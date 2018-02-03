Friday’s Boys Roundup: No. 10 Charlotte Christian rallies for crucial win at Concord Cannon

Elevator
↑Concord Cox Mill: The Chargers (19-3, 8-0) clinched the South Piedmont 3A championship with a 97-54 win over Concord Robinson. Wendell Moore had 23 points for the Chargers.
↑Harding’s defense: The Rams shut out South Meck in overtime to grab a 65-53 win Friday. Arvydas Jones (13 points), Brian Ross (12), Quinten Thomas (11) and Rodjrick Alexander (10) led the Rams. Donte Wiggins had 18 for South.
↑Ryan Bogert, Metrolina Christian: Last season, Bogert scored six points total. On Senior Night Friday, Bogert had 12 in a 80-60 win over Gaston Christian.
↑Marshville Forest Hills: Yellow Jackets (20-2, 8-0 Rocky River) whipped Mount Pleasant (15-7, 6-2) 77-65 to get to 20 wins for the fourth straight season. Jaleel McLaughlin had 22 points, eight rebounds and seven assists. Trey Belin had 15 points with 11 rebounds.
Rechon “Leaky” Black, Concord Cox Mill: 23 points, 11 rebounds, six assists, four steals in a conference championship-clinching win over Concord Robinson.
Paul Hudson, Charlotte Christian: 15 points, 12 rebounds, five blocks in 70-67 win at Concord Cannon that kept Christian in first place in the CISAA.
Madison Monroe, Hunter Smith, SouthLake Christian: 34 points, nine rebounds, four blocks and two assists for Monroe, an Army recruit, in a 76-74 overtime win over Hickory Grove. Smith (seven points, five rebounds, three blocks, two assists) scored the game-winning layup with six seconds left. Hickory Grove’s Austin Hadden had 37 points.
Lonnie Rogers, Salisbury: 24 points, 12 rebounds in a 77-58 win over East Davidson. Elijah Moss (15 points, five 3s) and Isaac Baker (10 points, eight assists, six steals, four rebounds) had strong games for the Hornets, No. 12 in the Sweet 16.
Jaden Springer, Rocky River: 30 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks in a 102-76 win over Indian Trail Porter Ridge. D-Stone Dubar had 14 points with eight rebounds, and every Raven scored.
Sweet 16 Results
No. 1 North Mecklenburg 108, Mallard Creek 70: The Vikings put on an impressive offensive performance, scoring no fewer than 24 points per quarter. High school quarters are eight minutes each. Sophomore Tristan Maxwell had 28 points, seven rebounds and five assists for North (22-1, 12-0 I-MECK). Junior Jae’Lyn Withers had 27 points and 14 rebounds. Freshman Chris Ford had 22 points and 10 rebounds; Sophomore Demar Anderson had 13 points and six assists. Kyle Austin led Mallard Creek (7-14, 3-9) with a game-high 30 points.
No. 6 Butler 76, Hickory Ridge 57: Queens recruit DJ Little had a career-high 33 points and New Orleans recruit Gerrale Gates added 15 as Butler (18-4) picked up an easy win. Butler outscored Hickory Ridge 21-6 in a decisive second quarter.
No. 9 Olympic 66, Providence 35: Olympic allowed nine points in the first half of an easy win. Jalen Barr led the Trojans with 13 points.
No. 10 Charlotte Christian 70, Concord Cannon 67, 3 OT: The Knights (20-7, 7-1 CISAA) got a crucial conference win after trailing by seven points in the second overtime with a minute left. Junior point guard JC Tharrington (14 points, 11 assists) made two 3-point shots in the final minute of the second overtime to get his team back into the game. In the third overtime, Logan Jones made a layup with 28 seconds left that turned out to be the game-winner. Blake Preston had 13 points and 13 rebounds for the Knights, who have the inside track to their first conference championship since the 2011-12 school year.
Christian is tied with Providence Day for first place with two games left. The Knights finish with Charlotte Latin (10-13, 2-6) and Covenant Day (3-21, 0-8). Providence Day finishes with Cannon (14-14, 4-4) and Charlotte Country Day (17-12, 4-4). On Friday, Qon Murphy and Jairus Hamilton combined for 41 points for Cannon’s Cougars, whose hopes for a conference championship ended.
No. 11 Providence Day 87, Covenant Day 54: The Chargers (22-9, 7-1 CISAA) won their sixth game in a row on Senior Night in front of a raucous crowd. The Chargers made 12 3-point shots, including seven in the first quarter. Chargers seniors Devon Dotson (26 points, nine rebounds, eight assists), Trey Wertz (22 points, four rebounds, three assists), Isaac Suffren (20 points, four rebounds, three assists) and Kyle Wood (six points) all played well. Providence Day shot 68 percent from 2-point range. Drew Patterson had 21 for Covenant Day (3-21, 0-8).
No. 16 East Lincoln 51, Maiden 45: East Lincoln (18-4, 11-1) beat Maiden (14-7, 7-5) for the 10th straight time, getting 14 points, 11 rebounds, six assists, four steals and three blocks from junior Sidney Dollar. John Bean had 12 points, four assists, three rebounds and three steals. And senior Coleson Leach added 10 points and six assists.
Friday’s Roundup
Belmont Stuart Cramer 82, Gastonia Ashbrook 76: Cramer’s Dezure Moulden continued his recent strong play in the win. He finished with 27 points, six assists and three steals. Zach Glenn added 20 points, four assists and four rebounds. Cameron June had 18 for Ashbrook.
Charlotte Country Day 75, Charlotte Latin 55: Charlotte Country Day (17-12, 4-4 CISAA) clinched their first winning season in 10 years and moved into a tie with Concord Cannon for third place in the conference. DeAngelo Epps had 27 points and seven rebounds. Alex Tabor made four 3-point shots and finished with 17 points. Ryan McLaurin added 13 points, seven assists. John Beecy led Latin (10-13, 2-6) with 18 points.
East Mecklenburg 55, Myers Park 52: East Meck pulled off a huge upset, holding off a fourth quarter Myers Park rally. East Meck (2-19, 1-11 Southwestern 4A) ended a 19-game losing streak and got 27 points from freshman Stephon Richards. Myers Park (14-8, 7-5) – which fell to fourth place in the conference – got 12 points from Caleb McReed.
Hough 61, West Charlotte 58 OT: Myles Washington had 23 points and Beau Maye 13 for Hough, which led 29-20 at halftime before West Charlotte made a run in the second half. The Lions (14-8, 7-6) got 20 points from Patrick Williams and 13 for Cartier Jernigan. Hough improved to 13-9, 7-5 I-MECK.
Lake Norman 76, Vance 66: Lake Norman outscored Vance 22-13 in the fourth quarter to force overtime and outscored Vance 13-3 in the extra period to win. Demarcus Johnson had 18 points and Zane Haglan 16 for Lake Norman (14-8, 6-6 I-MECK). Vance (11-11, 6-6) got 16 points from Brandon Beidleman.
Pine Lake Prep 82, Mountain Island Charter: Pine Lake Prep (16-6, 10-0 PAC-7) has won 10 straight after an easy win Friday. Josh Barnette had 19 for Pine Lake Prep. Alex Cluff, Eito Yuminami and D’Marco Small had 16 each in the win. Jalen Thomas had 14 for Mountain Island.
By The Numbers
3: Charges drawn by Cherryville’s Clint Gantt in a 78-61 win over Highland Tech. Lane Harrill had 20 points and eight rebounds for the Ironmen, who went on a 15-1 third quarter run after the game was tied at 38.
5: Ardrey Kell won its fifth straight game Friday, beating Berry 55-48. The Knights got 18 points from Kam Flynn and 17 from Navy recruit David Kasanganay. The Knights (18-4, 9-2) clinched second place in the SoMeck conference and won for the 11 time in its last 13 games.
5: 3-pointers made by Metrolina Christian’s Tate Johnson in a 80-60 win over Gaston Christian. Johnson made 5-of-7 attempts from distance and finished with 20 points, seven assists and four rebounds. Tyler Anderson added 17 points and two steals. Tyler Nelson had 12 points, 14 rebounds, eight assists and two steals.
8: Marvin Ridge has won eight straight games after beating Indian Trail Sun Valley 55-42 Friday. The Mavericks (17-5, 11-1 Southern Carolina) have won 16 of their last 18.
100: Providence Day seniors Kyle Wood and Trey Wertz won their 100th game as Chargers Friday.
Saturday’s Schedule
Albemarle at North Moore
Comenius at Mount Zion Academy
Christ School at Charlotte Christian (boys only), 2
United Faith at North Hills Christian
Comments