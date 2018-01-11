Concord First Assembly sophomore Cheick Traore is ranked among the top N.C. players in the class of 2020
Five Observer-area players in top 20 of N.C. 2020 basketball rankings

By Langston Wertz Jr.

January 11, 2018 09:03 PM

Five Charlotte Observer-area high school sophomore basketball players are ranked in the top 20 of the latest Phenom Hoop Report rankings of the class of 2020.

Rocky River’s Jaden Springer, a consensus top 40 national recruit, leads the class. North Mecklenburg’s Tristan Maxwell, a 6-2 guard, is No. 4. Northside Christian 6-7 forward Jaden Seymour is No. 8 and Concord First Assembly 6-8 Cheick Traore is No. 15. Arborbrook Christian’s Perez Bowser is No. 19. Bowser is 6-2 guard.

Phenom Hoops Class of 2020 Rankings

Updated on: January 8th, 2018

　

　

Rank

Name

Height

Hometown

High School

Committed

1

Jaden Springer

6'5

Concord

Rocky River

　

2

Justice Adjogbor

6'9

Arden

Christ School

　

3

Jalen Cone

5'11

Winston Salem

Walkertown

　

4

Tristan Maxwell

6'2

Huntersville

North Mecklenburg

　

5

Day'Ron Sharpe

6'8

Winterville

South Central

　

6

Georges Lefebvre

6'8

Wilmington

Cape Fear Academy

　

7

Silas Mason

6'6

Greensboro

Ben L. Smith

　

8

Jaden Seymour

6'7

Charlotte

Northside Christian

　

9

Sean Sims

6'5

Durham

Faith Assembly

　

10

Omarion Jay

6'8

Durham

Northern Durham

　

11

Norance Berry

6'3

Arden

Christ School

　

12

Javarzia Belton

6’9

Kernersville

West Ridge

　

13

Cameron Hayes

6'2

Greensboro

Ben L. Smith

　

14

Ricky Council IV

6'4

Durham

Northern Durham

　

15

Cheick Traore

6'8

Concord

Concord First Assembly

　

16

Christian Hampton

6'2

Greensboro

NW Guilford

　

17

Justin Wright

6'2

Farmville

Farmville Central

　

18

Emmanuel Bonsu

6'1

Wilmington

Cape Fear Academy

　

19

Perez Bowser

6'2

Gastonia

Arborbrook Christian

　

20

Mylyjael Poteat

6'9

Reidsville

Clover Garden

　

21

Allan Taylor

6’8

Sanford

Grace Christian

　

22

Miles Evans

6'8

Raleigh

Ravenscroft

　

23

Auldon Edwards

6’3

Burlington

Cummings

　

24

Aameric Toussiant

6'8

Fayettesville

Freedom Christian

　

25

Dean Reiber

6'8

Stokesdale

NW Guilford

　

26

Christian Bailey

6'5

Statesville

Statesville Christian

　

27

Josh Rubio

6'5

Charlotte

Comenius

　

28

Robert White

6'7

Eden

Morehead

　

29

Todd Burt

6'7

Garner

Word of God

　

30

Jackson Threadgill

6'5

Concord

Davidson Day

　

31

Tyler Alexander

6'6

Concord

Cannon

　

32

Nic McMullen

6'7

Gibsonville

Eastern Alamance

　

33

Jake Ledbetter

6'3

Thomasville

High Point Christian

　

34

Callin Randolph

6'0

Burnsville

Mountain Heritage

　

35

Josh Banks

6'4

Charlotte

Olympic

　

36

Creighton Lebo

6'0

Greenville

JH Rose

　

37

Lawrence Frost

6'0

Raleigh

Athens Drive

　

38

Dequondre Newman

6'2

Burlington

Western Alamance

　

39

Beau Maye

6’8

Huntersville

Hough

　

40

Lee Langstaff

6'2

Asheville

Carolina Day

　

41

Jefferson Boaz

6'7

Pilot Mountain

East Surry

　

42

Evan Joyner

6'7

Greensboro

Piedmont Classical

　

43

Ahmil Flowers

6'4

Greensboro

Grimsley

　

44

Manrique Alvarado

5'11

Fayetteville

Freedom Christian

　

44

Isaac Sinclair

6'0

Chapel Hill

Chapel Hill

　

45

Ford Cooper

6'2

Charlotte

Carmel Christian

　

46

Dedrick Givens

6'5

Huntersville

Olympic

　

47

Justus Shelton

6'8

Burnsville

Mountain Heritage

　

48

Linwood Grandy

6'5

Goldsboro

Wayne Country Day

　

49

Semage Teel

6'1

Greenville

John Paul II

　

50

Dylan Blake

5'11

Kill Devil Hills

First Flight

　

50

Reggie Raynor

6'5

Fayetteville

New Life Christian

　

51

Chandler Speights

6'0

Charlotte

Comenius School

　

52

Djimon Bailey

5'10

Wilson

Greenfield

　

53

Avery Keller

6'5

Lenior

Hibriten

　

54

Jayden Beloti

5'9

Apex

Apex Friendship

　

55

Sam Hood

6'8

Raleigh

Millbrook

　

56

Lamar Lightbrown

6'1

Durham

Durham Southern

　

57

Jordan McNeill

6'1

Lumberton

Lumberton

　

58

Bennett Smith

6'4

Charlotte

Charlotte Latin

　

59

Jacari Outlaw

6'2

Goldboro

Greenfield

　

60

Tyrese McNeal

6'3

Dallas

North Gaston

　

61

Demar Anderson

6'2

Huntersville

North Mecklenburg

　

62

Jordan Williams

6'4

Greensboro

Greensboro Smith

　

63

Luke Stankavage

6'2

Charlotte

Ardrey Kell

　

64

Cason Pierece

6'6

Greensboro

Greensboro Day

　

65

Lucas Jenkins

6'5

Burnsville

Mountain Heritage

　

66

Derek Young

6'5

Monroe

Union Academy

　

67

Landon Sutton

6'0

Oak Ridge

High Point Christian

　

68

AJ Thompson

6’3

Raleigh

Athens Drive

　

69

Marcus Boykin

6'0

Harrells

Harrells Christian

　

70

Demarcus McLarn

6'5

Wilmington

Laney

　

71

James Dotson

6'6

Gastonia

Ashbrook

　

72

Tavis Bridges

6'8

Boonville

Starmount

　

73

AJ Rossi

6’0

Southport

South Brunswick

　

74

Ethan Hefner

6'6

Asheville

Asheville Christian

　

75

Axel Holm

6'0

Huntersville

Lincoln Charter

　

76

Drake Thompson

6'3

Durham

Hillside

　

77

Max Rogers

6'1

Waynesville

Tuscola

　

78

Kharye Cayne

6’8

Raleigh

Word of God

　

79

Peyton Brown

6'10

Clemmons

West Forsyth

　

80

Devin McLaughlin

6'7

Huntersville

Southlake Christian

　

81

Mekhi Townes

6’6

Garner

Garner

　

82

Isaac Weaver

6’6

Durham

Mount Zion

　

83

Trey Pittman

6'6

Wilson

Greenfield

　

84

Jakob Moore

6'6

Winston-Salem

Mt Tabor

　

85

Chase Mebane

6’5

Graham

River Mill

　

86

Jadyn Parker

6’5

Shallotte

West Brunswick

　

87

Fermin Borbua

6'7

Vance

Kerr Vance

　

88

Nasir Johnson

6'2

Burlington

Walter Williams

　

89

Ryan Molter

6'5

Cary

Panther Creek

　

90

Kaleb Scott

6'4

Fuquay Varina

Fuquay Varina

　

91

Joshua Owens

6’4

Marshville

Forest Hill

　

92

Nick Farrar

6'5

Holly Springs

Apex Friendship

　

93

Quinton Scheuermann

6'7

Gastonia

Arborbrook Academy

　

94

Micah Jones

6'1

Durham

Riverside

　

95

Brycen Thomas

6’4

High Point

High Point Christian

　

96

Parker Swisher

6’4

Raleigh

Millbrook

　

97

Taylor Bell

5'9

Raleigh

Neuse Christian

　

98

CJ Huntley

6'2

Huntersville

Davidson Day

　

99

Thomas Townes

6’4

Henderson

Northern Vance

　

100

Jared Porter

6'4

Chapel Hill

Carrboro

　

101

Luc Richard Rameau

6’2

Raleigh

Ravenscroft

　

102

Kurtis Taylor

6'4

Raleigh

Neuse Christian

　

103

Brandon Thomas

6'4

Greensboro

NW Guilford

　

104

Khari Carson II

6'4

Greensboro

NW Guilford

　

105

Phifer Griffin

6'4

Marshville

Union Academy

　

106

Vernon Fraley

6'4

Raleigh

Wakefield

　

107

Matthew Patterson

6’3

High Point

Wesleyan Christian

　

108

Brandon Williams

6’3

Rolesville

Rolesville

　

109

Mitchell Sykes

6'3

Monroe

Forest Hills

　

110

Joshua Alston

6'1

Durham

Riverside

　

111

Nolan Dorsey

6’3

Raleigh

Millbrook

　

112

Mike Wyman

6’3

Greensboro

Dudley

　

113

Andrew Harvey

6’3

Wilson

Greenfield

　

114

Tobias Johnson

6’3

Winston Salem

Reynolds

　

115

Davidson Hubbard

6'3

Charlotte

Ardrey Kell

　

116

Zach Bessette

6'3

Midland

Central Cabarrus

　

117

Chris Schmidt

6'3

Carrboro

Chapel Hill

　

118

Blake Lanier

6'3

Mt. Holly

Gaston Christian

　

119

Nicholas Burns

5’11

Concord

Rocky River

　

120

Joey McMullin

6'2

Rougement

Orange

　

121

Karson Mitchell

6'2

High Point

SW Guilford

　

122

Lemario Wilkerson

6'2

Raleigh

East Wake

　

123

Karree Smith

6’2

Jacksonville

Lejeune

　

124

Weston Hatfield

6'2

Waxhaw

Cuthbertson

　

125

Anthony Testa

6’2

Matthews

Ardrey Kell

　

125

Reggie Walton

6'0

Fayetteville

New Life Christian

　

126

Kelin Parsons

6’2

King

West Stokes

　

127

Jajuan Carr

6'0

Wilmington

Trask

　

128

Miles Merriweather

6'2

Chapel Hill

East Chapel Hill HS

　

129

Michael Wells

6'2

Cary

Green Hope

　

130

Jacob Hukins Jr.

6'2

Knightdale

Knightdale

　

131

Shammon Artis

6'1

Huntersville

North Mecklenburg

　

132

Ty Moss

6’1

Whiteville

Whiteville

　

133

Will Coble

6'1

Davidson

Davidson Day

　

134

Hooper Thomas

6’1

Rosman

Rosman

　

135

Jordan Ballard

6’1

Wilmington

New Hanover

　

136

Christian Moore

6'1

Raleigh

Cardinal Gibbons

　

137

Luke Brighton

6'1

Charlotte

Providence Day

　

138

Darien Long

6'1

Raleigh

Rolesville

　

139

Bryce Causey

6'1

Jamestown

SW Guilford

　

140

Jaheim Marshall

6’0

Wilmington

Ashley

　

141

JuJu Novelli

6’0

Cary

Cary

　

142

Kris Robinson

6'0

Lincolnton

Lincolnton

　

143

Dedric Powell II

6’0

Pittsboro

Northwood

　

144

Jason Reid

6’0

Raleigh

Cardinal Gibbons

　

145

Jordan High

6’0

Kill Devil Hills

First Flight

　

146

Nick Green

6’0

Franklington

Franklington

　

147

Brendan MacKinnon

6’0

Chapel Hill

Chapel Hill

　

148

Yates Johnson

6'0

Fayettesville

Terry Sanford

　

149

Marcus Elliott

5’11

Holly Springs

Holly Springs

　

150

Darien Wynn

6'0

Greensboro

Dudley

　

151

Andrei George

6'0

Raleigh

Millbrook

　

152

Arrington Jones

5'11

Winston-Salem

Atkins

　

153

Andrew Smith

6'0

Warrenton

Warrenton County

　

154

Joshua Tyler

6'0

High Point

Westchester Country Day

　

155

Wesley Case

5'10

Goldsboro

Eastern Wayne

　

156

Cole Shehan

6'0

Burnsville

Mountain Heritage

　

157

Isaiah Griffin

5'11

Knightdale

Knightdale

　

158

Sabastian Haidera

5’11

Wilmington

Hoggard

　

159

BJ Keith

5’11

Cary

Cary

　

160

David Butners

5’11

Cary

Panther Creek

　

161

Tyler McCurdy

5’11

Gastonia

Highland School

　

162

Collin Guilford

5’11

Greenville

John Paul II

　

163

Jaylen Siermons

6'4

Fayetteville

E.E. Smith

　

164

Christian Little

5'11

Garner

Garner

　

165

Tyquan Johnson

6'0

Tabor City

South Columbus

　

166

Cedric Patterson

5'11

Mt.Holly

Gaston Christian

　

167

Jordan Hunter

5'11

Winston-Salem

Mt. Tabor

　

168

Jamir Renfrow

5'11

Raleigh

Word of God

　

169

Kaleb Brooks

5'11

Greensboro

SE Guilford

　

170

Derrick Dearmon

5’10

Lexington

Lexington

　

171

Glenn Bynum Jr.

5'11

Charlotte

Northside Christian

　

172

Isaac Spainhour

5'9

King

West Stokes

　

173

Mekai Collins

5’10

Hillsborough

Cedar Ridge

　

174

Marley Gordon

5'10

Charlotte

Gaston Christian

　

175

Jamarii Thomas

5'10

Greensboro

Page

　

176

Ben Bryson

5’10

Hendersonville

West Henderson

　

177

Bradley Williams

5’10

Raleigh

Millbrook

　

178

Jeremiah Baker

5’10

Apex

Apex Friendship

　

179

Jason Williams

5'10

Morehead City

West Carteret

　

180

Maurice Brown

6'0

Charlotte

Phillip O Berry

　

181

Brenson Jones

5’10

Wilson

Greenfield

　

182

Salen Streeter

5'10

Monroe

Monroe

　

183

Kobe Christian

6'4

Gastonia

Highland Christian Tech

　

184

Rashaw Pleasant

5'10

Greensboro

Northern Guilford

　

185

Chris Tinnen

5'9

Chapel Hill

Cedar Ridge

　

186

Denoris Wardlow

5’9

Winston Salem

Parkland

　

187

Jamison Long

5’9

Topsail

Topsail

　

188

Jeremiah Williams

5'9

Clayton

Clayton

　

189

Tyler Cox

5'9

Durham

Durham Jordan

　

190

Alton Jay

5'9

Fayetteville

Northwood Temple

　

191

John "Trey" Crews

5'8

Durham

Durham Hillside

　

192

Tyler Gill

5'8

Raleigh

Millbrook

　

193

Christian Richardson

5'9

Wingate

Union Academy

　

194

Reece Edwards

5’8

Wilmington

Laney

　

195

Cameron Moran

5’8

Wilmington

New Hanover

　

196

Ahmad Hamilton

5'8

Durham

Durham Hillside

　

197

Demond Perry

5’8

Leland

North Brunswick

　

198

Jordan Jones

5'8

Jamestown

SW Guilford

　

199

Jase Ford

5'8

Spring Lake

Village Christian

　

200

Tarez Jackson

5'8

Charlotte

Mallard Creek

　

201

Rashod Smith

5’7

Pinetop

Northside

　

202

AJ Evans

5'7

Fayettesville

Northwood Temple

　

203

Keyon McKoy

5'7

Raleigh

Sanderson

　

204

Joshua Harris

5'6

Marshville

Forest Hills

　

205

Walker Lackey

5'7

Thomasville

Ledord

　

