Panthers sign 3 tryout players, including legacy whose dad played in expansion years

After Saturday’s rookie minicamp finale, the Carolina Panthers signed three tryout players to their 90-man roster.
Defensive tackle Gabriel Mass, linebacker Alex Bazzie and linebacker Kyle Kragen will have a chance to make the 75-man, and possibly the eventual 53-man roster, by September.
Kragen’s name is familiar in the Carolinas, as his father, Greg, was the Panthers’ ninth pick in the 1995 NFL expansion draft. The defensive lineman played for the Panthers for the final three years of his 13-year NFL career.
A defensive lineman at Cal until 2015, Kragen, 6-foot-3 and 255 pounds, will shift to linebacker in Charlotte.
Bazzie, a 6-foot-1, 227-pound Marshall product who also played on the defensive line in college, was a defensive tackle in the Canadian Football League from 2014-16.
Mass is a 6-foot-4, 295-pound product of Lane College (a Division II school).
The Panthers’ roster is now at the offseason maximum 90 players.
