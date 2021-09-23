This new podcast explores the world of election redistricting in NC. Subscribe now.

It’s redistricting time in North Carolina. That’s when lawmakers will slice and dice our state into election districts that account for population shifts. How those lines are drawn can tip the balance of power here and in Congress.

In a limited-run podcast from Under the Dome, we explore how lawmakers draw these maps, their impact on political power in North Carolina’s political landscape and how new tools are changing the fight against gerrymandering.

Catch the first episode of Monster: Maps, Math & Power in North Carolina on Friday, Sept. 24.

Afternoon Observer Everything you need to know about the day's news in Charlotte, direct to your inbox Monday-Friday. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Listen to the episodes below as they’re released, or subscribe using your favorite podcast app:

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

More coverage from the N&O politics team