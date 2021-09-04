Alex Murdaugh, father and husband of murder victims, shot in Hampton Co. What we know

READ MORE Murdaugh murders in Colleton County Two members of a powerhouse legal family were shot and killed June 7 in Colleton County, SC. Read more of our coverage. Expand All

Hampton lawyer Alex Murdaugh, whose wife and a son were shot to death in June, has been shot on a rural road in Hampton County.

Murdaugh was shot Saturday on Salkehatchie Road, according to his lawyer Jim Griffin.

Griffin, who said he had spoken with another Murdaugh family member, said Alex Murdaugh was on his way to Charleston on Saturday when he had car trouble and stopped.

Alex Murdaugh has been taken to a Lowcountry hospital, Griffin said.

Griffin said he did not know the extent of Murdaugh’s wounds.

The S.C. Law Enforcement Division has been asked to investigate “a shooting that occurred in Hampton County” on Saturday, according to agency spokesperson Tommy Crosby.

Crosby refused to provide more details but said the Hampton County Sheriff’s Office requested SLED’s help.

Murdaugh’s wife, Maggie, and son Paul were both found shot to death at their Colleton County estate on June 7. His father, grandfather and great-grandfather ran the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office for nearly a century.

Paul Murdaugh, 22, a student at the University of South Carolina, was shot in the head and upper body with a shotgun, while his mother, 52, was killed with what appeared to be an assault rifle, sources familiar with the investigation said, adding that casings were recovered at the scene. Their bodies were found separated from one another.

Their deaths have prompted national interest and speculation as police have yet to announce a suspect or motive in their murders nearly three months later.

SLED is investigating the murders.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING This is a breaking news story In a breaking news situation, facts may be unclear and details may change as the story develops. Our reporters are trying to get important information to the public as quickly and accurately as possible. This story will be updated as more information becomes available. Refresh this page later for the most up-to-date report.