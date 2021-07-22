Charlotte among the toughest metros for first-time home buyers, Lending Tree says

The Charlotte City Council on Monday adopted a $2.7 billion budget for fiscal year 2022. jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

Charlotte is among the toughest metros in the country in which to be a first-time home buyer, according to a new analysis from Lending Tree.

The region ranks among the 10 worst metropolitan areas out of the country’s 50 largest, topped only by notoriously expensive markets like New York, San Francisco and Miami.

“With home prices skyrocketing, housing markets across the country are highly competitive,” the analysis read. “This can be challenging for would-be homebuyers, especially first-timers who are generally less prepared to take on local market competition.”

In fact, Charlotte tied with two other regions experiencing rapid growth, Denver and Austin, Texas, for the 10th-worst on the list.

The analysis tracked several metrics to determine which markets were friendliest and most challenging for first time buyers, including average down payment amount, share of cost-burdened buyers (those spending more than 30% of income on housing) and share of buyers with credit scores below 680.

Metros determined to be friendliest to first-time buyers include Kansas City, Mo., Oklahoma City, Okla. and Louisville, Ky.

The scarcity of more modestly-priced homes on the market in the Charlotte region is not new. In June, the median home sales price in the Charlotte metropolitan area was $340,442, according to the latest data from Canopy Realtor Association. That region includes a 10-county area in North Carolina and South Carolina.

Other factors that make the Charlotte market so competitive:

Homes were on the market 12 days before selling in June

There was 18 days of inventory available last month. A roughly six-month supply is considered healthy





The $340,442 median sales price represents a 17.2% increase from the previous June

See the full list of how 50 metropolitan areas rank: