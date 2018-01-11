Five Observer-area players in top 20 of N.C. 2020 basketball rankings

Five Charlotte Observer-area high school sophomore basketball players are ranked in the top 20 of the latest Phenom Hoop Report rankings of the class of 2020.
Rocky River’s Jaden Springer, a consensus top 40 national recruit, leads the class. North Mecklenburg’s Tristan Maxwell, a 6-2 guard, is No. 4. Northside Christian 6-7 forward Jaden Seymour is No. 8 and Concord First Assembly 6-8 Cheick Traore is No. 15. Arborbrook Christian’s Perez Bowser is No. 19. Bowser is 6-2 guard.
Phenom Hoops Class of 2020 Rankings
Updated on: January 8th, 2018
Rank
Name
Height
Hometown
High School
Committed
1
Jaden Springer
6'5
Concord
Rocky River
2
Justice Adjogbor
6'9
Arden
Christ School
3
Jalen Cone
5'11
Winston Salem
Walkertown
4
Tristan Maxwell
6'2
Huntersville
North Mecklenburg
5
Day'Ron Sharpe
6'8
Winterville
South Central
6
Georges Lefebvre
6'8
Wilmington
Cape Fear Academy
7
Silas Mason
6'6
Greensboro
Ben L. Smith
8
Jaden Seymour
6'7
Charlotte
Northside Christian
9
Sean Sims
6'5
Durham
Faith Assembly
10
Omarion Jay
6'8
Durham
Northern Durham
11
Norance Berry
6'3
Arden
Christ School
12
Javarzia Belton
6’9
Kernersville
West Ridge
13
Cameron Hayes
6'2
Greensboro
Ben L. Smith
14
Ricky Council IV
6'4
Durham
Northern Durham
15
Cheick Traore
6'8
Concord
Concord First Assembly
16
Christian Hampton
6'2
Greensboro
NW Guilford
17
Justin Wright
6'2
Farmville
Farmville Central
18
Emmanuel Bonsu
6'1
Wilmington
Cape Fear Academy
19
Perez Bowser
6'2
Gastonia
Arborbrook Christian
20
Mylyjael Poteat
6'9
Reidsville
Clover Garden
21
Allan Taylor
6’8
Sanford
Grace Christian
22
Miles Evans
6'8
Raleigh
Ravenscroft
23
Auldon Edwards
6’3
Burlington
Cummings
24
Aameric Toussiant
6'8
Fayettesville
Freedom Christian
25
Dean Reiber
6'8
Stokesdale
NW Guilford
26
Christian Bailey
6'5
Statesville
Statesville Christian
27
Josh Rubio
6'5
Charlotte
Comenius
28
Robert White
6'7
Eden
Morehead
29
Todd Burt
6'7
Garner
Word of God
30
Jackson Threadgill
6'5
Concord
Davidson Day
31
Tyler Alexander
6'6
Concord
Cannon
32
Nic McMullen
6'7
Gibsonville
Eastern Alamance
33
Jake Ledbetter
6'3
Thomasville
High Point Christian
34
Callin Randolph
6'0
Burnsville
Mountain Heritage
35
Josh Banks
6'4
Charlotte
Olympic
36
Creighton Lebo
6'0
Greenville
JH Rose
37
Lawrence Frost
6'0
Raleigh
Athens Drive
38
Dequondre Newman
6'2
Burlington
Western Alamance
39
Beau Maye
6’8
Huntersville
Hough
40
Lee Langstaff
6'2
Asheville
Carolina Day
41
Jefferson Boaz
6'7
Pilot Mountain
East Surry
42
Evan Joyner
6'7
Greensboro
Piedmont Classical
43
Ahmil Flowers
6'4
Greensboro
Grimsley
44
Manrique Alvarado
5'11
Fayetteville
Freedom Christian
44
Isaac Sinclair
6'0
Chapel Hill
Chapel Hill
45
Ford Cooper
6'2
Charlotte
Carmel Christian
46
Dedrick Givens
6'5
Huntersville
Olympic
47
Justus Shelton
6'8
Burnsville
Mountain Heritage
48
Linwood Grandy
6'5
Goldsboro
Wayne Country Day
49
Semage Teel
6'1
Greenville
John Paul II
50
Dylan Blake
5'11
Kill Devil Hills
First Flight
50
Reggie Raynor
6'5
Fayetteville
New Life Christian
51
Chandler Speights
6'0
Charlotte
Comenius School
52
Djimon Bailey
5'10
Wilson
Greenfield
53
Avery Keller
6'5
Lenior
Hibriten
54
Jayden Beloti
5'9
Apex
Apex Friendship
55
Sam Hood
6'8
Raleigh
Millbrook
56
Lamar Lightbrown
6'1
Durham
Durham Southern
57
Jordan McNeill
6'1
Lumberton
Lumberton
58
Bennett Smith
6'4
Charlotte
Charlotte Latin
59
Jacari Outlaw
6'2
Goldboro
Greenfield
60
Tyrese McNeal
6'3
Dallas
North Gaston
61
Demar Anderson
6'2
Huntersville
North Mecklenburg
62
Jordan Williams
6'4
Greensboro
Greensboro Smith
63
Luke Stankavage
6'2
Charlotte
Ardrey Kell
64
Cason Pierece
6'6
Greensboro
Greensboro Day
65
Lucas Jenkins
6'5
Burnsville
Mountain Heritage
66
Derek Young
6'5
Monroe
Union Academy
67
Landon Sutton
6'0
Oak Ridge
High Point Christian
68
AJ Thompson
6’3
Raleigh
Athens Drive
69
Marcus Boykin
6'0
Harrells
Harrells Christian
70
Demarcus McLarn
6'5
Wilmington
Laney
71
James Dotson
6'6
Gastonia
Ashbrook
72
Tavis Bridges
6'8
Boonville
Starmount
73
AJ Rossi
6’0
Southport
South Brunswick
74
Ethan Hefner
6'6
Asheville
Asheville Christian
75
Axel Holm
6'0
Huntersville
Lincoln Charter
76
Drake Thompson
6'3
Durham
Hillside
77
Max Rogers
6'1
Waynesville
Tuscola
78
Kharye Cayne
6’8
Raleigh
Word of God
79
Peyton Brown
6'10
Clemmons
West Forsyth
80
Devin McLaughlin
6'7
Huntersville
Southlake Christian
81
Mekhi Townes
6’6
Garner
Garner
82
Isaac Weaver
6’6
Durham
Mount Zion
83
Trey Pittman
6'6
Wilson
Greenfield
84
Jakob Moore
6'6
Winston-Salem
Mt Tabor
85
Chase Mebane
6’5
Graham
River Mill
86
Jadyn Parker
6’5
Shallotte
West Brunswick
87
Fermin Borbua
6'7
Vance
Kerr Vance
88
Nasir Johnson
6'2
Burlington
Walter Williams
89
Ryan Molter
6'5
Cary
Panther Creek
90
Kaleb Scott
6'4
Fuquay Varina
Fuquay Varina
91
Joshua Owens
6’4
Marshville
Forest Hill
92
Nick Farrar
6'5
Holly Springs
Apex Friendship
93
Quinton Scheuermann
6'7
Gastonia
Arborbrook Academy
94
Micah Jones
6'1
Durham
Riverside
95
Brycen Thomas
6’4
High Point
High Point Christian
96
Parker Swisher
6’4
Raleigh
Millbrook
97
Taylor Bell
5'9
Raleigh
Neuse Christian
98
CJ Huntley
6'2
Huntersville
Davidson Day
99
Thomas Townes
6’4
Henderson
Northern Vance
100
Jared Porter
6'4
Chapel Hill
Carrboro
101
Luc Richard Rameau
6’2
Raleigh
Ravenscroft
102
Kurtis Taylor
6'4
Raleigh
Neuse Christian
103
Brandon Thomas
6'4
Greensboro
NW Guilford
104
Khari Carson II
6'4
Greensboro
NW Guilford
105
Phifer Griffin
6'4
Marshville
Union Academy
106
Vernon Fraley
6'4
Raleigh
Wakefield
107
Matthew Patterson
6’3
High Point
Wesleyan Christian
108
Brandon Williams
6’3
Rolesville
Rolesville
109
Mitchell Sykes
6'3
Monroe
Forest Hills
110
Joshua Alston
6'1
Durham
Riverside
111
Nolan Dorsey
6’3
Raleigh
Millbrook
112
Mike Wyman
6’3
Greensboro
Dudley
113
Andrew Harvey
6’3
Wilson
Greenfield
114
Tobias Johnson
6’3
Winston Salem
Reynolds
115
Davidson Hubbard
6'3
Charlotte
Ardrey Kell
116
Zach Bessette
6'3
Midland
Central Cabarrus
117
Chris Schmidt
6'3
Carrboro
Chapel Hill
118
Blake Lanier
6'3
Mt. Holly
Gaston Christian
119
Nicholas Burns
5’11
Concord
Rocky River
120
Joey McMullin
6'2
Rougement
Orange
121
Karson Mitchell
6'2
High Point
SW Guilford
122
Lemario Wilkerson
6'2
Raleigh
East Wake
123
Karree Smith
6’2
Jacksonville
Lejeune
124
Weston Hatfield
6'2
Waxhaw
Cuthbertson
125
Anthony Testa
6’2
Matthews
Ardrey Kell
125
Reggie Walton
6'0
Fayetteville
New Life Christian
126
Kelin Parsons
6’2
King
West Stokes
127
Jajuan Carr
6'0
Wilmington
Trask
128
Miles Merriweather
6'2
Chapel Hill
East Chapel Hill HS
129
Michael Wells
6'2
Cary
Green Hope
130
Jacob Hukins Jr.
6'2
Knightdale
Knightdale
131
Shammon Artis
6'1
Huntersville
North Mecklenburg
132
Ty Moss
6’1
Whiteville
Whiteville
133
Will Coble
6'1
Davidson
Davidson Day
134
Hooper Thomas
6’1
Rosman
Rosman
135
Jordan Ballard
6’1
Wilmington
New Hanover
136
Christian Moore
6'1
Raleigh
Cardinal Gibbons
137
Luke Brighton
6'1
Charlotte
Providence Day
138
Darien Long
6'1
Raleigh
Rolesville
139
Bryce Causey
6'1
Jamestown
SW Guilford
140
Jaheim Marshall
6’0
Wilmington
Ashley
141
JuJu Novelli
6’0
Cary
Cary
142
Kris Robinson
6'0
Lincolnton
Lincolnton
143
Dedric Powell II
6’0
Pittsboro
Northwood
144
Jason Reid
6’0
Raleigh
Cardinal Gibbons
145
Jordan High
6’0
Kill Devil Hills
First Flight
146
Nick Green
6’0
Franklington
Franklington
147
Brendan MacKinnon
6’0
Chapel Hill
Chapel Hill
148
Yates Johnson
6'0
Fayettesville
Terry Sanford
149
Marcus Elliott
5’11
Holly Springs
Holly Springs
150
Darien Wynn
6'0
Greensboro
Dudley
151
Andrei George
6'0
Raleigh
Millbrook
152
Arrington Jones
5'11
Winston-Salem
Atkins
153
Andrew Smith
6'0
Warrenton
Warrenton County
154
Joshua Tyler
6'0
High Point
Westchester Country Day
155
Wesley Case
5'10
Goldsboro
Eastern Wayne
156
Cole Shehan
6'0
Burnsville
Mountain Heritage
157
Isaiah Griffin
5'11
Knightdale
Knightdale
158
Sabastian Haidera
5’11
Wilmington
Hoggard
159
BJ Keith
5’11
Cary
Cary
160
David Butners
5’11
Cary
Panther Creek
161
Tyler McCurdy
5’11
Gastonia
Highland School
162
Collin Guilford
5’11
Greenville
John Paul II
163
Jaylen Siermons
6'4
Fayetteville
E.E. Smith
164
Christian Little
5'11
Garner
Garner
165
Tyquan Johnson
6'0
Tabor City
South Columbus
166
Cedric Patterson
5'11
Mt.Holly
Gaston Christian
167
Jordan Hunter
5'11
Winston-Salem
Mt. Tabor
168
Jamir Renfrow
5'11
Raleigh
Word of God
169
Kaleb Brooks
5'11
Greensboro
SE Guilford
170
Derrick Dearmon
5’10
Lexington
Lexington
171
Glenn Bynum Jr.
5'11
Charlotte
Northside Christian
172
Isaac Spainhour
5'9
King
West Stokes
173
Mekai Collins
5’10
Hillsborough
Cedar Ridge
174
Marley Gordon
5'10
Charlotte
Gaston Christian
175
Jamarii Thomas
5'10
Greensboro
Page
176
Ben Bryson
5’10
Hendersonville
West Henderson
177
Bradley Williams
5’10
Raleigh
Millbrook
178
Jeremiah Baker
5’10
Apex
Apex Friendship
179
Jason Williams
5'10
Morehead City
West Carteret
180
Maurice Brown
6'0
Charlotte
Phillip O Berry
181
Brenson Jones
5’10
Wilson
Greenfield
182
Salen Streeter
5'10
Monroe
Monroe
183
Kobe Christian
6'4
Gastonia
Highland Christian Tech
184
Rashaw Pleasant
5'10
Greensboro
Northern Guilford
185
Chris Tinnen
5'9
Chapel Hill
Cedar Ridge
186
Denoris Wardlow
5’9
Winston Salem
Parkland
187
Jamison Long
5’9
Topsail
Topsail
188
Jeremiah Williams
5'9
Clayton
Clayton
189
Tyler Cox
5'9
Durham
Durham Jordan
190
Alton Jay
5'9
Fayetteville
Northwood Temple
191
John "Trey" Crews
5'8
Durham
Durham Hillside
192
Tyler Gill
5'8
Raleigh
Millbrook
193
Christian Richardson
5'9
Wingate
Union Academy
194
Reece Edwards
5’8
Wilmington
Laney
195
Cameron Moran
5’8
Wilmington
New Hanover
196
Ahmad Hamilton
5'8
Durham
Durham Hillside
197
Demond Perry
5’8
Leland
North Brunswick
198
Jordan Jones
5'8
Jamestown
SW Guilford
199
Jase Ford
5'8
Spring Lake
Village Christian
200
Tarez Jackson
5'8
Charlotte
Mallard Creek
201
Rashod Smith
5’7
Pinetop
Northside
202
AJ Evans
5'7
Fayettesville
Northwood Temple
203
Keyon McKoy
5'7
Raleigh
Sanderson
204
Joshua Harris
5'6
Marshville
Forest Hills
205
Walker Lackey
5'7
Thomasville
Ledord
