Carolina Panthers

May 06, 2017 4:52 PM

Panthers sign 3 tryout players, including legacy whose dad played in expansion years

By Jourdan Rodrigue

jrodrigue@charlotteobserver.com

After Saturday’s rookie minicamp finale, the Carolina Panthers signed three tryout players to their 90-man roster.

Defensive tackle Gabriel Mass, linebacker Alex Bazzie and linebacker Kyle Kragen will have a chance to make the 75-man, and possibly the eventual 53-man roster, by September.

Kragen_DAD 1995
Defensive lineman Greg Kragen played for the Panthers for the final three years of his 13-year NFL career. His son, Kyle, is among three tryout players signed to Carolina’s 90-man roster on Saturday.
BOB LEVERONE Staff File Photo

Kragen’s name is familiar in the Carolinas, as his father, Greg, was the Panthers’ ninth pick in the 1995 NFL expansion draft. The defensive lineman played for the Panthers for the final three years of his 13-year NFL career.

A defensive lineman at Cal until 2015, Kragen, 6-foot-3 and 255 pounds, will shift to linebacker in Charlotte.

Bazzie, a 6-foot-1, 227-pound Marshall product who also played on the defensive line in college, was a defensive tackle in the Canadian Football League from 2014-16.

Mass is a 6-foot-4, 295-pound product of Lane College (a Division II school).

The Panthers’ roster is now at the offseason maximum 90 players.

Panthers rookie didn't risk being late to minicamp

Former Clemson linebacker Ben Boulware got to Bank of America Stadium early on Thursday, May 4, 2017. So he took a nap ... "just kind of chilled in my car" ... before it was time to report for Carolina Panthers rookie minicamp.

Jourdan Rodrigue jrodrigue@charlotteobserver.com

Jourdan Rodrigue: 704-358-5071, @jourdanrodrigue

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Curtis Samuel: The best part of this Carolina Panthers rookie's day is ...

View More Video

Sports Videos