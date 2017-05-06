On first day as Panther, a star made rookie Austin Duke feel humble, welcome

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:52 Curtis Samuel: The best part of this Carolina Panthers rookie's day is ... Pause 0:51 Panthers rookie didn't risk being late to minicamp 0:32 Panthers' top pick Christian McCaffrey on his speed in shorts vs. pads 4:34 Billy Graham Through the Decades 1:10 The significance of number 8 to punter Andy Lee 1:27 Kelvin Benjamin's non-production can't happen again 2:58 Panthers top pick Christian McCaffrey 'can't wait to get to work' 2:19 NC nurses join rally in D.C. 1:10 UNC's National Championship celebration in 60 seconds 1:12 Orchestra in Schools program ends after 14 years Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Charlotte native speaks on representing the city and being welcomed by the Panthers David T. Foster III The Charlotte Observer