What’s open? Bars and restaurants announce changes as some COVID restrictions lifted.

Idlewild is extending its hours at the restaurant and craft cocktail bar after the statewide curfew was lifted and alcohol sales extended this week. CharlotteFive

Editor’s note: This is a developing list that will continue to be updated. If you are a bar or restaurant owner announcing reopening changes, send the details to charlottefive@charlottefive.com to be included.

Some Charlotte bars and music venues are reopening for the first time in nearly a year after being shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic. While other clubs and restaurants are extending hours as North Carolina COVID-19 restrictions begin to ease at 5 p.m. Friday.

Gov. Roy Cooper on Wednesday announced the end of the the statewide curfew in place since December that forced all non-essential businesses to close at 10 p.m. and extended the late-night alcohol sales cutoff from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m.

And, bars, nightclubs, adult entertainment, music halls, indoor theaters, amphitheaters, arenas and other live performance venues can reopen indoors at 30% capacity or 250 people, whichever is less. Bars had been able to operate at a limited capacity outdoors only since October.

Restaurants, breweries and wineries continue to remain open at 50% capacity.

And, the statewide mask mandate remains in place. Just about everyone is required to wear a face-covering in public, unless they are actively eating and drinking.

Here’s a list of bars that are reopening and other businesses extending their hours:

115 E. Fifth St.

The Irish pub will reopen indoors on Friday, Feb. 26, until 11 p.m. Hours are 3-9 p.m. Wednesday and Friday and 3-11 p.m. Friday-Sunday, according to its social media sites.

4621 Wilkinson Blvd.

The country-music-themed nightclub Coyote Joe’s will open Friday, Feb. 26, after being closed for nearly a year. Doors open at 7 p.m. Out of the Blue house band takes the stage at 8 p.m. The club is open 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.

5317 E. Independence Blvd.

According to Dubai Night Club’s Facebook page, the dance and night club will reopen March 5 from 6-11 p.m.

424 East 36th Street

The swanky NoDa cocktail lounge Idlewild is extending its hours from 9 to 11 p.m. beginning Friday, Feb. 26. “We’ll keep doing our best to keep you safe and happy later into the night,” the team posted on Instagram. Masks, distancing and 50 percent capacity limits apply still. Pro tip: to ensure your spot, grab a reservation.

multiple locations

All Mal Entertainment strip clubs, including Leather & Lace Southend and University, Tassels Cabaret and The Gentlemen’s Club, will reopen Friday until 2 a.m., according to its social media sites. The group’s other clubs with kitchens, like The Gold Club Charlotte, will extend hours until 2 a.m.

116 W. Fifth St.

The uptown retro 1980s and ‘90s nightclub Roxbury Nightclub will reopen at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 27. Due to the COVID-19 rules hours are 6-11 p.m. Friday and 7-11 p.m. Saturday, according to the website. The two-level dance club has an old school arcade, large patio and DJs spinning records and music videos.

2301 Freedom Drive

The nightclub and show bar catering to the LGBTQ community will reopen at 8 p.m. March 5, according to its Facebook page.

920 Hamilton St.

The popular beer hall with 30 local and regional craft beers on tap and a large patio will reopen March 2 at AvidX Music Factory with some new menu items and volleyball, according to its social media sites. VBGB Beer Hall & Garden was recently voted one of the top 20 beer gardens in the country by USA Today. The beer garden closed temporarily in December due to rising COVID-19 cases and operating restrictions.

More information

Sports events: Wondering if you can get tickets to the Charlotte Hornets, Charlotte Knights, NASCAR and more? Follow The Charlotte Observer’s Alaina Getzenberg’s coverage for the latest in sports venue opening updates.

Changes to local parks: The expiration of Mecklenburg Public Health Director Gibbie Harris’ directive means more outdoor Park and Recreation service will resume next week. Alison Kuznitz has updated park hours, including changes to the Acquatic Center.

Get our newsletter Sign up now to get CharlotteFive in your inbox daily.