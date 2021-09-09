CMS, CMPD address school security, social media threats following off-campus shootings

Despite threats made on social media against Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools following the killing of a 3-year-old boy Tuesday, the district found no evidence that any are credible, Superintendent Earnest Winston said.

To be safe, Winston said during a news conference Thursday that some schools would have “enhanced security for “as long as necessary.” The superintendent did not elaborate on what “enhanced security” looks like or how it differs from previous measures taken.

The security measures still didn’t prevent students from leaving school early Thursday, Winston said.

The concern over safety and security inside schools stems from Charlotte-Mecklenburg police connecting the death of Asiah Figueroa to disputes between students at Hopewell, North Mecklenburg and Chambers high schools.

“One of the things that brings us here today is that there is a 3-year-old child who our staff will not have the chance to teach,’ Winston said.

Afternoon Observer Everything you need to know about the day's news in Charlotte, direct to your inbox Monday-Friday. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Asiah was sleeping late Tuesday night when gunmen opened fire at his northwest Charlotte home, striking him in the head.

Police continue to monitor social media messages, including those involving school safety, a CMPD spokesman told the Observer in a statement.

“We are aware of some messages on social media regarding recent shootings and homicides that have happened in our community,” the statement said. “We continue to assess the situation, work with our (school resource officers) and will allocate our resources as necessary to facilitate a safe learning environment for students in our jurisdiction.”

#CLT Thread: @CMPD continue to monitor and evaluate messages on social media including ones that involve school safety in our jurisdiction. Our school resource officers (SRO) are our link between CMPD and our school community. — CMPD News (@CMPD) September 9, 2021

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Huntersville police, in a tweet Thursday, said it is providing extra officers at Hopewell and North Meck high schools all week.

***ALERT*** We are aware of the threats that were made to two of our high schools in town, Hopewell and North Mecklenburg. We have had extra officers at the schools all week and will continue to have them there until there is no longer a threat. #Alert #HuntersvillePD — Huntersville Police (@HPDNC) September 9, 2021

Winston said CMS is working with law enforcement to urge students, families and community members to say something if they heard or know anything about possible crimes or issues inside and outside of schools.

After violence marred the first few days of school last month, the district relaunched random weapon and safety screenings. CMS has found five guns so far this academic year, Winston said.

Security ahead of football games

Winston’s news conference comes a week after gunshots interrupted a Sept. 3 football game at the newly named Julius L. Chambers High School, the Observer previously reported.

Details have not been released about the incident, but no injuries were reported.

Chambers and North Meck will host football games on Friday night, while Hopewell heads to Independence.

A CMS spokeswoman said all athletic directors and high school principals have been advised to:

▪ Not allow elementary or middle school students to enter the stadium without a parent or guardian.

▪ Make all students and children sit in the bleachers/stands; don’t allow them to walk around during the game except to go to the restroom or concession stand.

▪ Place additional security/police in the parking lot after the game.

▪ Be aware that there will be an increased police/campus security associates presence at the football games.

“We are asking students, all staff and all families to please be vigilant, be on alert and say something if you hear something,” Winston said.