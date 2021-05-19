Your 5-minute guide to the best things to do in Charlotte | May 21-27

Order a glass of wine to enjoy on the rooftop at RH Charlotte.

Editor’s note: CharlotteFive has limited coverage of in-person events to help prevent community spread of COVID-19. As of May 14, capacity limits have been lifted, and masks are not required either indoors or outdoors in most places. Exceptions include public transportation, schools, camps, child care centers and some health care settings.

Friday

Sip wine and catch a sunset at RH Charlotte. The Wine Bar at RH Charlotte is now public-facing, just in time for summer nights. The new wine program will feature 40 wines by the glass, as well as limited-production options from small vintners in Napa Valley. Expect pours from Perrier-Jouët, Antinori, Silver Oak and Caymus-Suisun. 6903 Phillips Place Court. https://bit.ly/3hKAy0O

Host a boujee picnic. Picnic.Party.Repeat is a new company dedicated to creating themed picnics for girls’ nights, date nights and special occasions. Expect options such as the “Bridgerton Affair” or “Sex and the City,” as well as local fare from Bulla Gastrobar, Brie and Things and Kert’s CakeBalls. https://bit.ly/3ylkFEi

Visit the new Rico’s Acai location in Gastonia. If you find yourself out for a hike at Crowders Mountain or Kings Mountain, make a pit stop at Rico’s fifth location near Center City Park. Your patience is appreciated as hiring and training are underway. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. 67 W. Main Ave., Gastonia. https://bit.ly/3bxEoXz

Saturday

Attend the inaugural Habana Festival at The Vintage. In addition to handcrafted cocktails, there will also be traditional Cuban cuisine from El Palon Divino food truck and a soundtrack designed to transport guests to mid-century Havana. Tickets include day passes to the public lounge and patio, four cigars and a drink ticket. As part of the festival, The Vintage will host a gala at 6 p.m. with Maria and Jaime Phillips for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society’s “Man and Woman of the Year,” complete with a silent auction. A portion of the Habana Festival sales will be donated to the society. 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. $60 for non-members, $50 for members. 215 E. Worthington Ave. https://bit.ly/33LRtYQ

Celebrate the grand opening of the new Moxie Mercantile location in Matthews. The 2,700-square-foot shop will welcome visitors to enjoy live music and champagne. There will be hundreds of vendors, female-focused small businesses and locally owned companies to shop. On opening day, Moxie will give 10% of profits to local charity, Thompson, to benefit the Family Support and Stability program. Guests should plan to wear masks and participate in social distancing. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Free. 159 N. Trade St. https://bit.ly/3opT7IZ

Sunday

Shop women-owned business at the Girl Tribe Pop-Up in the Garden. During the event, Alexander Homestead will showcase a dreamy small-scale outdoor shopping event with products from over 50 women-owned vendors. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. $5 in advance, $10 at the door. 4717 Shamrock Drive. https://bit.ly/3fnFS7F

Support local Holy Angels locations. After a COVID-19 closure, Holy Angels — a nonprofit that provides residential services for both children and adults with intellectual developmental disabilities — welcomed back its crew members. You’ll find enhanced safety protocols at the Charlotte-area locations: Cherubs Cafe, The Cotton Candy Factory and Bliss Gallery in Belmont, and the Spruced Goose Station restaurant in McAdenville. https://bit.ly/2T0Ej8p

Hear about history from local experts during “History in Our Own Time: An Afternoon with NPR’s Franco Ordoñez and Food Editor Kathleen Purvis,” presented as part of the Wells Fargo Private Bank History Series. During this virtual event, Ordoñez will talk about changes to the media landscape and its effect on connecting with Charlotte audiences, and Purvis will discuss three big shifts in the city’s foodways since the 1990s. Reservations are required. 3 to 4:30 p.m. Free. https://bit.ly/3f0JSfA

Monday

Sample the new, light menu from Stroke. After months of closure due to COVID-19, the kitchen is open again, serving refreshed menu items to health-conscious mini-golfers. New selections include Buffalo deviled eggs, a pimento cheese ball, watermelon stacks, mango-shrimp wraps, flatbreads and “tee” sandwiches. The kitchen is open every day except Tuesday. 1318 Pecan Ave. https://bit.ly/3ydYBuZ

Start the week with a bagel. From avocado cream cheese at Bagel Boat to jalapeno cream cheese at My Brothers Bagel, there are tons of unique toppings to add a little spice to your Monday morning. CharlotteFive prepared a list of the best bagel spots in Charlotte, so you can grab a bite on the way into work (or get out before stepping into your home office). https://bit.ly/3uTW1sd

Tuesday

Sample new cocktails at Dilworth Tasting Room. Prepared by Alejandro Ibanez, previously of Employees Only in NYC, these cocktails will only be served at the Dilworth location. Look for options such as “Where’s the Smoke” with chipotle-pepper-infused Espolon Blanco tequila and the “Sunkissed” with muddled kumquats and bottled-in-bond bourbon. 300 E. Tremont Ave. https://bit.ly/2SMi71o

Order a locally prepared pie. Mary Jayne Wilson, former executive chef at Amelie’s French Bakery, started Thoughtful Baking Company earlier this year. Right now, you can try her masterfully perfected pot pie, prepared with locally produced, seasonal ingredients. $10+. Camp North End Farmers Market, Uptown Farmers Market, South End Farmers Market. https://bit.ly/3yioHwX

Wednesday

Get fresh air during outdoor yoga at Blakeney Shopping Center. Atha Yoga will open there soon, but until then, it’s offering classes on Blakeney Plaza near the splash pad. These donation-based classes will benefit local nonprofits dedicated to mental health and wellness. Wednesdays at 6 p.m. and Saturdays at 10 a.m. Donations accepted. 9870 Rea Road. https://bit.ly/3w9JfWE

Eat barbecue in the No. 3 best barbecue city. A controversial list circulated with Charlotte listed as the No. 3 best barbecue city, so it’s time to revisit your old favorites — or try somewhere new. From Sweet Lew’s to Midwood Smokehouse, you’ll taste dishes worthy of a No. 1 ranking. https://bit.ly/3tYv4lz

Thursday

Channel your inner HGTV personality and learn how to renovate an older home. Brian and Sarah Clark, who restored the 1790 Sloan-Porter House, will share tips to fix up an older home via livestream. The Sloan-Porter house is one of the few remaining 18th century homes in Charlotte, and the restoration project won The Charlotte Museum of History’s 2020 Residential Preservation Award of Distinction. The home renovation livestream will be hosted by Kristi Harpst, program manager for the City of Charlotte’s Historic Districts. Noon. Free. https://bit.ly/2RYNVQi

Get your local culinary questions answered by Unpretentious Palate on Concierge Thursday. During the week, Unpretentious Palate members can send emails, Instagram messages or Facebook messages to be answered by a member of the UP team. Urgent questions will be answered via private message, but the rest will be answered on Thursdays. Examples of questions include recommendations on where to take a guest, recipes, new restaurants, etc. Recent answers included spirit-free cocktails, beignets, parties for wine-lovers and home liquor tastings. https://bit.ly/3yjukuL

Mark your calendar

Join the Memorial Day Celebration at the Whitewater Center. Events include a special trail race, yoga (slow flow, open flow, fun flow, SUP), River Jam, live music and fireworks. May 29-30. Free. 5000 Whitewater Center Pkwy. https://bit.ly/3xY9OzO

Sip hard lemonade during the Bold Rock Lemonade Fest at Brewers at 4001 Yancey. Expect tea and lemonade specials, lemonade seltzer bucket specials, lemonade cocktails and slushies. The NASCAR race will be on in the taproom, complemented by live music from Little Johnny Trailer Trash. May 30. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Free. 4001-A Yancey Road. https://bit.ly/3byn7NT

Sample dishes from Black-owned businesses during Eat Black Charlotte Week. The weeklong celebration grew its roots from the #eatblackclt hashtag and will feature prix-fixe menus from participating businesses and classes for aspiring and current food business owners. The celebration will end with a Food and Brew Fest from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on June 14 at The Unknown Brewing Co., complete with collaboration cocktails and beers. June 4-12. Free admission. 327 S. Mint St. https://bit.ly/3tf86qj

Sip at the Seltzer World Festival at Summit Seltzer. The event includes two tasting sessions, including noon to 3 p.m. and 4-7 p.m., where guests can taste 75+ seltzers. Look for options from Summit Seltzer, D8, Bubs, Brizo, Catawba Twist, Hi-Current and El Clomado coupled with local food and artisan booths. June 5. Noon to 7 p.m. $35+ 2215 Thrift Road. https://bit.ly/3amJ81v

Become one with Vincent Van Gogh’s works, such as Sunflowers and The Starry Night during the Immersive Van Gogh exhibit at Camp North End. The Lighthouse Immersive exhibit, designed by artistic director Massimiliano Siccardi, lets you step into the world for Van Gogh’s flowers, still life and landscapes in over 500,000 cubic feet of space. Tickets are available at vangoghclt.com or by phone at 704-372-1000. June 18 through Sept. 12. $39.99+ https://bit.ly/39t9BKb

Celebrate Juneteenth during the 2021 Queen City Juneteenth Festival. Themed “Educating, Empowering, Entertaining,” this event will bring communities and families together to spread awareness of African American culture and give back to less-fortunate communities. There will be 50 Black-owned businesses in attendance, as well as dance performances, music and giveaways. Expect a pie-eating contest, limbo, kids’ games and face painting. June 19. Noon to 6 p.m. Free. Fran’s Kids Boys & Girls Center, 2600 West Trade St. https://bit.ly/3hviNTp

Catch an outdoor concert with the Actor’s Theatre of Charlotte. Coined the “Lollapalooza summer of rock musicals,” the Actor’s Theatre team will launch “Rock the Barn,” a series of outdoor themed shows. There will be on-site food trucks and VIP booths, though it’s recommended you bring your own chairs and blankets for lawn seating. Parking is free, and the shows are rain or shine. All COVID-19 protocols and safety measures will be in place. July 28 through Oct. 1. Tickets will be available for purchase May 28. 8300 Monroe Road. https://bit.ly/3bvt1Py

Get ready for Charlotte SHOUT, an uptown festival with food, music, art installations. Last year’s event was canceled amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but it’s back this year, presented by Blumenthal Performing Arts and Charlotte Center City Partners. Sept. 17 to Oct. 3. https://bit.ly/3mMzt9p

Experience the outdoor lifestyle during Tuck Fest at the Whitewater Center. There will be more than 150 clinics, races, yoga practices, live music performances and great food. You can watch any of the races and competitions, enjoy food and browse the vendor village for free, save for the $6 parking fee. If you want to participate in one of the 35+ races or competitions, there’s a $35 flat fee, which will grant you access to all but the Deep Water Solo. And, of course, you can always enjoy the usual Whitewater Center activities such as rafting and ziplining throughout the weekend. There will be activities for kids, as well. Oct. 1-3. Free. 5000 Whitewater Center Pkwy. https://bit.ly/3tr9DcQ

Discover Charlotte’s inaugural Black Food & Wine Festival inspired by the Harlem Renaissance. Planned by Subrina and Greg Collier of Leah & Louise, the event will feature more than 75 chefs, artisans, brewers, distillers and farmers. Oct. 22-24. Camp North End, 300 Camp Road. Free. https://bit.ly/3bgiHv1

Hear insights from political leader and New York Times bestseller Stacey Abrams at Ovens Auditorium. During the conversation — designed around national events and questions from the community — Abrams will share insights on leadership, politics, entrepreneurship and social justice. Tickets are available via Blumenthal Performing Arts. Nov. 17. 7:30 p.m. $32.50+. 2700 E. Independence Blvd. https://bit.ly/3hBIEca

