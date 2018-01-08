Welcome Myers Park to the Observer’s boys basketball Sweet 16 poll

A win over Sweet 16 power Butler last month really turned Myers Park’s season around. Since then, the Mustangs have won seven of eight games and have vaulted into the Observer’s Sweet 16 poll.
Myers Park is 11-4 overall and tied with Rocky River, another Sweet 16 team, for second place in a crowded race for the Southwestern 4A championship. Myers Park, winners of three straight, plays at Porter Ridge Tuesday (6-7, 2-3) before going to league leader Independence for a potential first place showdown Friday.
▪ Elsewhere, North Meck remains No. 1 in the poll, followed by Independence. Concord Cox Mill moves up a spot to No. 3.
Charlotte Observer Sweet 16 Boys Basketball Poll
Rk.
Team (Class)
Rec.
Prvs.
1
North Mecklenburg (4A)
14-1
1
2
Independence (4A)
14-1
2
3
Concord Cox Mill (3A)
12-3
4
4
Butler (4A)
13-2
5
5
Marshville Forest Hills (2A)
11-1
7
6
Hickory (3A)
9-1
8
7
Rocky River (4A)
11-3
9
8
Charlotte Catholic (3A)
9-3
10
9
China Grove Carson (3A)
13-1
6
10
Providence Day (IND)
14-7
3
11
Salisbury (2A)
12-1
11
12
Morganton Freedom (3A)
12-1
12
13
Charlotte Christian (IND)
12-5
14
14
Olympic (4A)
12-3
16
15
Lincoln Charter (1A)
11-3
15
16
Myers Park (4A)
11-4
NR
Dropped Out: Ardrey Kell (4A, 13-3). Also receiving consideration: West Charlotte (4A, 10-4); Harding (4A, 12-5); North Gaston (3A, 11-3); South Iredell (3A, 11-3); Kings Mountain (3A, 11-4); Lincolnton (2A, 11-2); Belmont South Point (2A, 12-3); Community School of Davidson (1A, 11-1)
Note: Eligible teams in the Observer’s coverage do not allow athletes to reclassify after ninth grade and must be a member of the N.C. High School Athletic Association of the N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association. The Sweet 16 poll considers a team’s strength of schedule and the strength of the classification the teams plays, in but does consider head-to-head play, unless the teams actually meet.
