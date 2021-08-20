How light rail sped up a ‘takeover’ of historically-Black neighborhoods + A university makeover

Happy Friday, Charlotte. Mike here, sharing some news before you cruise into the weekend.







We’ve had so much phenomenal reporting in the past few hours, I won’t keep you from today’s headlines:

A woman boards the light rail on North Brevard Street in Charlotte, on Tuesday, August 17, 2021. Khadejeh Nikouyeh Knikouyeh@charlotteobserver.com

The Observer’s Will Wright and Gavin Off dove into the 2020 Census Data and the surge of white residents in many neighborhoods near uptown and along Charlotte’s light rail.







The growth has attracted developers and young professionals alike. It also left longer-term residents in areas like Optimist Park nervous and marveling at the speed of change.

This reporting is available exclusively for subscribers.

Afternoon Observer Everything you need to know about the day's news in Charlotte, direct to your inbox Monday-Friday. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The University of North Carolina at Charlotte will no longer be called “UNCC.” The university’s preferred name is now simply “Charlotte,” reports the Observer’s Jonathan Limehouse.

The school’s formal name will remain The University of North Carolina at Charlotte or “UNC Charlotte,” but in conversation or in casual references, the school now prefers you stick to Charlotte.

Check out the story for details on what the changes you’ll be able to see when classes begin.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Philanthropist Anne Springs Close has died. In this file photo, Springs visited Billy Graham’s grandfather cabin. T. Ortega Gaines Observer file photo

Anne Springs Close, matriarch of the Springs family in South Carolina that was powerful in politics, philanthropy and community for decades, has died. She was 95.

Close was hurt by a falling tree limb on her family property in Fort Mill earlier this week, according to a statement from the Anne Springs Close Greenway that is named in her honor.







Tobie Neil Perkins from our news partner The Herald in Rock Hill looked back on the conservationist, activist and community staple in York and surrounding counties and just how far back her family’s ties go in the area.

Memorial plans are set for Sunday at the greenway named in her honor.

Giovanna Dubuc practices climbing at Inner Peaks in Charlotte on Friday, July 09, 2021. The Charlotte teen earned a silver medal at the Paraclimbing National Championships and will be competing in October in Los Angeles at the Paraclimbing World Cup of 2021. Giovanna had amniotic band syndrome and was born without the lower part of her right arm. Keilen Frazier kfrazier@charlotteobserver.com

16-year-old Giovanna Dubuc understands why her accomplishments have attracted attention. She also thinks that people too often get overly excited about seeing someone with a disability do, well, pretty much anything — and she wishes that those who feel sorry for her would quit it.

The Observer invited Giovanna to share thoughts on these and other topics. See Giovanna’s own words, as told to the Observer’s Theoden Janes.

Mecklenburg County health officials detailed outbreaks at the Charlotte region’s two main hospital systems. At least 88 cases were reported, mostly involving hospital staff. The Observer’s Alison Kuznitz and Hannah Smoot have more from this morning’s weekly coronavirus trends report.







Alison Kuznitz also reported on the significant uptick in fatalities in Mecklenburg this week, as the delta variant surges.

The Charlotte Hornets’ 2021-22 schedule dropped Friday and the Observer’s Alex Andrejev broke down the key matchups and Spectrum Center’s plans for masks as the season nears. Earlier this week, Charlotte made Terry Rozier one of the 10 richest shooting guards in the NBA with a new contract extension.

---

Enjoy your weekend. If you don’t already, subscribe to The Charlotte Observer here. If you’re already a subscriber (thanks!), download our new iOS or Android apps to get connected.

Stay updated with us at charlotteobserver.com, and follow along on Twitter and Instagram to see more from us. Thanks for reading!

Did someone forward this newsletter to you? You can sign up here.