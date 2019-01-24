NC elections board member who sparked the 9th District probe won’t serve again

Former state elections board Chairman Josh Malcolm, who indirectly launched the investigation into election fraud in a North Carolina congressional race, said Thursday that he will not serve on a new board.
“In my opinion it’s the best decision for the State Board of Elections and for me personally that I have decided that I’m not going to serve,” Malcolm told the Observer.
It was Malcolm who, as then-vice chair of the board, expressed concerns on Nov. 27 over “unfortunate activities” in the eastern part of the 9th Congressional District. Those concerns led the bipartisan board to unanimously decline to certify the election of Republican Mark Harris. Harris led Democrat Dan McCready by 905 votes in unofficial returns.
The 9th District is now the country’s longest unresolved race. On Monday a Wake County judge declined Harris’ request to force a state election official to certify Harris as the victor.
The focus will now turn to a new state elections board, expected to be named by Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper Jan. 31. The previous board was dissolved Jan. 28 by a panel of judges because of a separate long-running case.
The chairs of both state parties are recommending members to a new 5-member board. Republicans Wednesday recommended four members for two seats. Democrats will recommend six people for three seats.
Malcolm, a Robeson County Democrat, won’t be one of them.
Malcom had come under increasing fire from Republicans. They said his unreported conversations with Jens Lutz, a former elections board member from Bladen County, were suspicious.
His decision not to serve on a new board, was “the obvious result of the debacle that Malcolm kicked off in the most untransparent way,” Dallas Woodhouse, executive director of the N.C. GOP, said Thursday.
“The people of North Carolina are certainly better without him on the board,” he added. “Now we have to clean up his mess.”
On Nov. 27, Malcolm spoke up in what was expected to be a routine certification of the results of North Carolina’s 13 congressional races. He asked the board to remove the 9th District from the list of those to be certified.
“I’m very familiar with unfortunate activities that have been happening down in my part of the state,” he told the board. “And I am not going to turn a blind eye to what took place to the best of my understanding which has been ongoing for a number of years that has repeatedly been referred to the United States attorney and the district attorneys for them to take action and clean it up. And in my opinion those things have not taken place.”
The investigation has focused on alleged fraud involving absentee ballots.
Malcolm said he’s been “honored’ to have been appointed to the board by Cooper and former Republican Gov. Pat McCrory.
“I think I’ve done good work on the state board of elections and positioned them well to protect the ballot box,” he said. “When the time (comes), I look forward to serving the citizens of our state if called upon to do so.”
This is a developing story.
