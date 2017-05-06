Panthers OC talks Christian McCaffrey, Curtis Samuel, Cam Newton & evolving offense

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:52 Curtis Samuel: The best part of this Carolina Panthers rookie's day is ... Pause 0:51 Panthers rookie didn't risk being late to minicamp 0:32 Panthers' top pick Christian McCaffrey on his speed in shorts vs. pads 4:34 Billy Graham Through the Decades 1:10 The significance of number 8 to punter Andy Lee 0:34 Grading the Panthers' selection of Christian McCaffrey in the NFL Draft 1:11 Carolina Panthers' Austin Duke talks about first impressions 2:19 NC nurses join rally in D.C. 1:10 UNC's National Championship celebration in 60 seconds 1:32 African Moment: A visitor comes calling in South Africa Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Carolina Panthers rookie wide receiver Curtis Samuel reveals what his favorite part of Friday was to reporters following the team's second session of rookie minicamp. Jeff Siner The Charlotte Observer