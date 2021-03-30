Charlotte Observer Logo
charlottefive Logo

Around Town

This month in photos: March 2021, Charlotte, North Carolina

The only predictable thing we know about 2021 thus far is that it’s unpredictable, so we are taking notes for the future historians.

In Charlotte, we spent our time during March 2021

Here are five of our favorite scenes from the Queen City this past month from photographer Alex Cason:

(1) We said goodbye to Jimmy Pearls — for now

Technically, chefs Daryl Cooper and Oscar Johnson sold out of their last fish sandwich at 7th Street Public Market in February, not March: 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 26, to be exact. Then Cooper and Johnson closed up shop at the Uptown Yolk, which they had been using for several months.

In our newsletter on March 1, we celebrated the restaurateurs who make simple, fried fish and other seafood, burgers and more. And we asked the all-important question: What’s next?

CLT_Jimmie_Pears-7745-2
Oscar Johnson and Daryl Cooper at Jimmy Pearls. After several months of calling 7th Street Public Market home, Jimmy Pearls has closed — for now – while the team figures out next steps. Alex Cason Photography CharlotteFive

(2) We felt the trippy, good luck vibes of good art

Artist Simone Chua, director of Amigo and Amigo, was inspired after seeing mushrooms growing in an industrial area of Sydney, Australia. She noted the contrast between nature and our urban, city environment. That inspiration led to Amigo and Amigo’s Shrooms Art installation, an interactive, trippy, lit up display that we’ve enjoyed in Charlotte the past few weeks.

IMG_4982.jpeg
Amigo and Amigo Shrooms Art Installation will be live until mid-April. Alex Cason CharlotteFive

Get our newsletter

Sign up now to get CharlotteFive in your inbox daily.

(3) We said hello to What the Fries new restaurant

CharlotteFive reporter Ebony Morman said it best: “You can rest easy because the days of waiting for the popular food truck to come to your neck of the woods — and eating your Steak and Shrimp Hibachi Fries in your car — are almost over.”

As of this writing, those days are officially over: all you have to do is head to What The Fries new restaurant. Chefs Jamie Barnes and Gregory “Greg” Williams opened the brick and mortar on March 23 in a former Cici’s Pizza on Pineville-Matthews Road.

What_the_fries-05761
What The Fries owners Jamie Barnes and Greg Williams in front of art by Swych19 inside their new restaurant in Pineville. Alex Cason Photography CharlotteFive

(4) We freaked out over the Burial Beer news

CharlotteFive beer writer Daniel Hartis was not kidding when he told us he had big beer news incoming. On March 24, Asheville’s Burial Beer Co. announced it will open a taproom and bottle shop in Plaza Midwood.

The outdoor beer garden, indoor bar and rooftop deck will transform the former Boris + Natasha and Stash Pad building.

IMG_4875.jpeg
The former Boris + Natasha location, along with the Stash Pad, will soon become Burial Beer Co.’s Charlotte location. Alex Cason Photography CharlotteFive

(5) We celebrated Vic the Chili Man’s retirement

““Without a doubt, I am going to miss the people,” Vic “the Chili Man” Werany told Alex Cason on March 26, during his two-day retirement party. “This is what I do, this is who Vic is. I love people. I love talking. You’ve probably noticed that.”

For more than 15 years, Werany served hot dogs to the uptown lunch crowd from his Chili Man food cart. Fan favorites included the “Frito Pie Dog,” “The Life Changer,” and the “Naco Dog.”

CLT_Vic_The_Chili_Man-06215
“Vic The Chili Man” Werany pours chili on a hot dog at his hot dog cart in front of 7th Street Public Market on Friday, March 26, 2021. Werany’s two-day appearance at the Chili Man cart served as his retirement party. Alex Cason CharlotteFive
Related stories from Charlotte Observer
Profile Image of Melissa Oyler
Melissa Oyler
Melissa Oyler is the editor of CharlotteFive. When she’s not writing or editing, you’ll find her running, practicing hot yoga or snuggling with her rescue dog, X. Find her on Instagram or Twitter: @melissaoyler.
Profile Image of Alex Cason
Alex Cason
Alex Cason is a photojournalist whose primary focus is to let stories unfold through the visual mediums of photography and videography. Cason’s dynamic interpretations are woven into the fabric of a city that is bustling with growth, challenged daily with racial and socioeconomic equality, and overflowing with art and creativity. Crafting a story with integrity for a variety of demographics in a matter of moments is the broad stroke of his character. His specialties include portraiture work, sports, editorial, architectural, creative, government, street and event coverage. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service