This month in photos: March 2021, Charlotte, North Carolina

The only predictable thing we know about 2021 thus far is that it’s unpredictable, so we are taking notes for the future historians.

In Charlotte, we spent our time during March 2021

Here are five of our favorite scenes from the Queen City this past month from photographer Alex Cason:

Technically, chefs Daryl Cooper and Oscar Johnson sold out of their last fish sandwich at 7th Street Public Market in February, not March: 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 26, to be exact. Then Cooper and Johnson closed up shop at the Uptown Yolk, which they had been using for several months.

In our newsletter on March 1, we celebrated the restaurateurs who make simple, fried fish and other seafood, burgers and more. And we asked the all-important question: What’s next?

“We’re trying to appeal to what people want but at the same time, doing it with integrity — not just throwing some stuff in the fryer,” Johnson told CharlotteFive. “We are refining seafood and we are elevating what has been typical at other seafood spots.” Johnson said.

Next up is planning for the Jimmy Pearls food truck and a future brick-and-mortar. And don’t worry, the fish sandwich will always be on the menu.

Oscar Johnson and Daryl Cooper at Jimmy Pearls. After several months of calling 7th Street Public Market home, Jimmy Pearls has closed — for now – while the team figures out next steps. Alex Cason Photography CharlotteFive

Artist Simone Chua, director of Amigo and Amigo, was inspired after seeing mushrooms growing in an industrial area of Sydney, Australia. She noted the contrast between nature and our urban, city environment. That inspiration led to Amigo and Amigo’s Shrooms Art installation, an interactive, trippy, lit up display that we’ve enjoyed in Charlotte the past few weeks.

“In many cultures, mushrooms are considered a symbol of good luck. We hope that the work brings joy and a little luck to the public,” Chua said.

WORLDWIDE: Amigo and Amigo’s work has also been featured in Asia, South America, Europe and the Middle East. The Shrooms art has been displayed in Baltimore, Canada, New Zealand, Shanghai and more.

It will be on display in Charlotte until April 18, so make sure to put it on your calendar.

Amigo and Amigo Shrooms Art Installation will be live until mid-April. Alex Cason CharlotteFive

CharlotteFive reporter Ebony Morman said it best: “You can rest easy because the days of waiting for the popular food truck to come to your neck of the woods — and eating your Steak and Shrimp Hibachi Fries in your car — are almost over.”

As of this writing, those days are officially over: all you have to do is head to What The Fries new restaurant. Chefs Jamie Barnes and Gregory “Greg” Williams opened the brick and mortar on March 23 in a former Cici’s Pizza on Pineville-Matthews Road.

“Usually people get our food and they leave. Now, it’s exciting to be able to look out, see people eating food and seeing their reaction,” Barnes told Ebony.

DON’T MISS: We know you’re thinking about the menu, so here’s your reminder to look around when you get there. Check out the Hornets colors, original murals by Swych19 and Garrison Gist and other local art pieces cover the walls.

What The Fries owners Jamie Barnes and Greg Williams in front of art by Swych19 inside their new restaurant in Pineville. Alex Cason Photography CharlotteFive

CharlotteFive beer writer Daniel Hartis was not kidding when he told us he had big beer news incoming. On March 24, Asheville’s Burial Beer Co. announced it will open a taproom and bottle shop in Plaza Midwood.

The outdoor beer garden, indoor bar and rooftop deck will transform the former Boris + Natasha and Stash Pad building.

“Charlotte’s been on the radar for a very long time,” co-founder Doug Reiser told Daniel. Reiser created the brewery with his wife, Jess Reiser, and Tim Gormley. “I’d say that Charlotte’s probably our second largest demographic of customers, followers, fans, whatever you want to call them.”

An anticipated opening date has not yet been declared, as the team has pledged to take its time to get the experience just right for beer drinkers accustomed to the Asheville location’s quality.

MARK YOUR CALENDAR for this summer, though, where you will be able to drop by the taproom to pick up weekly releases and to see the taproom’s progress while you’re there.

The former Boris + Natasha location, along with the Stash Pad, will soon become Burial Beer Co.’s Charlotte location. Alex Cason Photography CharlotteFive

““Without a doubt, I am going to miss the people,” Vic “the Chili Man” Werany told Alex Cason on March 26, during his two-day retirement party. “This is what I do, this is who Vic is. I love people. I love talking. You’ve probably noticed that.”

For more than 15 years, Werany served hot dogs to the uptown lunch crowd from his Chili Man food cart. Fan favorites included the “Frito Pie Dog,” “The Life Changer,” and the “Naco Dog.”

Werany retired last February, but the arrival of COVID-19 thwarted any attempts at a retirement party then.

He sold the Chili Man cart in July to Josh Parel, who then quietly reopened it, Charlotte Agenda reported in December.





Parel handed the reigns back to Werany for two days in March. At this retirement party, all tips were donated to SHRED Charlotte. As of about noon on Friday, Werany said more than $350 had been raised.

“Vic The Chili Man” Werany pours chili on a hot dog at his hot dog cart in front of 7th Street Public Market on Friday, March 26, 2021. Werany’s two-day appearance at the Chili Man cart served as his retirement party. Alex Cason CharlotteFive