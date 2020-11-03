Election Night live updates: Polls close in NC. Voting results delayed by 45 minutes.

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information on Election Night 2020 across North Carolina. Check back for updates.

North Carolina polls closed at 7:30

Most polling sites in North Carolina closed at 7:30 p.m., but people can still vote as long as they’re in line before the site closes.

The deadline to vote has been extended at some precincts in Sampson, Cabarrus, Guilford and Warren counties, meaning statewide results from early voting and mail-in voting will be delayed until at least 8:15 p.m.

In Cabarrus County, voting will be extended 39 minutes, to 8:09 p.m., at the Flowes Store Volunteer Fire Station precinct, located at 8623 Flowes Store Road in Concord. Voting will also be extended at First Missionary Baptist Church until 7:47 p.m.

#Cabarrus voters: Voting is extended at TWO precincts--both in Concord. First Missionary Baptist Church is open until 7:47 p.m. Flowes Store Fire Department is open until 8:09 p.m. All other Cabarrus precincts will close at 7:30 p.m. Closed means you must be in line. pic.twitter.com/C7e4bQB1CS — Cabarrus County NC (@CabarrusCounty) November 4, 2020

“This is the normal course of business here in North Carolina and we’re very used to dealing with it,” BOE Chairman Damon Circosta said of the delays.

State officials have historically released the results of early voting and mail-in voting as soon as polls close on Election Day, meaning a delay at one polling location will stall the results at all 2,600 statewide. With or without reporting delays, the results of elections are unofficial until certified.

Armed man arrested at Charlotte precinct

A 36-year-old armed man was arrested Tuesday afternoon and charged with trespassing at a polling site, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said.

Justin Dunn, a former Charlotte City Council candidate, was arrested at at the Oasis Shrine Temple in University City.

Dunn was clad in camouflage, boots and a Trump hat with a holstered pistol when he first arrived at the precinct, which voted overwhelmingly for Democrat Hillary Clinton in 2016. Police said he voted but didn’t leave, prompting a precinct official to ban him from the site around 10:40 a.m.

Police were called when he returned later.

Guns are allowed at polling places in North Carolina unless it’s located at a building where firearms are banned, such as a church or school. But voting officials can otherwise ask people not to wear guns if other voters feel intimidated.

Dunn told the Charlotte Observer before his arrest that people in Black Lives Matter T-shirts had “verbally accosted“ him, saying he wanted to come back because he said he was harassed by onlookers and “threatened with police force.”

Officials warn of robocalls touting ‘misinformation’

Officials in multiple states — including North Carolina — warned voters to ignore robocalls telling them to stay home on Election Day.

“They want to steal your vote,” Democratic Attorney General Josh Stein said in a Tweet just before 4:30 p.m. “Don’t let them.”

ALERT

Someone is making illegal robocalls into NC spreading misinformation about Election Day. DO NOT LISTEN to these robocall voicemails! They want to steal your vote. Don't let them. Today is your last chance to vote. We have 3 hours left – let’s #vote NC! — Josh Stein (@JoshStein_) November 3, 2020

The calls reportedly tell people “time to stay home, stay safe and stay home.”

Hashim Warren, a 40-year-old from Greensboro, told Reuters he and his wife received the robocall. Warren — who is Black — said the call made him more anxious “about potential violence around the election from far-right supporters of President Donald Trump,” Reuters reported.

“Instead of saying like, Election Day is not today, the fact that it said ‘stay safe’ felt both vile and prescient as if they knew there were other things, real things happening in the world, not robocalls, that were making myself and my wife feel anxious,” Warren told Reuters.

The FBI said it’s investigating.

“We are aware of reports of robocalls and have no further comment,” the FBI said in a statement. “As a reminder, the FBI encourages the American public to verify any election and voting information they may receive through their local election officials.”

Few lines at polling places on Election Day

State election officials said voting Tuesday was a “smooth process” with few long lines and no reports of voter intimidation or deliberate misinformation by mid-morning.

“The reassurance for everyone is that nearly 4.6 million ballots have already been cast with very little to no incidences,” said State Board of Elections Executive Director Karen Brinson Bell. “It’s been a smooth process. There were some long lines early on, but those eased up in the 17 days of early voting.”

As of early Tuesday morning, just over 62 percent of the state’s 7.3 million registered voters had cast their ballots, according to the state elections board. The early voters included 1.7 million Democrats, almost 1.5 million Republicans and nearly 1.4 million unaffiliated people.

More than 4.5 million North Carolinians already voted before Election Day — including 3.6 million people who early voted an additional 929,000 who voted absentee, the Charlotte Observer previously reported.

This is a developing story.