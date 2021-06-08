Police investigating double homicide at Murdaugh residence in Colleton Co., sources say

State police were investigating a double homicide Tuesday morning after two people were found dead at the home of the Murdaughs, a prominent South Carolina family in Colleton County, sources have confirmed.

Sources, including a law enforcement official, said the deceased are related to the Murdaugh family, but have not given exact identifications.

The Murdaughs are members of a storied law firm based in Hampton.

Four lawyers who know members of the Murdaugh law firm also confirmed that the deceased are members of the Murdaugh family.

S.C. Law Enforcement Division spokesperson Tommy Crosby was not able to confirm any other details around the deaths.

Paul Murdaugh, of Hampton, is facing three felony counts of boating under the influence. The charges are tied to a boat crash near Parris Island in February 2019 that killed 19-year-old Mallory Beach, also of Hampton, and injured others on board.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges in May 2019 and has not spent time in jail. There hadn’t been any movement on the criminal case since July 2019, when his bond was modified to allow him to travel.

The Murdaugh family is well known in South Carolina because several members held the elected position of solicitor for the 14th Judicial Circuit, which serves Beaufort, Hampton, Jasper, Allendale and Colleton counties, from 1920 until 2006. Two of the Murdaughs still work at the Peters, Murdaugh, Parker, Eltzroth & Detrick law firm in Hampton.

Calls to the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office and Colleton County Coroner were not immediately returned Tuesday morning.