Tuesday’s Roundup: No. 2 Independence stops No. 5 Rocky River, wins SW 4A title

Congratulations to @JCSwish5 on hitting his 1000th point in a 62-46 win at Charlotte Latin! Incredible accomplishment to hit 1000 as a Junior. #KnightsOn3FamilyOn6 #1000pointclub pic.twitter.com/uBVJ54yWtS— CCS Men's Basketball (@ccs_hoops) February 7, 2018
↑JC Tharrington, Charlotte Christian: junior point guard scored his 1,000th career point in a 62-46 win at Charlotte Latin. The Knights got within a game of at least a share of the CISAA conference championship. Christian hasn’t won one in six years. Tharrington’s teammates, Paul Hudson (15 points, 14 rebounds, five blocks) and Blake Preston (14 points, 12 rebounds, five blocks) had big games.
↑Matt Smith, Jamarius Burton Independence: Smith, a junior forward, and Burton, a senior guard, both picked up East Tennessee State offers after Tuesday’s win over Rocky River.
↑Salisbury: Hornets, No. 11 in the Sweet 16, improved to 20-2 with a 91-68 win over North Davidson. Salisbury (20-2, 16-1) ended North’s 10-game win streak. Isacc Baker (15 points, six assists, four steals), Elijah Moss (six 3-point shots) and Oshaun Robinson (17 points, six assists, five rebounds, two steals) had strong games for Salisbury. Themus Fulks had 29 for North Davidson.
↑Rafael Jenkins, United Faith: scored six points to go with five assists and four steals in an 81-58 win over Charlotte Secondary. He scored his 1,000th career point. Sam Wolfe had 15 for the Falcons and Jason Thompson added 13 points, five steals, five rebounds and four assists. Jermaine Jones had 22 for Charlotte Secondary.
From tears to cheers: Charlotte Country Day OL gets 3 offers before #NationalSigningDay2018 a few months after his patience nearly ran out. A story of perserverancehttps://t.co/U8Z27EYI1q#clthsfb #NCHSAA #NCISAA pic.twitter.com/YW69RAFNao— Langston Wertz Jr. (@langstonwertzjr) February 7, 2018
Josh Barnette, Pine Lake Prep: 28 points, nine rebounds, four made 3-pointers in a 66-55 win over Community School of Davidson that clinched the outright PAC-7 conference championship. D’Marco Small (18 points, six rebounds, four steals) and Alex Cluff (nine points, 13 rebounds) had strong games for Pine Lake, which won its 11th straight game.
Devon Dotson, Providence Day: tied a career-high with 40 points in a 79-66 win over Concord Cannon. The Kansas signee made 5-of-7 3-point attempts and was 9-for-11 on 2-point attempts. He finished with seven rebounds and seven assists.
Jairus Hamilton, Concord Cannon: Boston College recruit had 36 points, 12 rebounds in the Providence Day game. Cannon -- which has not played one game this season with its full roster healthy -- played without second-leading scorer Qon Murphy (flu). Hamilton now has 2,490 career points and is within reach of the 12-year-old school-record of 2,602.
Eli Lockhart, West Mecklenburg: 29 points, 12 rebounds in a 62-59 overtime win over South Meck. Chris White had 22 for the Sabres.
Wendell Moore, Concord Cox Mill: 35 points, 10 rebounds in an 84-46 win over Central Cabarrus. Caleb Stone-Carrawell added 17 points for the Chargers (20-3).
How The Sweet 16 Fared
No. 1 North Mecklenburg 72, Vance 62: Junior Jae’Lyn Withers had 16 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks to lead the Vikings (22-1) to the win. Tristan Maxwell added 19 points. Daniel Ransom had 17 for Vance.
No. 2 Independence 90, No. 5 Rocky River 73: The Patriots (22-1, 13-0) locked up the outright Southwestern 4A conference championship with a dominant home win. Jordan Mobley led Independence with 23 points and six rebounds. Andra’ McKee had 19 points, Raja Milton had 15 points, six assists, Matthew Smith had 14 points, six rebounds and 6-5 senior guard Jamarius Burton had 11 points, 14 assists, 10 rebounds. Jaden Springer had a game-high 32 points for Rocky River (17-5, 10-3). The Ravens played without one of its leading scorers, Jordan Campbell, who injured his knee last week.
No. 7 Butler 62, Garinger 51: The Bulldogs were ahead by one point entering the fourth quarter but avoided the upset. Queens recruit DJ Little had 20 points and Raquan Brown added 13 for Butler.
No. 8 Hickory 64, Alexander Central 43: Torey James had 18 points and Cody Young 14 to lead the Red Tornadoes (20-2) to an easy win. Hickory busted the game open, outscoring Alexander 20-6 in the second quarter.
No. 10 Providence Day 79, Concord Cannon 66: After trailing at halftime, Providence Day (23-9, 8-1) shook off a sluggish start by outscoring Cannon 24-8 in the third quarter. The Chargers can win at least a share of a school-record sixth straight CISAA conference championship Friday at rival Charlotte Country Day. On Friday, Isaac Suffren had 15 points, six rebounds and four assists. Trey Wertz, playing with a broken finger on his shooting hand, had 12 points, a team-high eight rebounds and three assists. Alon Parker had 12 points for Cannon (14-15, 4-5).
No. 16 East Lincoln 69, West Lincoln 37: East Lincoln won its 12th straight game this season and defeated West Lincoln for the 30th straight time, a streak that goes back to the 2004-05 season. The Mustangs (19-4, 12-1) clinched the South Fork conference title behind 15 points, eight rebounds and five steals from junior Sidney Dollar. Senior Christian Parks had a career-high 12 points. Chance Gilmore had 25 for West Lincoln.
By The Numbers
6: Mount Pleasant’s Bryson Efird made six 3-point shots in a 61-54 win over East Montgomery. He made three in the fourth quarter to give his team the lead.
9: Combined 3-point shots made by Lincoln Charter’s Kody Shubert and Jackson Gabriel in a 90-39 win over Cherryville. Gabriel made five, had 22 points, seven rebounds and six steals. Shubert had four 3s plus 20 points, nine points and four steals.
12-13: Olympic’s Jalen Harris had 21 points in a 60-47 win over Ardrey Kell to lock up the outright SoMeck championship. He made 12-of-13 free throws. Teammate Jalen Harris had 14 points, 10 rebounds. Luke Stankavage had 12 to lead the Knights.
25-4: Statesville Christian’s record after Tuesday’s 84-36 win over Woodlawn School. Christian Bailey had 23 points, 12 rebounds. Brennan Settle had 19 points, five rebounds, five assists, five steals. Logan Mosely finished with 13 points, six rebounds, three steals; and Scott Harvey had 11 points, 15 rebounds.
Wednesday’s Schedule
Albemarle at Gray Stone Day
Central Academy at Union Academy
Charlotte Catholic at South Mecklenburg
Cheraw at North Central
Shelby at East Rutherford
