the NCHSAA Football Championship game at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, NC on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017. Harding defeated Scotland County 30-22. Following the victory head coach Sam Greiner did a little dance for the team.

Harding High wins state 4A football championship: Coach dances

Harding High wins state 4A football championship: Coach dances 1:03

Harding High wins state 4A football championship: Coach dances
Harding High beats Scotland County for NCHSAA 4A state title 0:50

Harding High beats Scotland County for NCHSAA 4A state title
Mallard Creek coach Mike Palmieri: Hold your heads high, men 1:14

Mallard Creek coach Mike Palmieri: Hold your heads high, men

View More Video