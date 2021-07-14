Your 5-minute guide to the best things to do in Charlotte | July 16-22

Create your own terrarium at Twigs & Figs, opening July 17 in Ballantyne.

Editor’s note: CharlotteFive has limited coverage of in-person events to help prevent community spread of COVID-19. As of May 14, capacity limits have been lifted, and masks are not required either indoors or outdoors in most places. Exceptions include public transportation, schools, camps, child care centers and some health care settings.

Friday

Whet your appetite for Queen’s Feast: Charlotte Restaurant Week. This event will feature 40+ participating restaurants, which will offer three-course meals at a discount. Expect to see spots in Mecklenburg, Cabarrus, Iredell, Gaston and Catawba counties. Visit the event website to make reservations and view menus. July 16-25. https://bit.ly/367VYhn

Make dinner plans for Charlotte Restaurant Week. Courtesy of Charlotte Restaurant Week

Stop into The King’s Kitchen. After a small renovation, The King’s Kitchen is open once more, now sporting new paint and tabletops. This small renovation complements the larger renovation from 2020, which included a new patio, remodeled bathrooms and new upholstery. The restaurant itself is a nonprofit space that serves Southern cuisine from local farms, all while feeding the hungry and providing on-site life skills and leadership training to get those in need back on their feet. Dinner will be served from 5-10 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 3-10 p.m. on Saturday. Lunch service will be added as more people return to the city for work. 129 W. Trade St. https://bit.ly/3k6HzKM

Plan to enjoy a meal at The King’s Kitchen, which recently reopened in uptown. Courtesy of The Plaid Penguin







Saturday

Visit a space where plants meet people. Twigs & Figs, a premium houseplant shop and creative space, will open in Ballantyne on July 17. Open to both novice and experienced plant parents, the shop will offer an array of houseplants, home decor and a bar/workshop area for guests to build plant arrangements. The workshop area will offer a space to create terrariums, pots, plant stands, wreaths and more, and the bar will serve wine, beer, cider, seltzers, mimosas, tea, juice and kombucha. 15205 John J. Delaney Drive, Suite B. https://bit.ly/3Aa8R8q

Build your own house plant arrangement at Twigs & Figs in Ballantyne. Courtesy of Twigs & Figs

Virtually attend the Homegrown Tomato Festival. This year’s event will be virtual, with the option to watch from home or come together in one of four viewing party locations. The Homegrown Tomato Festival benefits Charlotte-based nonprofit 100 Gardens, which implements aquaponics farming programs in schools to help provide hands-on learning in STEM fields. Festival events include cooking and cocktail demonstrations, as well as virtual greenhouse tours. Registration is required. 1-3:30 p.m. Free. In-person viewing party locations are The Evening Muse (3227 N. Davidson St.), Midwood Country Club (2123 Central Ave.), Southern Strain Brewing (165 Brumley Ave., Concord) and Aldersgate (3800 Shamrock Drive). https://bit.ly/3hW11am

Support kids in STEM during the second leg of the Homegrown Tomato Festival. Courtesy of Homegrown Tomato Festival

Listen to tunes during the Stargazer Music Fest at Hodges Family Farm. There will be live performances, a night market and plenty of opportunities to stargaze. Visitors can grab a beer from Pharr Mill Brewery’s beer truck, or enjoy snacks, fresh produce and baked goods from the Night Market. There will be on-site telescopes, but it’s recommended that you bring your own blanket or lawn chair. Bands include Space Ballet, SpacePants, Spatial Forces and Phoenix Down. 8 p.m. to midnight. $15+. 3900 Rocky River Road. https://bit.ly/3xEAe95

Sunday

Check out the Home of the ‘90s Museum in Concord. The 3,800-square-foot space is a photo-worthy dream, complete with wall-to-wall art inspired by the nostalgic era. Look for designs from shows such as The Fresh Prince of Bel Air, Rugrats and more. $30/hour for adults, $20/hour for kids. 404 Winecoff School Road, Concord. https://bit.ly/2VDFIDb

Get a photo by ‘90s-inspired art, such as this now-famous mural from Inigma Productions. Courtesy of Home of the ‘90s Museum

Sip wine at Charlotte spots recognized by Wine Spectator. The annual Wine Spectator Awards of Excellence were recently revealed, and 14 local spots made the list, including Mama Ricotta’s, McNinch House Restaurant and Peppervine. Whether you’re seeking an evening out with friends or an upscale date night, this list is a starting place for your next get-together. https://bit.ly/3hydlys

Order a drink at places given the Wine Spectator Award of Excellence in Charlotte. Coopernicus Photos / Courtesy of McNinch House

Monday

Play Survey Says at Catawba Brewing. This “Family Feud”-style game is held each Monday night at the brewery, where your team will answer three rounds of subjective questions and get points for matching the most popular answers. The winning team will get a gift card, which they can keep or chance in a speed round to try to double the amount. 7:30-9 p.m. 933 Louise Ave., Suite 105. Free. https://bit.ly/3e9pWq2

Pick out a summer read from I’ve Read it in Books. Located inside Tip Top Daily Market at the vacant end of Premium Sound, I’ve Read It in Books offers both popular novels, as well as alternative titles based on local recommendations. 2902 The Plaza. https://bit.ly/36yngOe

Visit I’ve Read it in Books, a quaint bookstore inside Tip Top Daily Market. Courtney Devores CharlotteFive

Tuesday

Build your own bowl at Mezeh. The newest spot to open in Optimist Hall, Mezeh serves Mediterranean dishes including pita pockets, bowls and wraps. Choose from a variety of proteins such as chicken shawarma, shredded lamb or falafel and pair them with baba ganoush, pickled turnips, Lebanese Tabbouleh and more. Save room for dessert — Mezeh also offers fresh-baked cookies and baklava. 1115 N. Brevard St. https://bit.ly/3hz47Sy

Craft your own Mediterranean meal at Mezeh in Optimist Hall. Courtesy of mezeh mediterranean grill

Learn to make feijoada from chef Whitney Thomas. This hearty Brazilian stew, which is tied to the African diaspora, is a take on beans and rice. Thomas is one of the few Black women to head top kitchens in Charlotte, including Mico in the Grand Bohemian Charlotte, Fahrenheit and 5Church. Upon studying the origin of the meal, Thomas put her own spin on it, which she shared with CharlotteFive, so you can recreate the meal in your own kitchen. https://bit.ly/3yScyOC

Make feijoada from the recipe of chef Whitney Thomas, formerly of Mico Restaurant in Charlotte. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

Wednesday

Stay cool with a Boozy Pop. Charlotte summer is in full swing...and full heat. To keep the city cool, Sycamore Brewing is now offering Boozy Pops, which can be enjoyed alone or dunked in craft beer. Tropical flavors include Piña Colada, a white-wine-based pop with pineapple, coconut and agave, and Boozenberry, a frozen-Sangria-esque pop with strawberry, raspberry and agave. 2161 Hawkins St. https://bit.ly/3wxPEdR

Dip a Boozy Pop in craft beer at Sycamore Brewing this summer. Matt Ray

Dine and support restaurant workers at Leah & Louise. Restaurateurs Subrina and Greg Collier recently announced a 23 percent tipping charge at Leah & Louise, which will eliminate guesswork for guests and create consistency that allows for better employee benefits, such as health insurance, paid time off, 401K matching and a holiday bonus. Plus, you can expect more than just small plates now, as the Colliers recently added more traditional small and large plate menu items. 301 Camp Road. https://bit.ly/2VAFgp6

Dine in and support restaurant workers at Leah & Louise. Alex Cason CharlotteFive

Thursday

Catch a livestream with former Charlotte Mayor and U.S. Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx. During the event, presented by the Charlotte Museum of History, Foxx will discuss his career, including issues of equity in transportation and infrastructure, as well as his work combating racism in various roles. No registration is required, and the lecture will be live-streamed on the museum’s YouTube and Facebook channels. 6 p.m. Free. https://bit.ly/3vXbKWV

Listen to a livestream with former Charlotte Mayor Anthony Foxx. Courtesy of Anthony Foxx

Sip craft beer with City Brew Tours. You’ll tour the Charlotte beer scene in a van and stop at multiple breweries along the way. Current offerings are the Sip of Charlotte Tour, which will feature three breweries and a local snack, and the Original Charlotte Tour, which stops at four breweries with a meal pairing at Noble Smoke. Participating breweries include Armored Cow Brewing, Ass Clown Brewing Company, Lower Left Brewing Company and Suffolk Punch. Attendees will be informed of brewery selections 48 hours prior to the tour date. $70+. The van will pick up guests outside The Westin Charlotte, 601 S. College St. https://bit.ly/2VyijTw

Mark your calendar

Catch Jazz & Soul Live at Spirit Square. Internationally acclaimed pianist, composer and humanitarian Keiko Matsui will perform live in concert with special guest Paula Atherton, a billboard-charting saxophonist, flutist and vocalist. July 23. 7:30 p.m. McGlohan Theater at Spirit Square, 345 N. College St. https://bit.ly/3iFOD04

Attend Welcome Back Fest. Hosted by Novant Health, this street festival will honor healthcare heroes and mark progress made in the fight against COVID-19. Expect live music, food from local restaurants, music and entertainment. July 24. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Romare Bearden Park, 3- S. Church St. https://bit.ly/35jpAIl

Participate in 24 Hours of Booty. The annual ride, which raises money for the 24 Foundation, was virtual last year. This year, participants can either ride/walk in-person or virtually, and there will be COVID-19 measures in place. Register online. July 30-31. 7 p.m. The Booty Loop in Myers Park. $75 for in-person riders and walkers ages 12+; $45 virtual riders and walkers ages 12+; $50 children ages 8-11 in-person; $25 kids 11 and younger virtual. https://bit.ly/3bQ3qBo

Virtually attend the Joedance Film Festival. Though the effects of COVID-19 will prevent the festival from returning to the Charlotte Ballet this year, there will still be a virtual event featuring short films created by filmmakers with connections to North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Georgia. The Joedance Film Festival honors the memory of Charlottean Joe Restaino, who passed away from osteosarcoma at the age of 20. Proceeds from ticket sales will support research and clinical trials for rare pediatric cancer at Atrium Health Levine Children’s Hospital. Aug. 5-7. $30+ https://bit.ly/3g3YrOw

