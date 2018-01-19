Friday’s Roundup: Sun Valley’s Raheem Howard the hero in Weddington win

Elevator
↑Devon Dotson, Providence Day: Named a McDonald’s All-American this week, Dotson was named to the MaxPreps national player of the year watch list. Dotson and the Chargers face rival Concord Cannon School Saturday at 3 p.m. at Cannon. Dotson was one of three Carolinas players named to the watchlist. He was joined by fellow McDonald’s All-Americans Zion Williamson of Spartanburg Day and Coby White of Wilson Greenfield School (White and Williamson also made USA Today’s national watch list).
↑Grayson Pierce, Kings Mountain: Mountaineers coach won his 100th game in Tuesday’s 57-55 win over rival Shelby. Kings Mountain has won five straight games.
↑Mike Gurley, West Rowan: North Meck graduate has coached at West Rowan for 21 seasons. He won his 400th game last week when the Falcons beat South Iredell Jan. 12.
↑Waxhaw Cuthbertson girls’ defense: Cuthbertson (16-3, 9-1 Southern Carolinas) won its fourth straight game with a 39-27 win over Marvin Ridge (10-8, 4-6) Friday. Cuthbertson, which got 14 points from Lauryn Hardiman, has won four straight games. Marvin Ridge didn’t score more than nine points in any quarter Friday.
Saturday is D-Day for Zion Williamson. He'll (finally) make his college choice on national TV. Where is he leaning and why the mayor of Columbia and recruits at schools he is considering filmed recruiting videos for him this weekhttps://t.co/43KeAFU5y2#clthsbb— Langston Wertz Jr. (@langstonwertzjr) January 20, 2018
Katie Batten, Charlotte Country Day: had her 10th double-double of the season in a 38-28 win over Covenant Day: 10 points, 12 rebounds, two blocks. Sophie Rucker had 13 points and four rebounds and Molly McLawhorn had 10 points and five rebounds.
Vanessa Bissinger, Alex Behnke, Lake Norman Charter: Bissinger hit the game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer in a 56-55 win over East Lincoln. She scored a career-high 15 points. Bissinger and Behnke combined for 28 points, 14 rebounds, seven steals and six assists. Kezie Johnson led Lake Norman Charter with 16 points.
Claudia Dickey, Charlotte Latin: Scored her 1,000th point in Friday’s 51-23 win over Charlotte Christian (more below). She had 11 points in the win. Teammates Kathryn Vandiver had 14 points and Ruthie Jones had 13.
Sidney Dollar, East Lincoln: had a triple-double in Friday’s 77-55 win over Lake Norman Charter: 11 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists. John Bean had 23 points for East, which has won seven straight games and nine of its last 10. Bean made 8-of-12 shots.
Blake Preston, Charlotte Christian: nearly had a triple double in a 74-36 win over Charlotte Latin: 12 points, a season-high 11 blocks and eight rebounds for the Liberty recruit.
Sweet 16 Spotlight
No. 10 Charlotte Christian 74, Charlotte Latin 36: Latin (9-13, 1-3 CISAA) jumped out to a 6-0 lead but Christian responded with a 14-0 run that led to a 20-point halftime lead at home. Junior point guard JC Tharrington shot 8-for-11 from the field and had a game-high 21 points in three quarters. JP Smith, a senior, led Latin with nine points. Christian has won six straight games heading into Saturday’s showdown in Greensboro with state power High Point Wesleyan.
No. 11 Morganton Freedom 72, Hickory St. Stephens 30: Freedom (16-1) won its 11th straight game Friday, leading 22-6 at the end of the first quarter. Aidan Pearson had 20 points for the Patriots. Ben Tolbert and Jakari Dula had 12 and Michael Logan added 11. Freedom will host No. 6 Hickory on Tuesday in perhaps its biggest game of the season.
By The Numbers
13: In 17 games this season, East Lincoln’s Destiny Johnson has 13 double-doubles (including two triple-doubles). In a close loss to Lake Norman Charter Friday, Johnson had another: 20 points, 12 rebounds, seven assists and five steals.
14: Charlotte Country Day won its 14th game of the season with Friday’s 66-36. It’s the most wins the Bucs have had since the 2007-08 season. DeAngelo Epps had 18 points, five rebounds for Country Day and Rylan McLaurin added 16 points, five steals and three assists.
18: Lake Norman Charter’s Connor Reed scored 18 points in Friday’s game with East Lincoln. He now has 990 career points.
23: Trey Phills, a former Charlotte Christian star, scored a career-high 23 points in Yale’s 78-72 win over Brown last Friday. It was 18 years to the day that Phills’ father, Bobby, was killed in an automobile accident after a Charlotte Hornets practice.
33: Points for Clemson signee Hunter Tyson in a 68-50 win over Monroe.
Move of the Night
Indian Trail Sun Valley’s Raheem Howard had the game-winning put-back in a key win over rival Waxhaw Cuthbertson. Cory Goddard led Sun Valley with 17 points. Ethan LeGrand had 11 and Howard had eight, including the most important bucket of the night. Watch.
Move of the Night II
Charlotte Latin’s Claudia Dickey, a UNC signee, scored her 1,000th point Friday. This is how she did it. Watch
Saturday’s Schedule
Central Cabarrus at Cox Mill, 4
Charlotte Catholic at Parkwood, 4
Charlotte Christian vs. Wesleyan Christian at N.C. Scholastic Classic at Greensboro Coliseum (Boys’ only), 7
Charlotte Country Day at Asheville School (Girls, 2; Boys 3:30)
Cloudland (TN) at Avery County
Forest Hills at Anson County
Lancaster at South Pointe, 2
Northside Christian at Hickory Grove
Olympic vs. Hargrave Military Academy in Roy Stanley Shootout (Salem, VA) (Boys’ only), 4
Providence Day at Concord Cannon, 1:30
SouthLake Christian at Gaston Christian
St. Joseph’s Catholic (SC) at Christ the King (Girls, 3; Boys, 4:30)
St. Stephens at Watauga
