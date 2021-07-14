Ready to buy? Here’s what $330K can get you right now around Charlotte

This home is located in Hidden Valley in the 28213 ZIP code. Canopy Realtor Association

If your budget is $330,000 — the most recent median sale price in the Charlotte metro area — what you get will look a lot different depending on where you search and your priorities.

Center city amenities or a big backyard? More bedrooms? New appliances? Quick commute?

The Charlotte metro area, like much of the country, is experiencing a seller’s market with low supply of available houses and rising prices. That’s meant a scramble for homes that are available. According to the most recent data from Canopy Realtor Association, homes sold in 16 days on average.

Here’s a look at what five properties across the Charlotte metro area listed near that $330,000 benchmark. These listings were active as July 14.

Enderly Park

This 1,056 square-foot “updated Bungalow” in west Charlotte has three bedrooms, one bathroom and is listed for $325,000. The 1951 home has quartz countertops and the original hardwood floors. Price per square foot: $308.

Hidden Valley

This five-bedroom, 2.5- bathroom home is 2,300 square feet and was built in 1970. It’s listed at $327,700. It has a finished basement, updated kitchen and new roof, according to the listing. Price per square foot: $142.

Myers Park

This two-bedroom, two bathroom Myers Park condo, built in 1984, is listed at $325,000. The 1,048 square-foot unit has a wood-burning fireplace and covered patio, according to the listing. The building has a $314 monthly homeowner’s association fee. Price per square foot: $310.

Huntersville

This three bedroom, three bathroom “Charleston style” home built in 2000 is 1,094 square feet and features granite counters and fully updated master bath, according to the listing. Home is subject to a $375 annual homeowner’s association fee. Price per square foot: $178.

Gastonia

This three-bedroom, three-bath home is 1,982 square feet and built in 1990 is listed for $319,900. The listing shows an updated kitchen and backyard deck. Price per square foot: $161.

4548 Tree Haven Ct, Gastonia, NC 28056





